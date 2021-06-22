E-bikes, trail hours, drones: Omaha considering changes to park rules

Many council members said they were open to the possibility of allowing 24-hour trail access but wanted to give the Parks Department time to gather feedback from the Omaha Police Department, people who live along trails and others.

“I truly appreciate the passion and conviction of the people who spoke, and certainly we want to be progressive in terms of the way that we meet the expectations of the community,” Kalcevich said.

Drones

Drones that weigh more than 0.55 pounds, which are considered commercial drones, would not be allowed to take off or land in a city park or in city right of way unless the operator has obtained proper permits.

Commercial drone users would also need to abide by all Federal Aviation Administration rules.

Drone racing would not be allowed, except by those who have obtained necessary permits from the city and the FAA.

The city worked with the Federal Aviation Administration and the Police Department as it developed the rules, Kalcevich said.

Sledding

Sledding has always posed a risk of injury, but the city would explicitly state that the activity is an at-your-own-risk activity.