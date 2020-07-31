Eastman will begin rolling out ad campaign this weekend in competitive 2nd District race

WASHINGTON — The calendar says Labor Day is more than a month off, but Democratic congressional candidate Kara Eastman is already rolling out her initial TV advertising blitz.
Her first ad, set to air this weekend, is a sign of things to come in what is expected to be a fiercely competitive and expensive contest for the Omaha-based 2nd District.
Eastman is running against Republican incumbent Rep. Don Bacon after narrowly losing to him in 2018.
For her initial ad salvo, Eastman focuses on her go-to issue of health care.
In the ad, she recounts how her mother piled up medical bills as she battled cancer and was forced to forgo pricey medication. Eastman says it took a year to sort through the bills after her mother died.
“I’m running for Congress because our health care is a mess,” Eastman says straight to camera. “Politicians and special interests are only making it worse. I approve this message because we need to fix this.”
Health care was a central issue when the two candidates faced off in 2018.
Eastman went after Bacon over his support for Republican legislation to repeal the Affordable Care Act. That Republican repeal measure passed the House but died in the Senate.
Eastman says such a repeal would be a catastrophe for individuals with preexisting conditions because they would lose the strong coverage protections included in the ACA.
Bacon has responded by highlighting the flaws of the Affordable Care Act.
He also points out that the Republican bill passed by the House included language stating people with preexisting conditions would continue to be protected and would not be denied coverage.
Still, health care experts have described the protections in the GOP bill as less ironclad than those in the ACA. They would rely in part on the states to uphold them, for example.
Bacon also has taken issue with Eastman’s support for a “Medicare For All” approach, noting that would result in elimination of the ACA and private health insurance along with it.
Eastman has defended her support for such a system as a vision in which “everybody has health care.”
The Bacon campaign hasn’t indicated when it will go on the air with its own ads, but don’t expect it to be too long of a wait.
And get used to seeing both candidates’ faces because each side should have the resources to keep waging the ad battles into the fall.
After raising more money than Bacon in the last quarter, the Eastman campaign reported having a more than $400,000 cash on hand.
As for the Bacon campaign, it still had more than $1 million cash on hand.
