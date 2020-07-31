Eastman will begin rolling out ad campaign this weekend in competitive 2nd District race

Bacon has responded by highlighting the flaws of the Affordable Care Act.

He also points out that the Republican bill passed by the House included language stating people with preexisting conditions would continue to be protected and would not be denied coverage.

Still, health care experts have described the protections in the GOP bill as less ironclad than those in the ACA. They would rely in part on the states to uphold them, for example.

Bacon also has taken issue with Eastman’s support for a “Medicare For All” approach, noting that would result in elimination of the ACA and private health insurance along with it.

Eastman has defended her support for such a system as a vision in which “everybody has health care.”

The Bacon campaign hasn’t indicated when it will go on the air with its own ads, but don’t expect it to be too long of a wait.

And get used to seeing both candidates’ faces because each side should have the resources to keep waging the ad battles into the fall.

After raising more money than Bacon in the last quarter, the Eastman campaign reported having a more than $400,000 cash on hand.