Economic developer from Missouri to serve as head of Greater Omaha Chamber

Veta Jeffery, an economic developer from the St. Louis, Missouri area, will serve as the new president and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber.

She replaces David Brown, who announced last year that he was stepping down after about 20 years in the job.

Jeffery previously served as manager of Community Economic Development in the Missouri Office of Community Engagement and Department of Community and Economic Development. She was appointed to the position by Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon, who formed the Office of Community Engagement in 2016 in response to the protests in Ferguson, Missouri, after a Ferguson police officer shot and killed Michael Brown, an unarmed Black teenager.

Chamber officials said Jeffery’s engagement skills helped rebuild the business community in and around Ferguson and throughout the St. Louis region.

Jeffery also helped establish workforce development programs to serve underserved communities and helped form a state program that provided internships for disadvantaged college students in Missouri.

Most recently, she served as chief diversity officer for St. Louis County. In this role, she has worked with federal, state and local officials as well as business partners.

The chamber said Jeffery has a proven engagement style and leadership that can help move communities forward.

“Bringing together diverse groups among our public and private partners is an essential piece of work the Omaha Chamber does,” said Leslie Andersen, chair of the search committee and CEO of i3 Bank. “Veta’s experience as a leader and convener can only further enhance our current efforts.”

Brown took over as Omaha’s chamber president and CEO in October 2003. During his tenure, the chamber expanded the Greater Omaha Economic Development Partnership from three Nebraska counties to a seven-county collaboration that crosses into Iowa.

The partnership represents 44% of Nebraska’s population and more than 60% of the state’s gross domestic product. It reportedly helped land more than 920 projects that brought some 47,000 jobs and $12 billion in capital investment to the area since 2004.

Under Brown, partnerships were formed to spark economic development strategies in midtown, north downtown, North Omaha and South Omaha. He led campaigns to increase engagement of young professionals, to broaden transportation options and to recruit and retain talent.

