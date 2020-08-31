Effort to get Sen. Ernie Chambers' name on County Board ballot underway as signatures submitted

It’s looking more likely that Nebraska State Sen. Ernie Chambers will be on the ballot for the Douglas County Board seat currently held by Chris Rodgers.

Petition organizers turned in signatures Monday — about 2,800 of them, Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said. It would take 2,000 valid signatures from registered voters in County Board's District 3 to qualify Chambers to be on the ballot.

The commission will begin work to determine the validity of the signatures. Officials have to check voter registration records, whether the signers’ addresses are in the district, and their signatures. The verification process should be done by Friday or before, Kruse said.

A filing fee would have to be paid, and Chambers would have to agree to be listed on the ballot. The long-time senator has said he would be willing to be elected if people from the district, which includes North Omaha, want him to serve.

Chambers does not belong to a political party. He did not participate in the partisan primary in May.