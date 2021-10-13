Eight finalists will interview to finish Mike Boyle's term on Douglas County Board

Eight finalists were selected Wednesday by the committee that will appoint a replacement for the late Mike Boyle on the Douglas County Board.
The finalists are: Roger Garcia, Sara Howard, Mark Martinez, Kimara Snipes, Daniel Martin, Angel Starks, Jim Thompson and Patrick Venditte.
The appointment committee chose the finalists during a public meeting from a field of 14 people who had applied for the position. The finalists will be interviewed at another public meeting of the committee, tentatively scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 22 in the legislative chambers of the City-County Building, 1819 Farnam St.
A final vote could come at that meeting, or the committee could reconvene on Oct. 25 to make its choice.
As outlined under state law, the committee members are Douglas County Clerk Dan Esch, Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing, and Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine.
At Wednesday's meeting, each committee member chose five applicants to be interviewed as finalists. Each applicant who received at least one vote will be interviewed.
Martinez, Howard and Garcia were selected as finalists by all three committee members. Snipes received votes from two. Starks, Martin, Venditte and Thompson each received one vote.
Martinez is a former U.S. marshal for the District of Nebraska who also had a 25-year career in the Omaha Police Department.
Garcia, a former Metropolitan Community College board member, finished just three votes behind Boyle in the 2020 election.
Howard, a former Nebraska state senator, is on the Omaha Public Power District board.
Snipes is a member of the Omaha Public Schools board.
Thompson is on the board of the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District.
Martin is an Omaha police gang unit sergeant.
Starks is a Realtor and community outreach coordinator for an education company.
Venditte is the owner and operator of Cornhusker Driving School.
Once the committee makes its appointment, the new board member will complete the final three years of Mike Boyle's term representing District 1, which includes downtown and South Omaha.
Boyle died Sept. 13, less than a year after being re-elected for the fifth time. The District 1 seat will be up for election again in 2024.
