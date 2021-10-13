Eight finalists will interview to finish Mike Boyle's term on Douglas County Board

Eight finalists were selected Wednesday by the committee that will appoint a replacement for the late Mike Boyle on the Douglas County Board.

The finalists are: Roger Garcia, Sara Howard, Mark Martinez, Kimara Snipes, Daniel Martin, Angel Starks, Jim Thompson and Patrick Venditte.

The appointment committee chose the finalists during a public meeting from a field of 14 people who had applied for the position. The finalists will be interviewed at another public meeting of the committee, tentatively scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 22 in the legislative chambers of the City-County Building, 1819 Farnam St.

A final vote could come at that meeting, or the committee could reconvene on Oct. 25 to make its choice.

As outlined under state law, the committee members are Douglas County Clerk Dan Esch, Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing, and Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine.

At Wednesday's meeting, each committee member chose five applicants to be interviewed as finalists. Each applicant who received at least one vote will be interviewed.