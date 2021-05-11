Election day in Omaha has arrived. Here's what you need to know

When will the outcomes of the races be known?

Results from the largest batch of ballots will be released at 8 p.m. Those numbers will reflect by-mail ballots turned in through Monday.

As of Sunday, more than 56,000 people had cast ballots.

At 8:45 p.m., officials will release the results of in-person ballots cast during the first half of Election Day, followed by a 9:45 p.m. release of the second half of the day.

Releases at 10:45 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. will come as needed.

Results will be posted on Omaha.com as they become available. Results also will be in Wednesday’s World-Herald.

It’s very possible that some race outcomes won’t be known on election night, especially if the race is close. That’s because election officials spend the days after the election verifying and counting any by-mail ballots turned in on Election Day itself.

Those results will be released midday Friday.

More than 12,000 people turned in early ballots for the April 6 primary, which left some races officially in limbo until the Friday afterward.

The election will be officially certified May 27.