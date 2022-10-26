Election guide 2022: Bellevue school board

Six candidates are running for three seats on the Bellevue Public Schools board.

In a crowded primary field in May, the three incumbents received the most votes: Maureen McNamara, Nina Wolford and Phil Davidson. The three challengers in the race are Jim Moudry, Christine Clerc and Mary Moore Salem.

Christine Clerc

Age: 36

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Stay-at-home parent; certified physician assistant

Elected offices held: None

Family: Married, two children

Why are you running?

Attending the monthly school board meetings since my daughter started kindergarten last fall has inspired me to become more involved in serving our community in a meaningful way. I know that a strong public school system is an important support system for our families, and is also influential in the sustainability and growth of the city itself.

As a parent of young children, I would be bringing a unique perspective to the board. Furthermore, I am committed to using my knowledge of child development and the problem-solving skills I gained as a health care professional to assist the district.

What are your top priorities?

I will be hands-on and responsive as a school board member. I will assist the administration in gathering data to improve the programs and culture across the district to benefit the well-being and success of our students, families, and educators. I always seek to educate myself on issues of concern, relying heavily on expert opinion and evidence-based solutions.

I will work to enhance community engagement and awareness of volunteer opportunities. I will increase the presence of the Board within our community, including establishing a social media presence and making video of board meetings available online and/or on public access TV.

Phil Davidson

Age: 52

Party: Republican

Occupation: Community relations coordinator, City of Bellevue

Home: Bellevue

Elected offices held: Papio-Missouri River NRD board, 2021-present; Bellevue school board, 2015-18 and 2021-present

Family: Married, two children

Website: N/A

Why are you running?

I am very community minded and as part of my job, I work to ensure that Bellevue residents are aware of what is going on in our city. It is obvious that a strong school district is essential to the growth and viability of the area that we call home. I feel that we have made great strides in the 5+ years that I have served on the school board and I am running for another term to continue to support Dr. Rippe and his team of quality teachers, administrators and many others in their efforts to further enhance BPS.

What are your top priorities?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on school districts and learning throughout the country and unfortunately Bellevue is no exception. As we move forward it is essential that we work with to ensure that we are meeting the educational, emotional and challenges that have come about due to the pandemic. One of my top priorities is that I feel we need to continue to expand and enhance the curriculum and programs at the Frank Kumor Career Center so all students will have the opportunity to succeed in real life, after graduation, whether their future plans involve college or not.

Maureen McNamara

Age: 61

Party: Republican

Occupation: Erwin's Jewelers

Home: Bellevue

Elected offices held: Bellevue school board; 2019-present

Family: Married, one child

Website: N/A

Why are you running?

I was an educator in the Bellevue Public Schools for 35 years, beginning as an elementary teacher, elementary principal and finally a director where I supervised a multitude of programs, both elementary and secondary. My education and experiences have provided a firm foundation to serve as an effective board member which begins with building relationships. My background will enable me to oversee challenges and strengths, support staff, students and families. I have an ability and desire to solve problems and understand different perspectives.

I am a devoted member of the community and the school district; I would like to use my experiences to help others and make BPS the best it can be. I am not afraid of challenges and conflict.

What are your top priorities?

First, the district is charged to remediate the social, emotional and educational needs of students due to the recent challenges imposed upon the school environment. This will require a study of data.

Second, the district assesses the needs of students and staff via data sources including surveys, staff and student anecdotal information, Boys Town Social Skills data, etc.

In order to maximize the opportunities for students and staff, state and federal financial support is necessitated, thus my final point. Local property taxes have been sufficient to support public schools, however, state aid has not been sufficient to support the needs of the whole child.

Mary Moore Salem

Age: 70

Party: Nonpartisan

Occupation: Retired

Home: Bellevue

Family: Married, two step-children

Website: N/A

Why are you running?

I was asked to run. I taught for more than years at St. Mary's of Bellevue, several public school districts and a locked residential facility for boys. I have facilitated workshops dealing with conflict resolution & communication tools within the prison system & in the community for 26 years. In polarizing situations, I know how to remain calm & help find common ground. I see needs within BPS. I ask questions & believe that we have a wealth of untapped ideas that we can gain by asking students, parents, & the community for theirs.

What are my top priorities if elected?

More mental health access for high school students & educational staff as well as families in crisis. Fair & competitive wages especially for para-professionals & finding ways to fund what is ethical. Asking all groups for their needs, wants, concerns, & ideas. To think "outside the box" to better retain staff such as having a "Year of Appreciation" thanking staff for all that they do. I want to bring people together of various ideas to creatively enhance Bellevue education experiences. That includes having greater communication & more transparency. I also want us to find ways to thank parents for all that they do.

Jim Moudry

Moudry did not respond to the questionnaire.

Nina Wolford

Wolford did not respond to the questionnaire.