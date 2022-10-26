Election guide 2022: Bennington school board

There are three seats up for election on the Bennington Public Schools board.

The six candidates include incumbent Mark Byars, who is currently the board president. Byars is up against five other challengers. Each seat will have a four-year term.

Mark Byars

Age: 48

Party: Republican

Occupation: Vice president of finance, Adams Land & Cattle LLC

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: Bennington School Board, 2015-present

Family: Married, two children

Why are you running?

Ten years ago, I had the opportunity to participate in BPS’s strategic planning process as a parent. Inspired by the mission and goals resulting from that process and the community’s desire to achieve them, I decided to run for the school board to help bring that plan to life, and that continues to drive my motivation to serve. After two terms on the board, my focus remains on promoting the culture of Bennington Public Schools with strategic foresight, responsible stewardship of our resources, and steadfast support for the teachers and parents that make our district a uniquely special place.

What are the top issues facing the district and how would you address them?

Bennington’s rapid growth provides additional resources and opportunities, but also presents challenges. New facilities are needed for more students. Additional teachers are needed as educational programs expand, and all teachers should have fair compensation and a reasonable workload. The district must have excellent administrators, reliable student transportation, quality food service, and safe classrooms to support student success. By strategically planning and investing to meet these needs, we can manage spending on pace with our growth, maintain a fiscally responsible budget and tax structure, and continue to see our kids excel.

Brittany Cameron

Cameron did not respond to The World-Herald's questionnaire.

Jeremy Dick

Age: 48

Party: Nonpartisan

Occupation: Manager of supervision, VP BancWest Investment Services

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: None

Family: Married, two children

Why are you running?

My wife and I have worked diligently the last couple of years to keep Bennington residents informed about the goings on in the district. We created a Facebook group to share information. We have also fought tirelessly to improve things in our district, supporting the Title IX lawsuit and filing a complaint with the NE attorney general to report violations of the NE Open Meetings Act. Running for a seat on the school board seemed like the next logical step to bring about positive change.

What are the top issues facing the district and how would you address them?

Fiscally responsible growth. Currently the district has the second highest tax levy and one of the highest valuations/debt ratios/ The board needs to be better stewards of tax dollars. We need to ensure that the district grows in a manner that doesn't put an undue burden on tax payers.

At a time when many teachers are leaving the profession, Bennington teachers' average salary is $1,000 less than the state average despite 75% of Bennington teachers holding a master's degree, compared to 57% in the state. We need to review teacher compensation from salary to cik time and develop a strategy to increase in areas in which Bennington is lacking.

Sandra Hulm

Age: 44

Party: Nonpartisan

Occupation: Vice president and general manager, Scoular

Home: Bennington

Elected offices held: None

Family: Married, two children

Why are you running?

I am running for the Bennington board of education because we are at a critical point in our schools, and I know I can help. I have spent the past 25 years in business, acquiring experiences in supply chain operations, procurement, and risk management. These experiences have afforded me strong communication and negotiation skills, leadership expertise, and the financial acumen needed for this role. I have the background and approach that will ensure Bennington continues to be a thriving school district and is the best place that will best prepare our children for life beyond high school.

What are the top issues facing the district and how would you address them?

1. Ensuring fiscal responsibility in a time of unprecedented growth through eliminating waste in spending and optimizing budgets, as well as thoughtful, pragmatic, and agile planning.

2. Retaining our educators and staff by executing on the basics. We need competitive wages and benefits, address burdensome workloads, and listen to our teacher's on where the gaps lie from their perspective, then put in place the necessary corrective actions.

3. Establishing transparency and accountability through deliberate and timely communication and actions.

4. Remaining laser focused on keeping our children safe through ensuring there is the appropriate measures, resources, and education in place.

Kristi Ryan

Age: 50

Party: Republican

Occupation: Director of school counseling, Buena Vista High School

Home: Bennington

Elected offices held: None

Family: Married, two children

Why are you running?

I am interested in serving on the Bennington Public Schools board of education because I believe it is imperative that educators are represented on the board and have a voice in the decision-making process at the district level. I believe that my 20+ years of K–College education experience can benefit our community.

What are the top issues facing the district and how would you address them?

Two of the most crucial issues facing the district include accommodating the rapid growth of our community and maintaining and attracting top-notch educators and support staff in the midst of a national teacher shortage. To address the exponential growth in our community, we must invest in our educational infrastructure and build additional schools. In order to recruit and retain outstanding educators, we must provide competitive compensation packages. Ideally, with the growing demands for and on teachers, these packages would not only be equivalent to those in surrounding districts but also commensurate with salaries and benefits in the wider job market.

Steve Shannon

Age: 45

Party: Republican

Occupation: Managing director, Disaster Response Group

Elected offices held: None

Family: Married, four children

Why are you running?

I want to be an advocate for the children of our community. Students, parents, teachers, administrators, and school board members are all part of the same team. We have all faced many challenges over the past few years, and it is time we come together for the positive benefit of our children.

I look forward to working with teachers and others to identify challenges and develop solutions. As a school board member, I will continue to pay attention to the children's individual needs and implement the policies and procedures to give our children the best opportunities to thrive in life.

What are the top issues facing the district and how would you address them?

Electing school board members is one of our system's most effective mechanisms to hold school officials accountable and make changes when necessary.

As an elected school board member, I will put my experience, knowledge and common sense to work for you. I will:

1. Support parental and student rights in education.

2. Restore fiscal responsibility to our education system.

3. Emphasize core subjects and trade skills.

4. Promote transparency in schools' instructional, training and learning materials.