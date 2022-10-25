Election guide 2022: Douglas County attorney

For the first time in more than a decade, there's a Democrat running for Douglas County attorney whose last name isn't Kleine.

Democrat Dave Pantos is challenging longtime County Attorney Don Kleine, who changed his party registration to Republican in 2020 amid criticism from the Nebraska Democratic Party for his decision not to charge a White bar owner in the shooting of a Black man during the George Floyd protests.

The Douglas County attorney oversees an office of about 60 attorneys who prosecute more than 4,400 felonies a year, advise the Douglas County Board and defend the county against civil litigation. It pays an annual salary of $208,000.

Editor's note: Each response was limited to 100 words and edited for style.

Donald W. Kleine

Age: 70

Party: Republican

Occupation: Douglas County attorney

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: Douglas County attorney, 2007-present

Family: Married, three children

What is the biggest issue you believe needs to be prioritized/addressed in the next four-year term? How would you address it?

There are several priorities to address in the next term: youth gun violence, mental health accessibility, fentanyl and other drug overdoses. I will continue to maximize resources in the juvenile court system making every effort to help parents ensure their children are in school. I will continue to work with local and federal agencies to stop the flow of fentanyl which has become a serious problem in our community and has led to many deaths. I will continue to maximize our efforts to gain more available resources for the mentally ill.

Some local prosecutors elsewhere in the U.S. have vowed not to enforce restrictive abortion laws in their state. If the Nebraska Legislature passes an abortion ban and establishes criminal penalties, will you prosecute those liable under the law? Please explain your thinking.

Every case that is filed is done so based on the law and evidence of that specific case. It would be unethical to vow to prosecute or not prosecute without knowing such law or facts. I would vow to be fair and just in assessing the facts of each case and use my discretion appropriately in every case.

Douglas County pioneered problem-solving courts in the state. What, if anything, more should the County Attorney's Office do to reduce the population of incarcerated individuals while prioritizing rehabilitation and safety?

The most effective method to ensure community safety and reduce prison population is to expand the highly successful programs that are already in place in Douglas County. Our Drug Court, Young Adult Court, Veterans Treatment Court, Mental Health Diversion, and other diversion programs are the leading programs of this type in Nebraska. Our office has been instrumental to the success of these innovative programs which address the core issues facing individuals allowing them to stay out of prison and become productive members of our community.

Dave Pantos

Age: 52

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Attorney at Dave Pantos Esq. LLC, practicing for over 25 years; adjunct professor, University of Nebraska at Omaha

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: Metro Community College Board (appointment), 2017-20

Family: Married, four children

What is the biggest issue you believe needs to be prioritized/addressed in the next four-year term? How would you address it?

With no more space in our overcrowded prisons, offenders are sent home with no resources and a strong likelihood to reoffend. We need criminal justice reform now to reduce the prison population and increase public safety. I’ll advocate for unprecedented investment in mental health resources to redirect those who need support over incarceration. I’ll also push for every prisoner to have a re-entry plan before release to reduce recidivism. We can also release pressure on the system with better geriatric care and parole for older prisoners who are unlikely to reoffend.

Some local prosecutors elsewhere in the U.S. have vowed not to enforce restrictive abortion laws in their state. If the Nebraska Legislature passes an abortion ban and establishes criminal penalties, will you prosecute those liable under the law? Please explain your thinking.

The Nebraska Legislature should not pass an abortion ban. It would be bad for our state, medical providers and women. It would represent a major step backwards for Nebraska. If a ban does pass with criminal penalties, I will use prosecutorial discretion to decline to abortion prosecutions. This would be consistent with the United States and Nebraska State Constitutions, and it's the right thing to do.

Douglas County pioneered problem-solving courts in the state. What, if anything, more should the County Attorney's Office do to reduce the population of incarcerated individuals while prioritizing rehabilitation and safety?

The Douglas County Attorney has a major impact on the criminal justice system. Focusing on long sentences for low-level offenders hasn’t made us safer. We’ve failed to address the root causes of crime, and as a result we are experiencing more homicide and violence. We must make Douglas County a safe place for all people. This starts with reforms such as unprecedented investments in mental health services, a re-entry plan for all prisoners upon release, and better geriatric parole processes.