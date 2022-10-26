Election guide 2022: Douglas County sheriff

Two men with lengthy backgrounds in law enforcement are running to be the next Douglas County sheriff.

Greg Gonzalez and Aaron Hanson are running to replace Sheriff Tom Wheeler, who is not running for election. Wheeler was appointed in November 2020 after the retirement of Sheriff Tim Dunning, who was elected to the position seven times and served 26 years. The winner will serve a four-year term.

The Sheriff's Office is responsible for patrol services, criminal investigations, court security, warrant service, crime scene investigations and lab testing, among other duties.

Editor's note: Each response was limited to 100 words and edited for style.

Greg Gonzalez

Age: 51

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Retired Omaha deputy police chief

Home: Elkhorn

Elected offices held: None

Family: Married, three children

What is your top priority?

My top priority is the reduction of crime and fear of crime through improved deputy recruitment, training and retention of experienced deputies. Crime reduction and crime prevention go hand in hand. The best plans are the result of teamwork. Community policing is a shared responsibility between police, neighbors and community leaders who work together to solve crime and strengthen community relations. Community responsiveness will be a hallmark of my administration. From sheriff to the front-line deputy, deputies will be out of their offices and police cars and in the community more than ever, working with all residents of Douglas County.

What is your solution to what you believe is the most important issue facing the Sheriff’s Office?

As sheriff, I will work closely with county officials and deputies to strengthen recruitment. Public safety is at risk if deputy vacancies plague the department. Residents pay taxes for deputies to patrol neighborhoods. I hired over 450 Omaha police officers, including some of the largest and most diverse classes in OPD history. I understand and will employ the best recruitment and retention strategies. I managed a $57 million budget. Taxpayers absorb the cost of deputies who leave. I have the executive level experience to keep you safe. A top priority will be public safety for all of Douglas County.

Aaron Hanson

Age: 48

Party: Republican

Occupation: Omaha police sergeant

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: SID #260 Board of Trustees, former member

Family: Married, four children

What is your top priority?

1. Keeping Douglas County families safe from high-risk and repeat criminals, to include supporting law-abiding citizens’ right to protect themselves and their family when police can’t respond fast enough. 2. Support good and honest police professionals. 3. Promote a healthy balance of being tough on crime while also endeavoring to help worthy people get a second chance by achieving great jobs, enhanced behavioral health, the ability to take care of their kids and become break cycles of poverty.

What is your solution to what you believe is the most important issue facing the Sheriff’s Office?

Recruiting and retaining the best deputies and civilian employees will allow me to grow the Sheriff’s Office proportionate to the growth and needs of our community. We must keep people safe from high risk and repeat criminals as well as the societal risks caused by our significant behavioral health crisis. We must grow our patrol presence, assign deputies to our county attorney’s effective problem solving court efforts and look to expand DCSO’s service to the Board of Mental Health.