Election guide 2022: Elkhorn school board

Three seats are up for election on the Elkhorn Public Schools board.

Six candidates are competing for seats, including two incumbents: Amy Parks, board president, and Nancy Rogic-Greufe.

Brett Elliott

Age: 58

Party: Republican

Occupation: President and CEO, Skillwork LLC

Home: Elkhorn area

Elected offices held: None

Family: Married, four children

Why are you running?

We are experiencing a changing landscape in the country regarding public school education. After attending several Elkhorn school board meetings it became clear that the system and proper checks and balances structure was broken. The lack of transparency and engagement between the board and the parents and teachers was troubling. In a time when passive leadership is dangerous, I felt compelled to step into the race to offer stronger leadership, fresh perspective and to work together to rebuild a healthy, transparent structure. In Elkhorn we have great schools, great teachers and exceptional students. However, as the saying goes, "what got us here, will not keep us here."

What are the top issues facing the district and how would you address them?

The number one issue is the lack of transparency in the system, and the resulting deficit of trust between all parties involved. Second is managing a growing and changing district, specifically in terms of demographics. We need to start investing in individual student strengths and focus on what is right for students over what is right for the school. Third, over 100 teachers have left Elkhorn since January. We need to retain and attract the best. From managing class sizes, classroom support, concerns about wages and growing behavioral issues we need to listen, support, and take action.

Amy Parks

Age: 49

Party: Nonpartisan

Occupation: Administrative assistant, Brown & Wolff / Quantum Real Estate

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: Elkhorn school board, 2015-present

Family: Married, three children

Why are you running?

I have had the privilege of serving my community for the past eight years as a school board member, the last two years as Board President. I was originally motivated and continue to be motivated to serve on the EPS Board of Education by my desire to give back to the community which has provided so much to my children and my family. There were no issues that drove me to candidacy, I just felt that my time in the Elkhorn community provided me with a deep knowledge of what helps make EPS successful.

What are the top issues facing the district and how would you address them?

1) Rapid growth, 2) teacher retention and 3) fiscal responsibility. Supervision of district administration is key in addressing these issues. Our board has a solid relationship with Dr. Habrock, and this partnership is crucial to the district running efficiently. I am on committees where I have a role in helping brainstorm solutions to retain our excellent staff and find innovative ideas for recruiting new staff. Bond issues need to be passed to finance land and buildings. We keep a reasonable bond levy and refinance bonds when prudent. Additionally, a slim central office allows taxpayer dollars to go straight to the classroom to benefit students.

Nancy Rogic-Greufe

Age: 58

Party: Republican

Occupation: Pediatric anesthesiologist, UNMC/Nebraska Medicine

Home: Elkhorn area

Elected offices held: Elkhorn school board, 2018-present

Family: Married, six children

Why are you running?

I have been privileged to serve on the board for four years. For 23 years, I have been volunteering in the Elkhorn community and schools. Five of our children have benefited by schooling K-12 in the district and one is still enrolled. One is now a teacher in the district. I am heavily invested to constantly improve the integrity of our top-notch school system. I am here to serve the community, children, teachers, staff and administration. The first responsibility of a leader is to define reality, the last is to say thank you; in between the leader is a servant.

What are the top issues facing the district and how would you address them?

The biggest issue facing Elkhorn Public Schools is the rapid growth. When we moved here 23 years ago, Spring Ridge and Elkhorn Ridge Middle School were just coming into existence, and there have been schools popping up ever since! I have served in the Buildings and Grounds committee for the last four years. We must do strategic planning, acquire sites, build buildings, and add staff, so there are places to educate these wonderful children. Our goal is to try to maintain the integrity and excellence of this district, while keeping the small town feel that Elkhorn has always had.

Luther Starks

Age: 43

Party: Republican

Occupation: First National Bank of Omaha

Home: Elkhorn area

Elected offices held: None

Family: Married, four children

Why are you running?

I initially got involved by attending school board meetings. When it became evident that the current board had no interest in listening to the concerns of parents, teachers, and students, I knew I had to get involved; “be the change you wish to see”. I am passionate when it comes to my kids, to God, and I hope to cultivate a community based on solidarity. We are running as a Team because we all have aligned values when it comes to supporting our teachers, providing for our students, and having a working relationship between the School Board and our community based in transparency and accountability.

What are the top issues facing the district and how would you address them?

There are a number of issues currently facing our Elkhorn School District. These include a lack of transparency and adequate support and resources for our teachers. To combat these current issues, I will work to guarantee educators have what they need to be successful by prioritizing teacher feedback through open lines of communication as the district continues to expand. I will work to promote transparency ranging from topics of school curriculum to district budgets so that parents are aware of what is being taught to their children and where their tax dollars are being allocated.

Jerid Tingelhoff

Age: 42

Party: Republican

Occupation: Medical sales consultant, J&J

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: None

Family: Married, three children

Why are you running?

I am running to be the voice for all the parents and students of Elkhorn who haven’t had their voice heard the past few years. Elkhorn has great schools but now is not the time for complacency. Now is the time to set a new vision for the future of our children. I am confident that I am the leader to not just meet, but exceed the standards by promoting parental choice, medical freedom, transparency in curriculum, fiscal responsibility, more teacher support and be accountable for our actions.

What are the top issues facing the district and how would you address them?

One top issue is the mass teacher resignations EPS has faced. With over 100 resignations this year alone, three times the normal amount it is critical to provide the necessary resources to teachers that are the bedrock of our education system. Another pillar of our campaigns is parental choice and medical freedom, which were stripped away during the pandemic. Lastly, we need to maximize student strengths by teaching our children to think critically, building their confidence, and promoting teamwork free from social agendas.

Mark Wortman

Age: 69

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Retired after 46 years as a high school teacher and coach

Home: Elkhorn area

Elected offices held: None

Family: Married, four children

Why are you running?

Over the past 42 years the Elkhorn community, and Elkhorn Public Schools in particular, have been a blessing to me and my family. My four Elkhorn-educated daughters—Jen, Sarah, Meg and Mandy—are products of the best schooling in the state of Nebraska. Their personal and professional success, and the success of thousands of children like them, has been the result of an incredibly supportive community as well as a dedicated Elkhorn Public Schools teaching staff and administration. I want to see the success stories of Elkhorn children continue.

What are the top issues facing the district and how would you address them?

Elkhorn continues to grow. Beautiful, affordable neighborhoods and an exceptional school system are pulling more and more families into Elkhorn. While a growing school district with new educational facilities has many advantages, growth can also produce stress. Anticipating this growth and accommodating every student should be done thoughtfully and economically so as not to overburden taxpayers.

A school district’s most valuable commodity is a superb teaching staff. The finest teachers should be recruited, hired and supported so that they are able to create an atmosphere of success for all students. Your children have been and will continue to be inspired by these compassionate educators.