Election guide 2022: Gretna school board

Six candidates are competing for three seats on the Gretna Public Schools board.

Challengers Blake Turpen, Lori Lowry, Jenna Garcia and Greg Beach are facing off against incumbents Mark Hauptman and Ann Sackett Wright.

Greg Beach

Age: 42

Party: Republican

Occupation: Vice president-special asset manager, Core Bank

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: None

Family: Married, three children

Why are you running?

Having been a district resident since 2009 and having children in the district for the past eight years, I felt now is the time to step up. With a second high school opening and new schools opening each year, this is the time to get in involved and use my background in finance and having an upfront view of public schools to build on what GPS has and what I can be.

What are your top priorities?

My top priority will be to increase communication with district residents regarding decisions made by the board. I will encourage open dialogue both in discussion of items within board meetings as well as being approachable outside of meetings to address concerns. I will put the students first with all decisions. We have the responsibility of marrying the education of our children with a fiscal responsibility to every Gretna Public School taxpayer. While recognizing our obligations to provide for our kids, expenditures need to be vetted to determine if we are providing the best and safest education with the funds available. Then, communicate that to the public.

Jenna L. Garcia

Age: 37

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Executive secretary, Omaha Public Library

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: None

Family: Married, one child

Why are you running?

My family moved to the district for the schools. I am running to continue the tradition of extraordinary academics and extracurriculars, and be a new voice for the growing community. I will collaborate with parents, staff, and community partners to ensure everyone has a seat at the table. My entire career has been in public service, so I understand the importance of accountability and transparency.

What are your top priorities?

My priorities include staff retention, transparency, and delving into the budget. Without dedicated and trained staff at all of our facilities, our schools mean nothing. Staff need to know they are valued, and they need to have their voices at the table when decisions are being made. Transparency relates to a whole host of issues I've seen, such as providing the agenda packet online; livestreaming board meetings; having a district HR director, as well as a district communications director; posting financial documents online; etc. Distrust has grown from this lack of transparency, and I hope to restore it.

Mark Hauptman

Hauptman did not respond to the questionnaire.

Lori Lowry

Lowry did not respond to the questionnaire.

Ann Sackett Wright

Age: 45

Party: Republican

Occupation: Information systems and technology manager, OrthoNebraska

Home: Gretna

Elected offices held: Gretna school board, 2014-present

Family: Married, four children

Website: None

Why are you running?

I am long-time resident in Gretna, and a graduate of GPS. I have always been extremely proud and supportive of our schools and wanted to play an active role in their continued development and success. I understand the importance and significance of giving back to the school and the community. I am aligned with the school board’s philosophy of doing “what’s best for kids’. I welcome and encourage looking at things from multiple perspectives, then making a decision that best supports our kids

What are your top priorities?

GPS continues to face rapid growth. The number of housing and business developments is tremendous. Planning for the growth and acting on the needs of the district are a balancing act. We must time, purchasing of land, building of schools and hiring of staff appropriately so our student’s needs are met and yet remain fiscally responsible to our taxpayers.

In conjunction we must watch current labor shortages, staffing at all levels will be a major focus. We will need to look at how to retain and recruit great talent for all positions.

Blake Turpen

Age: 45

Party: Republican

Occupation: National accounts director, Outset Medical Inc.

Home: Gretna

Elected offices held: None

Family: Married, four children

Why are you running?

I believe in the vision of doing what is right for kids. As district enrollment continues to grow rapidly, the best way to ensure each student has the opportunity to realize their potential is by maintaining the culture that has guided the district's path over the past several decades. Doing what's in the best interest of kids, providing a safe learning environment, maintaining high academic standards and helping develop the next generation of responsible citizens can be done while balancing the needs of a growing community and remaining fiscal responsible to tax payers.

What are your top priorities?

Every student deserves the opportunity to realize their full potential. To accomplish this, students need to be:

1. Provided a safe environment to learn and grow

2. Surrounded by educators who are committed to their profession, not politics

3. Challenged academically and held accountable to delivering work that is on par with their ability

4. Given opportunities to be part of a team, club, organization, etc that enhances their sense of belonging and helps foster life skills outside the classroom

5. Recognized for accomplishment — both academically and in service to others