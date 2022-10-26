Election guide 2022: Metropolitan Community College Board of Governors

Six seats on the Metropolitan Community College Board of Governors are up for election this fall.

Five of those seats represent geographical districts, while the sixth is an at-large seat. Races are nonpartisan.

The board consists of 11 members who serve four-year terms. It governs a community college that has three campuses and more than a dozen locations.

The college receives a portion of its funding through a property tax levied in Douglas, Sarpy, Dodge and Washington Counties. The board is responsible for setting the tax rate.

District 1

Phillip Klein

Age: 73

Party: Republican

Occupation: Retired

Home: Elkhorn area

Elected offices held: Metropolitan Community College board, 2015-present; City of Elkhorn mayor, 1993-2007; Elkhorn City Council, 1989-92

Family: Single, no children

Website: None

Why do you want to continue serving on the Metro Community College board?

Every successful life should include some form of public service. This is my way, in an elected capacity, to serve the community and accomplish a successful life.

What is the greatest challenge currently facing MCC?

Staying on the leading edge. Keep our offerings fresh and important in a cost effective manner.

What is one thing you feel MCC excels at, and what is one thing you feel MCC needs to do a better job of?

MCC excels at offering programs and training for our students so that they will have a successful life.

Do you feel MCC currently does a good job of balancing the two primary sources of revenue that it has control over: property taxes and tuition? Please explain your answer?

Yes I feel that MCC does a good job handling all of its finances which includes grants, donations and state of Nebraska aid. Especially now with the accelerating income tax credit for property tax payers that dramatically drops the mill levy.

Why should voters pick you to continue serving on the MCC board?

My experience and political relationships I believe are the important reasons for re-election.

Mark Stoj

Age: 52

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Branch manager and company trainer, Creighton Federal Credit Union

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: None

Family: Married, two children

Why do you want to serve on the Metro Community College board?

When I was 22, I was working overnight at a warehouse in harsh weather and under poor management. I was worried this would be my life until I took night classes at MCC. I graduated with my associate degree.

MCC changed my life. Today, I have been a credit union manager for 20 years serving Creighton University. I have a master’s and a bachelor’s degree in business and decades of experience with college students and staff. I want to use my education, experience, and leadership skills to help others improve their lives and to ensure tax dollars are spent wisely.

What is the greatest challenge currently facing MCC?

The pandemic is currently the greatest challenge to MCC. It caused a decrease in enrollment in community colleges across the nation and at MCC. Many students have had setbacks in their education and its progress. MCC needs to develop adequate quality and quantity of staff as more and more students return to the in-person learning environment. It also needs to look at modernizing and updating on-line classes to keep up with demand and the changing times in technology and our culture. It will then better prepare students for hi-tech jobs as Google and other major companies require a well-trained workforce.

What is one thing you feel MCC excels at, and what is one thing you feel MCC needs to do a better job of?

MCC excels at being an affordable, low-cost alternative to four-year colleges. Students can complete their general education requirements for about one third the cost of a full-scale university and then transfer the credits to complete their four-year degree, saving thousands.

MCC, especially some board members, need to improve communication with stakeholders. Students now communicate through social media, but some board members have no presence or emails or phone numbers to get vital information out or in. I have almost 2,500 Facebook friends and can be reached through email, Twitter, Instagram, text, by phone or my website www.markstoj.com.

Do you feel MCC currently does a good job of balancing the two primary sources of revenue that it has control over: property taxes and tuition? Please explain your answer.

MCC does a good job handling tuition. Recently, things even got better when MCC announced ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money would be used so high school students would get free tuition. My son is in the dual enrollment program at his high school and Metro so he will get an associate degree when he gets his high school diploma. This tuition gladly puts money back in my pocket.

I do not like past MCC increases in my property taxes. However, as ARPA money is allocated, I hope to see MCC benefit even more and decrease its income stream from property taxes.

Why should voters pick you to serve on the MCC board?

I offer a unique perspective. I am a graduate of MCC, and my son is currently in their dual enrollment program. My nephews received electrician and IT degrees there. Currently, MCC has over 20,000 students in non-credit classes, and I have taken many enlightening non-credit courses there. I have “been there and done that.” I have real-life experience as a student and parent.

I am also accessible to faculty, students, and staff as well as endorsed by the Metropolitan Community College Education Association. I have the education, experience, and leadership skills to do the job and do it well.

District 2

Erin Feichtinger

Age: 34

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Public policy and nonprofit advocacy

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: Metropolitan Community College board, 2019-present

Family: Married, one child

Why do you want to continue serving on the Metro Community College board?

It’s been the privilege of a lifetime to serve District 2 these last four years. We have accomplished a lot of tremendous things, and under some really difficult circumstances. We’ve built out our campuses to meet the needs of our students and local employers, met the challenge of COVID-19 and recovery, increased capacity for our dual enrollment programs, expanded our student support and advising programs to make sure students succeed inside and outside the classroom and graduate on-time and under-budget. I’d be honored to see these initiatives and so many others through to completion, and help MCC continue to grow.

What is the greatest challenge currently facing MCC?

Without adequate state funding, MCC is going to continue having a challenge balancing the three funding sources we rely on — state aid, tuition, and property taxes. We never want to overburden students with unaffordable tuition and taxpayers with a hefty tax bill. MCC has so far done an excellent job of keeping tuition and our property taxes low, and has done so by building mutually beneficial relationships with the community and local Nebraska businesses.

What is one thing you feel MCC excels at, and what is one thing you feel MCC needs to do a better job of?

I love and respect MCC so much because we truly let our mission to provide relevant, student-centered education to a diverse community of learners guide all of our decision making. It would be easy to forget why we’re here — for the community — but MCC never has, and that focus means we will always strive to listen to and provide for our community’s needs. As our programs expand to meet the evolving needs of our workforce, we will need to ensure those programs are reaching the community members who would most benefit from the accessibility of MCC.

Do you feel MCC currently does a good job of balancing the two primary sources of revenue that it has control over: property taxes and tuition? Please explain your answer.

Yes. MCC has three main funding sources — state aid, tuition, and property taxes. While state aid has decreased, MCC has kept tuition affordable and provided exceptional and innovative programs through strong relationships with community organizations and businesses. MCC is not only the best and most affordable community college in Nebraska, we are the only community college that has not raised or used its full property tax authority in 10 years. In the last legislative session, we supported LB783 which means that taxpayers will see a significant decrease in their MCC property taxes over the coming years.

Why should voters pick you to continue serving on the MCC board?

My background as an educator showed me the importance of a place like MCC. I want more students to feel like community college is a great choice for them and their future. My work in the community shows me every day how life-changing an MCC education can be for a person working toward success, and how critical it is that MCC continues listening to the community it serves. I’ve been a vocal advocate for students, faculty, staff, and the community on the Board of Governors and am dedicated to keeping MCC affordable, accessible, and exceptional long into the future.

Tammy L. Wright

Wright did not respond to The World-Herald's inquiries.

District 3

Maureen K. Monahan

Age: 52

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Attorney, Monahan & Monahan

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: Metropolitan Community College board, 2019-present

Family: Single

Why do you want to continue serving on the Metro Community College board?

As a lawyer who represents children in foster care, I know the importance of the educational opportunities MCC offers. MCC provides navigators to help every student find their pathway to success — whether that is a skilled job, completing the first two years of a four year degree or making up missed pieces of their K-12 education. Ensuring that the board can create more opportunities while maintaining current ones is why I want to continue to serve.

What is the greatest challenge currently facing MCC?

The greatest challenge is keeping the trust of the community it currently enjoys. It requires a balance of the needs of the students, the taxpayers, the staff and local employers and government entities. Local employers and K-12 school districts partner with us to meet shared goals and costs. Maintaining that trust takes effort everyday to educate our students and fit the needs of our local employers and communities within our existing financial structure.

What is one thing you feel MCC excels at, and what is one thing you feel MCC needs to do a better job of?

MCC excels at working with local employers to provide the education for the trained workforce they need. It does this by keeping employers involved in MCC and asks for input for the types of materials, tools and training needed. Like many community colleges, it struggles with convincing students it is the place for them. MCC has a good marketing plan and works with many K-12 schools to make them familiar with MCC’s educational value and opportunities.

Do you feel MCC currently does a good job of balancing the two primary sources of revenue that it has control over: property taxes and tuition? Please explain your answer.

Yes. My Grandfather paid tuition, room and board at UNL with the wages of a summer job. The only place you could afford to do that now is at MCC. MCC dedicated additional funding to provide free tuition for all high school students. The property tax levy has not been raised. MCC does not have any separate bond issues. It ensures it has construction, maintenance and additional staff fees through reserves or donations before projects are started. There is now a property tax refund for MCC available to taxpayers to help alleviate the already low levy.

Why should voters pick you to continue serving on the MCC board?

I know that MCC is about families. It makes the difference between the minimum wage and living wage. It provides an education for jobs right here. Local employers have the workforce they need and that brings more jobs to the area. Local students do not have to leave to train and get a good job. That means children are here to help aging parents. Grandparents get to know their grandchildren. I understand that families are the key to maintaining our community. As a board member I will continue keep MCC serving the needs of our current and future families.

Tyler Fausset

Fausset did not respond to The World-Herald's inquiries.

District 4

Ron Hug

Age: 66

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Retired machinist

Elected offices held: Metropolitan Community College board, District 1 1999-2015, at large 2015-present

Home: Omaha

Family: Married, four children

Website: None

Why do you want to serve on the Metro Community College board?

My personal experience with metropolitan community college goes back to the fall of 1974 when metropolitan technical community college first opened their doors. I entered their GED preparatory classes, and I was the first individual to receive a GED from metropolitan technical community college in December of 1974.

I continued my education going to school part time while working full time and raising a family I ultimately received a bachelor's degree from Bellevue University in 1996, every credit hour I received I received as a part-time student. In every way I was a non-traditional student like a high percentage of current students at MCC. I understand the challenges and the obstacles students experience.

What is the greatest challenge currently facing MCC?

The unknown, is the greatest challenge that will face MCC. Case in point is the recent COVID pandemic. We cannot predict the future, we can learn from the past and to utilize that experience to prepare us for the future obstacles. MCC is still analyzing their reaction to the pandemic, looking for the things they could have done better and for ways to be better prepared in the future unknown.

What is one thing you feel MCC excels at, and what is one thing you feel MCC needs to do a better job of?

Metro excels at providing an quality affordable accessible education. For over 20 years they have consistently been among the lowest tuition rates in the state while being one of the largest educational institutions in the state.

The challenge will be to maintain the affordability and balancing the accessibility has the four county area grows in population.

Do you feel MCC currently does a good job of balancing the two primary sources of revenue that it has control over: property taxes and tuition? Please explain your answer.

Metropolitan Community College receives its funding through three primary sources, tuition, property tax, and state aid. The state aid comes through the State Legislature being one of a total of five community colleges in the state Metro vies each year for a portion of state funding which gets distributed through the Legislature. Historically there has been a battle between the rual community colleges and metropolitan community college.

If you look at the previous years in the distribution of funds MCC receives through the state funds you will see that they have done an outstanding job in gaining a greater share of the state funds.

Why should voters pick you to serve on the MCC board?

Metropolitan Community College is not the institution it was five, 10 or 20 years ago. And the institution you see today will look significantly different in 20 years. How education is delivered 20 years from now will look different than how it did 20 years ago. Has an educational institution MCC is a young institution. It will continue to grow expand and evolve. I have been front and center for the growth and development of MCC for over 20 years I have the knowledge and experience and the institutional memory to help lead the institution into the future

Kimara Snipes

Snipes did not respond to The World-Herald's inquiries.

District 5

Theresa Love-Hug

Age: 41

Party: Nonpartisan

Occupation: Personal banker escalation manager, FNBO

Home: Bellevue

Elected offices held: None

Family: Married, three kids

Website: None

Why do you want to serve on the Metro Community College board?

I want to serve on the board because this would be a new and exciting experience for me to engage with a diverse community of educational professionals. I attended MCC as a nontraditional student having to take evening classes, attending part time. MCC is a nontraditional school in the sense that it caters to those who cannot attend full time or during “normal” business/school hours. I want to assist with making MCC the desired school of choice.

What is the greatest challenge currently facing MCC?

There are areas that are growing significantly in western Sarpy County and currently, there is no coverage for this growth. MCC is challenged with how they are going to meet accessibility command with growth in western Sarpy County, in a cost-effective way.

What is one thing you feel MCC excels at, and what is one thing you feel MCC needs to do a better job of?

MCC excels at servicing the community by being a “one of a kind everything school” for everyone, from people looking for an associate’s degree, to honing their current job skills, to getting a head start in education for their four year degree. One thing that MCC could do better at, is to provide better access to the college for western Sarpy County — those students have to travel a greater distance to Elkhorn, South Omaha, or Fort Omaha for education.

Do you feel MCC currently does a good job of balancing the two primary sources of revenue that it has control over: property taxes and tuition? Please explain your answer.

From all evidence and appearance, MCC has done an outstanding job of balancing both property taxes and tuition. MCC consistently remains most affordable tuition year in and year out. There is a third component (other than property taxes and tuition) and that is state Aid. MCC also receives state aid through the Nebraska Legislature when the state Legislature approves the budget.

Why should voters pick you to serve on the MCC board?

This would be a new opportunity for me. Many people often tell me I think outside of the box. I believe I can bring fresh ideas and experiences to the table, and assist in making the board better than ever.

Connor Orr

Age: 31

Party: Republican

Occupation: Attorney, Orr, Horgan & Flentje PLLC

Home: Papillion

Public offices held: None

Family: Married, two children

Website: None

Why do you want to serve on the Metro Community College board?

I want to help by bringing new and creative ideas to the board so that we can continue to build the offerings MCC has brought to our community, but also intend to remain steadfast in my conviction that spending the public dollar must be done responsibly. In short, I intend to prove that conservative spending and growth of our educational resources do not need to be mutually exclusive concepts.

What is the greatest challenge currently facing MCC?

Balancing the need for growth with the impact that the cost of the same has on the public.

What is one thing you feel MCC excels at, and what is one thing you feel MCC needs to do a better job of?

I believe MCC excels at offering good, traditional core classes and other courses which fit the traditional routes for post-secondary education and the trades. I believe MCC could develop a more robust offering for the community’s homeschooling needs. I would also like to see more work done to provide our local high schools with the tools to effectively communicate data on differing career paths to help combat the student loan crisis by fully informing those making the decision to go to college versus trade school, or other non-traditional routes.

Do you feel MCC currently does a good job of balancing the two primary sources of revenue that it has control over: property taxes and tuition? Please explain your answer.

I think there is always room for improvement. I do not believe the on campus living proposals make economic sense based upon the information I have reviewed, and I believe there are avenues that MCC has not yet tapped into that could continue to keep tuition affordable for generations to come.

Why should voters pick you to serve on the MCC board?

I am a husband, a father and a former student that cares about our community’s educational resources. I also care about ensuring that we are financially responsible in making educational policy because we have all seen how decades of poor financial decisions in this regard have led to a student loan crisis. I would be humbled to have the opportunity to show that creativity does not need to be hindered by being financially responsible.

At large

Kristen DuPree

Age: 37

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Actuary, Lincoln Financial Group

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: None

Family: Married, two children

Why do you want to serve on the Metro Community College board?

I’ve seen how access to higher education has the power to change lives. It can end the cycle of generational poverty when the right barriers are removed so students have the support needed to reach their goals. I’m running to make sure all students have the right tools to better their lives through education.

What is the greatest challenge currently facing MCC?

The funding method of the college. State funding has decreased over time, making the college far too reliant on property taxes as a funding source. The board has made up for the state aid short falls by making hard decisions to increase tuition and the property tax levy. This burdens both students and property taxpayers while threatening the ability of MCC to carry out its mission of providing quality student-centered education.

What is one thing you feel MCC excels at, and what is one thing you feel MCC needs to do a better job of?

There are a lot of incredible things happening at MCC, but one that stands out is the Path Forward initiative that focuses on individualized guidance and career planning, so more students achieve their academic and vocational goals.

As we continue to see a huge demand for skilled labor, I think there is an opportunity to expand work-based learning opportunities to accommodate prospective students in the trade programs who have been waitlisted.

Do you feel MCC currently does a good job of balancing the two primary sources of revenue that it has control over: property taxes and tuition? Please explain your answer.

Because MCC serves a non-traditional student body, the board has prioritized affordable tuition so all students can access an education. As we continue to experience the labor market shortage, it's important that students have access to the skills needed to grow our local economy. Due to these considerations, I think the balance between tuition and property taxes has been managed reasonably well.

Why should voters pick you to serve on the MCC board?

I’m the only candidate who has experienced the challenges of today’s working families and I understand what barriers should be removed to encourage diverse workforce participation. I have the vision to put the right strategies in place today to solve for the workforce demands of tomorrow. I have the motivation to serve on this board because I’ve seen how access to higher education changes lives. I’m proud to earn endorsements from local community leaders, labor unions, and current and former MCC board members; and I would be honored to earn your vote.

John M. McCarthy

McCarthy did not respond to The World-Herald's inquiries.