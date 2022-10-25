Election guide 2022: Metropolitan Utilities District

Two spots on the Metropolitan Utilities District Board of Directors are up for grabs in November.

The seven-member board governs the district, a public utility that serves more than 700,000 people in the Omaha metro area. It provides natural gas, as well as drinking water and water treatment services.

Board members serve six-year terms and are elected in nonpartisan races, meaning party affiliation does not appear on the ballot.

In Subdivision 6, incumbent Mike McGowan is challenged by State Sen. John McCollister, who is barred by term limits from seeking reelection to the Legislature. Jack Frost, who has represented Subdivision 7 since 1986, is not seeking reelection. Candidates Scott Murray and Bob Sidzyik are vying for the seat.

Subdivision 6 encompasses parts of southwest Omaha, including Ralston and part of Boys Town. Subdivision 7 encompasses La Vista, Bellevue and other parts of Sarpy County.

Editor's note: Each response was limited to 100 words and edited for style.

Subdivision 6

John S. McCollister

Age: 75

Party: Republican

Occupation: District 20 state senator

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: Metropolitan Utilities District board, 1979-2008; District 20 state senator, 2015-present

Family: Married, three children

Why do you want to serve on the MUD board?

Public service is in my DNA. I have lived in Omaha for nearly all of my life and after moderate success in our community, I think I have an obligation to pay the debt forward. In that vein, my experience managing a family business for 35 years, serving on the MUD Board of Directors for three decades, supervising a free market think tank and two-terms serving as a state senator, gives me an important perspective that will benefit MUD customers.

What is the greatest challenge currently facing MUD?

Running a natural gas and water utility during a time of rapid change is and will be challenging. The effects of climate change, ever changing governmental regulations, low unemployment, abnormally high inflation, fluctuating costs for natural gas and the demand to improve infrastructure makes it essential that the MUD Board of Directors makes good decisions for both the long and short-term. The lead pipe situation in east Omaha also warrants serious attention.

How, as a board member, would you view climate change as it relates to the district’s role as a gas and water utility?

Climate change is an existential threat. CO2 traps heat which results in more frequent and severe wildfires, hurricanes, heat waves, floods and droughts. Those living in poverty are the hardest hit by climate change despite being the least responsible for its cause. Renewable energy is the lowest cost zero carbon producing sources of energy available. Passage of my priority bill in the Unicameral, LB 824 in 2016, allowed wind and solar companies in Nebraska to thrive by removing 1930’s regulatory barriers. Importantly, MUD will need to participate in efforts to reduce its carbon footprint by expanded home weatherization programs for customers.

Do you feel MUD has been both reasonable and responsible in setting its rates? Please explain.

MUD must continue to provide safe and affordable natural gas and water to Omaha. As a customer owned utility, it is incumbent that MUD maintain its lower cost advantage over investor utilities. As infrastructure projects proceed in Omaha, MUD must adhere to tight construction schedules. Delays and poor coordination makes construction projects more expensive and take longer. Lastly, the City of Lincoln is currently evaluating its options for additional sources of water. Consequently, MUD needs to evaluate the opportunity to serve finished water to the City of Lincoln to the betterment of both cities.

Why should voters pick you to serve on the MUD board?

My three decades of experience on the MUD Board and two terms as a state senator sponsoring pro-environmental bills gives me a unique perspective that will benefit MUD customers. Known as the environmental senator, I introduced legislation to create a climate change plan for the state, encourage the state itself to purchase renewable energy and create a renewable energy portfolio standard for Nebraska. Because of these legislative initiatives, I was named the 2015 Wind Energy Champion, the 2018 / 19 Nebraska League of Conservation Voter’s Legislator of the Year and the Sierra Club Senator of the Year in 2020.

Mike McGowan

Age: 74

Party: Republican

Occupation: Retired (worked 36 years for Northern Natural Gas in Omaha)

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: Metropolitan Utilities District board, nine years

Family: Married, five children

Website: None

Why do you want to continue serving on the MUD board?

I want to continue to serve on the board to continue to utilize my knowledge and experience to benefit the Omaha area ratepayers. I worked for Northern Natural Gas for 36 years — I know and understand the utility business.

I am proud of the accomplishments achieved while serving on the MUD Board for nine years: safe and reliable natural gas and water service at the lowest rates possible.

What is the greatest challenge currently facing MUD?

The greatest challenges facing MUD are: gas and water cast iron pipe replacement to ensure infrastructure safety and reliability; aggressive management of costs and maximizing revenue to ensure the lowest rates possible; promote conservation of water and natural gas; ensure timely and efficient response to emergency situations and customer issues.

How, as a board member, do you view climate change as it relates to the district’s role as a gas and water utility?

I do believe climate change impacts everyone including the district and its approach to business. I believe that there is no immediate solution and that there should be a strategic transition to greenhouse goals. We are blessed to have natural gas, oil and coal reserves available to meet the energy needs of all Americans. We need to incorporate usage of these precious resources as we transition to the new managed energy environment.

Do you feel MUD has been both reasonable and responsible in setting its rates? Please explain.

MUD has been very prudent and reasonable and works very hard every day to ensure the lowest water and natural gas rates possible. MUD has not raised its natural gas rate (the rate component for costs MUD controls for the gas delivery) for five years, and most of the increases in water rates has come from ongoing increases to the City of Omaha's sewer replacement project. Out of 40 major utilities surveyed across the country, MUD has the ninth lowest natural gas rate and the 16th lowest water rate.

Why should voters pick you to continue serving on the MUD board?

Voters should vote for my conservative approach and results achieved. I have 36 years experience working for Northern Natural Gas in the utility business. I also have a MBA from Creighton University. Over my nine years on the Board, I have utilized this knowledge and experience for the direct benefit of the Omaha area ratepayers and the MUD employees — employee pension funded at 97%. I am proud of the accomplishments achieved: safe and reliable delivery of natural gas and water at reasonable rates; excellent financial strength and excellent operational assets and capability. I have worked hard to earn the TRUST of the ratepayers and my accomplishments clearly show the ratepayers can continue to TRUST me.

Subdivision 7

Scott Murray

Age: 35

Party: Republican

Occupation: Mechanical program engineer at Olsson Inc.

Home: La Vista

Elected offices held: None

Family: Married, two children

Why do you want to serve on the MUD board?

I enjoy solving problems and working with utilities as I have a lot of experience in the area. Fundamentally I want to help where I can make the greatest impact. I am a professional mechanical engineer with over a decade of experience working directly on utility projects and utility business operations. I graduated from the University of Nebraska with a master's degree in engineering, and currently serve as the vice president for the Mary our Queen School Board.

What is the greatest challenge currently facing MUD?

To put it simply: execution and communication. The board needs to help the utility keep costs as low as possible and provide proper oversight to prevent issues before they happen. With the utility facing an increase in projects, regulations, and various water and gas crises across the nation, it highlights the challenge of being prepared and maintaining a well-run utility. The communication with its customers can be expanded with additional partnerships and trade education programs. The utility can also provide additional transparency into some of its challenges by reducing some of the red tape where possible.

How, as a board member, would you view climate change as it relates to the district’s role as a gas and water utility?

In a word, I would view the role of the utility to be: Efficiency. A gas and water utility has a responsibility to utilize what resources it provides as efficiently as possible. Gas and water are limited resources and will not only increase in price but impact the environment the more each of us use them. The utility must efficiently manage the systems and convert where possible to long term, environmentally responsible sources.

Do you feel MUD has been both reasonable and responsible in setting its rates? Please explain.

Yes. MUD is ranked the ninth lowest for gas and the 16th lowest for water out of 40 top utilities which reflects the hard work put in by all those involved. Expanding on the work that is already done, maintaining the balance between repairs to keep the reliability while still keeping costs as low as possible is key. Pulling in help through expanded business and community partnerships to improve efficiency can help ensure that goal is achieved for the long run.

Why should voters pick you to serve on the MUD board?

I am good at solving problems and I enjoy working with utilities. I have the necessary experience, skillset, and an open communication mindset that make me, in my opinion, the best candidate for the position. I want to help make the world a little better than how I found it, and I am grateful for all the support I have received. Thank you for your time and please feel free to reach out if you have any comments or questions, my email is Scott.Murray.Nebraska@gmail.com.

Bob Sidzyik

Age: 42

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Membership development coordinator, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 22

Home: Papillion

Elected offices held: None

Family: Married, five children

Website: None

Why do you want to serve on the MUD board?

I have spent the majority of my life solving problems. Our community is rapidly expanding and our infrastructure has reached its lifespan. These are problems I am prepared to tackle with my experience in construction. What better way to use my skillset than for the greater good of our community?

What is the greatest challenge currently facing MUD?

The greatest challenge MUD currently faces is the low rate and reliability balance we have enjoyed for decades with our public utility. Building and replacing infrastructure isn’t cheap. Having stakeholder engagement allows us to find efficiencies that contractors or regulations might miss. Finding new partners to offset our bottom line may end up costing us more than negotiating long term solutions with our established partners. My goal will be to make sure we have considered all avenues to secure reasonable rates and reliable infrastructure.

How, as a board member, would you view climate change as it relates to the district’s role as a gas and water utility?

I view climate change the same way I view any threat to sustainability. The approach is twofold.

1. We need to diversify our infrastructure so we can maintain services during extreme conditions.

2. We also need to find ways to offset the causes of extreme conditions throughout the utility district.

Do you feel MUD has been both reasonable and responsible in setting its rates? Please explain.

I do. MUD participated in a 2022 survey of 40 utilities. They ranked ninth lowest in residential gas bills and 16th lowest for residential water bills. This is no easy feat when you consider the expansion and replacement infrastructure work. We have enjoyed gas and water services through floods, droughts and price spikes because the MUD Board of Directors have listened to the experts and implemented good ideas from all levels.

Why should voters pick you to serve on the MUD board?

I am proud to bring my perspective to the board. As a lifetime member of this community, having lived in older and newer developments, and with my professional career in construction, I know priorities can vary. The reason someone should vote for me is accessibility. The MUD Board of Directors' responsibility is to the community. This is our utility and directors are the voice for everyone to understand what happens with it. I want to know your questions and concerns. It will be my honor to get you those answers as a director. Please reach out with your concerns at sidzyikformud@gmail.com.