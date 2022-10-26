Election guide 2022: Millard school board

Six candidates, including two incumbents, will vie for three at-large seats on the Millard School Board.

Incumbents Stacy Jolley and Mike Kennedy are running for reelection. Also running are Terry Dale, Mark Krueger, Lisa Schoenberger and Sean Swanson. The race is nonpartisan. Board members serve four-year terms.

Terry Dale

Age: 62

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Pinnacle Bancorp, corporate fraud officer

Home: Sarpy County

Elected offices held: SID 257 Board of Trustees, 2010-present

Family: Married, six children

Website: None

Why are you running?

My experience leading the SID board I serve on has given me great insight into how to manage taxpayers’ money while still delivering the services necessary to keep the district thriving. In 2012 we had a levy of .97. Today, we are at .61 with the additions of updated parks and neighborhood trash collection. It’s not necessary to tax more to achieve the district’s goals. I am the only candidate on the ballot that has actually lowered families’ taxes. Not levies, actual taxes paid. All while improving services.

What are your top priorities?

I would like to see a complete review of where funds not used directly to educate our children go, and can these areas be run more efficiently. With rapid deliveries of supplies available directly to schools, do we need a large warehouse? Do we need a lawn maintenance and snow removal staff, or might hiring outside services be a better use of funds? These types of questions. Basically, if it doesn’t contribute directly to our primary purpose, is it really necessary? More teachers, more supplies, less overhead.

Stacy Jolley

Age: 49

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Standardized patient at UNMC and Creighton Medical School; bookkeeper at Kairos Psychological and Suiter Swantz IP

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: Millard Public Schools Board of Education, 2018-present

Family: Married, three children

Why are you running?

I’m running because MPS is an outstanding district and I want to keep it that way. With public education under attack both nationally and locally, I want to advocate for the excellence we’ve grown and maintained in Millard. I also want to be a voice for our teachers, who are the very best despite their increasing responsibilities and too-low pay. Our three children had access to so many incredible opportunities that I owe this district a debt of gratitude I can never repay. Serving and preserving that for the next generation, is the best way I know how.

What are your top priorities?

My top priorities are based on keeping MPS a district of choice for students and staff. Although our covid-era learning loss has been significantly less than the national data, we need to do everything we can to get all of our students up to or beyond grade-level standards. We need to retain our talented teachers and recruit the best and brightest to Millard. We’ve felt the pinch of the teacher/staff shortage in MPS, and it’s not going to get better without creative approaches. That would include “growing our own” by getting more kids interested in becoming teachers.

Mike Kennedy

Age: 52

Party: Republican

Occupation: Lawyer, Kennedy Law Firm

Elected offices held: Millard School Board, 2003-Present; Metropolitan Community College Board, 1999-2002

Family: Married, two children

Why are you running?

I am running for reelection because I want to continue what the Board has done to keep Millard one of the best school districts in the country. We were able to keep our schools open and safe during the pandemic and I want to address the learning loss some of our students suffered during that time. I also want to make sure our teachers have the resources they need to continue to provide a quality education. I am pleased to announce that I have the endorsements of former Millard Superintendents Dr. Jim Sutfin and Dr. Keith Lutz.

What are your top priorities?

Millard has two major challenges facing it in the next few years. 1) addressing the teacher shortage and 2) obtaining enough resources to continue our high-quality educational programs. Millard has been very blessed to have high-caliber educators. The Board must work to retain and attract a strong workforce. Also, we must also work to keep our great educational programs properly funded and manage our budgets efficiently in these tough times. I believe my 20 years of experience on the Millard School Board will help our community in these efforts.

Mark Krueger

Krueger did not respond to The World-Herald.

Lisa Schoenberger

Age: 39

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Marketing and public relations

Elected offices held: Learning Community Coordinating Council, 2021-present

Family: Married, two children

Why are you running?

I am running because I believe we have something truly special here in Millard, and that education is the most important investment we make as a community. I am a proud Millard parent and will have a child enrolled in this district for the next 15 years, so my stake in world-class educational opportunity for all our children is personal. I am committed to collaboration, transparency and exploring creative solutions to guarantee we maintain a great place to work and learn, as well as effective stewardship of taxpayer investments.

What are your top priorities?

I am committed to maintaining and expanding outstanding educational opportunities for all our students. Specifically, I would love to expand early childhood education programs, add additional exposure to careers in high-demand industries like skilled trades and further investment in early literacy. I want to make sure that Millard navigates the workforce shortages that we are experiencing nationwide by making sure our compensation packages are commensurate with the critical work our educators perform. It will always be a priority to make prudent and strategic financial decisions and maximize community return on investment in our schools.

Sean Swanson

Age: 55

Party: Republican

Occupation: Financial adviser, Retire Smart LLC

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: None

Family: Married, three children

Why are you running?

I want to KEEP MILLARD AWESOME. Part of a four generation Millard family since 1966, I graduated from Millard in 1985, my three kids graduated from Millard and so will my grandchildren. I believe that every child should have access to a world-class public education and graduate high school well prepared for success in college, trade school, the military, or the workforce. I am passionate about serving our community and I want to bring my 21 years of business and financial experience to the Board. The future success of our Millard schools depends on us all working together.

What are your top priorities?

1. Use taxpayer dollars wisely

2. Encourage parent and community involvement

3. Attract and retain outstanding teachers

4. Maintain complete transparency

5. Keep our kids safe

6. Remove political agendas from the classroom

7. Support the arts

8. I am pro-teacher, pro-student and pro-parent