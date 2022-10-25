Election guide 2022: Nebraska State Board of Education District 8

Among the most hotly contested races across Nebraska this fall are the seats on the Nebraska State Board of Education.

The eight-member board has a total of four positions up for grabs this year, and all four have contested races. That includes the Omaha-area District 8 seat, where incumbent Deborah Neary is seeking a second four-year term on the board. She faces a challenge from Omaha resident Marni Hodgen.

The nonpartisan board sets policy and ensures that the State Department of Education functions effectively. Districts are geographically set, and members are not paid for their service on the board, though they are reimbursed for expenses incurred as part of their service.

Marni Hodgen

Age: 43

Party: Republican

Occupation: Licensed massage therapist

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: None

Family: Married, three children

Why are you running?

I’m running because I had concerns after reading the proposed health standards. I found it odd the board thought it was important to bring in curriculum discussing sexuality, gender identity, gender fluidity, and puberty for grades three and younger. I found it alarming that puberty blockers would be discussed in fifth grade. I’ve attended meetings expressing my concerns. Despite 90% of stakeholders not wanting CSE, the board continued to ignore the parents. The defining moment for me was when Kirk Penner made a motion to permanently reject the health standards and none of the other board members supported this motion.

What is your top priority?

My top priority is academic excellence and providing children the world-class education they deserve. I want to strive for all children to have a solid foundation of knowledge in math, science, social studies, and language arts. I also see a need to reach students exhibiting intelligence in building, creating, and repairing. This is why I want to bring back the skilled trade programs. In doing so students who may not be college bound or be able to afford college will still have the opportunity to have a lucrative career and guarantee job security while contributing to the economy.

If elected, would you support resuming the state's development of health-education standards — including standards on sexuality education — for Nebraska schools? Why?

I would not support resuming the state’s development of health-education standards including comprehensive sexuality education. For one, the State Board never should have written standards for health. The board is only allowed to write standards for math, social studies, science and language arts. Secondly, comprehensive sexuality education begins in kindergarten and covers topics of sexuality, gender identity, gender fluidity, and transgender instruction that are cognitively and developmentally irrelevant for young children. With proficiency scores at an all-time low students deserve classrooms that emphasize academics, and they deserve to learn in an environment free from identity politics.

In recent years, many parents have expressed a desire to have a greater say in what their kids are taught in school on such topics as sex education, gender identity, history and racism. How much influence should Nebraska parents have on what's taught in their schools?

Yes I think Nebraska parents should have an influence on what’s taught in schools. I’m a proponent of local school board control and parental input working together for what they agree is best for their community. I’m also a proponent of curriculum transparency as parents have a right to know the content of the curriculum. I also want to find ways to engage the disengaged parents because studies show children do better in school when parents are involved in their education.

What are the most effective steps Nebraska can take now to ensure it has enough teachers for the future, without lowering the bar for certification?

Nebraska can ensure it has enough teachers by supporting them. I’ve been listening to educators and here is what they’ve said. They want authority to control their classrooms because student misbehavior is a factor in their stress and burnout. They don’t want to teach curriculum that goes against their conscience. I question the outsourcing and overspending of third party contractors for the development of curriculum and standards. The SBOE can direct funds. We have capable teachers we can financially support instead of third parties. Additionally, reciprocity for certification should be examined as a solution for bringing in more teachers.

Deborah Neary

Age: 61

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Retired, nonprofit executive; currently working as leadership-level consultant for nonprofits

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: Nebraska State Board of Education member, 2019-present

Family: Married, parent to eight foster youth

Why are you running?

Within the framework set by the Legislature, the Department of Education, and I as a Board Member, must:

Ensure we have strong schools in Nebraska, especially a strong public school system that is welcoming to all students

Support our teachers in ways that respect and help them — we need to retain all of our professional teachers especially in these challenging times coming out of the pandemic.

Help every youth reach their full potential by understanding the range of challenges and needs that students bring into the classroom every day

What is your top priority?

The current Nebraska commissioner of education, Matt Blomstedt, has recently submitted his resignation. Consequently, hiring a new commissioner that will help school districts across the state in their efforts to equip our students for success by working with all stakeholders including understanding the needs of today's students, listening to parents, and advocating for teachers, is a top priority.

If elected, would you support resuming the state's development of health-education standards — including standards on sexuality education — for Nebraska schools? Why?

The health education standards included information on physical health, nutrition, drug prevention, social learning, developing strong emotional and mental health practices, and sex education. Adding health-education standards to the board agenda was prioritized by the current commisioner of education prior to my being elected to the State Board of Education. It is important for the new education commissioner to set their own timelines for writing and updating standards that prioritize the needs of our students. I do, however, hope our local school districts continue to discuss the issues addressed in these standards, such as the dangers of bullying, how to diminish the high teen pregnancy rates, and continue the dialog on ways to keep youth safe from violence.

In recent years, many parents have expressed a desire to have a greater say in what their kids are taught in school on such topics as sex education, gender identity, history and racism. How much influence should Nebraska parents have on what's taught in their schools?

Parents are crucial to a child’s growth and development and a parent’s support is instrumental to a student’s success; every school values parental engagement with their child’s education. Parents do have control over their child's education. Nebraska is a local control state that supports parental input in choices regarding curriculum, textbooks, library books, district policy and much more; I believe in and support this current system of strong local control in Nebraska. At the state level, there are a wide range of parent voices that are heard on a myriad of issues addressed by the State Board. It is the responsibility of the State Board to balance these individual voices with practices that will facilitate that every student is able to reach their highest potential and to be competitive on a national and international stage when they graduate.

What are the most effective steps Nebraska can take now to ensure it has enough teachers for the future, without lowering the bar for certification?

All segments of Nebraska’s education sector have been working on this topic with urgency, including representatives from public and private schools, universities, school leadership at all levels, NDE, State Board members, and of course teachers. I support the three priority recommendations made in 2021 by the Nebraska Association of Colleges of Teacher Education regarding certification that do not lower the bar: 1) Streamlining processes for out-of-state educators; 2) Developing a tiered system for certification; and 3) Finding more efficient pathways for adding endorsements. I also support their recommendations to remove the Praxis Core, offer more para-to-teacher programs, and modify student teaching.