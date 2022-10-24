Election guide 2022: Nebraska's 1st Congressional District

Voter's in Nebraska's 1st Congressional District will see a rematch of a race that was on the ballot just several months ago.

Rep. Mike Flood and State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks are reprising their electoral contest from a June special election that filled the remainder of the term vacated by former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry. Flood won that contest and has represented the district in Congress since.

The winner of the November election will serve a two-year term starting in January.

The 1st District covers part or all of 12 eastern Nebraska counties. It includes Bellevue, La Vista, most of Papillion, Lincoln, Columbus, Fremont and Norfolk, among other communities.

Editor's note: Each response was limited to 100 words and edited for style.

Patty Pansing Brooks

Age: 64

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Co-founder, attorney at Brooks, Pansing Brooks PC, LLC

Home: Lincoln

Public offices held: District 28 state senator, 2015-present

Family: Married, three children

What is your top priority?

The biggest challenge facing the country is toxic partisanship that hinders our ability to solve our nation’s biggest problems. For example, many Americans cannot afford visits to the doctor, prescription medications and necessary surgeries. Congress must reduce the price of prescription medications and ensure affordable, accessible health care for all Americans through programs like the Affordable Care Act. It’s beyond time for people in both parties to find common ground and work together for all Americans. I have demonstrated my ability to do this in the Legislature and I will do it in Washington too. This will be my top priority.

In a broad sense, the June special election results showed Rep. Flood running the strongest among rural voters, and Sen. Pansing Brooks performing best among urban voters. Make a case, Sen. Pansing Brooks, for why rural voters should give you a second look.

I have supported rural issues throughout my career, including loan forgiveness to increase health care professionals in rural areas of Nebraska. We must ensure critical access hospitals are open and accessible in our rural areas as it provides a lifeblood in our communities. My law firm also works to expand broadband coverage for rural areas, which is also vital to the health, safety and economy of our communities. I have supported and will continue to support tax relief for farmers, including property tax cuts. Finally, I will lead on ensuring a farm bill that protects Nebraska’s agricultural interests.

What congressional action would you propose to combat inflation?

Americans continue to face high costs for gas, housing and food, and the cost of living is drowning families. While there are global factors at play with inflation, including residual effects of the pandemic and instability overseas, there are tangible things we must do to tackle inflation, including lowering the cost of prescription drug prices for everyone, lowering premiums under the Affordable Care Act, capping insulin costs, stopping price gouging and reducing the deficit.

Would you support congressional action to regulate abortion and if so, with what limits and exceptions?

Congress must stop the government mandates on women’s health care and codify Roe. v. Wade into law, which provided necessary limits. Politicians do not deserve a seat at our daughters’ exam tables. Congress must also guarantee access to birth control. I am the only candidate in this race who consistently supports birth control and would guarantee access to abortion for victims of rape and incest.

Do you support or oppose President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan? Why?

Student loan forgiveness allows middle to lower income Americans to be able to pay for loans that have long strapped families. Loan forgiveness is only necessary, however, because we have failed to make college affordable. So, we need to address affordability on the front end by lowering interest rates and expanding Pell grants. These grants originally covered around 80% of college costs, but they cover less than 28% now, according to the Institute for College Access and Success. We must help low-income kids get the higher education they need to fill our workforce needs in Nebraska.

Climate change is forecast to become a significant drag on the national and global economy. What congressional funding and policies would you support to combat climate change?

Clear evidence shows that climate change is rapidly changing our global landscape and threatening Nebraska’s economic interests. Nebraska and other states are facing severe drought, countries are seeing devastating natural disasters, and temperatures have been continuously climbing. Congress must support and fund research to combat climate change. Farmers across America are already seeing the effects, from degradation of topsoil to drought conditions. We must support our agriculture producers and protect our economy from further damage from climate change. Congress must also support and incentivize renewable energy sources, like wind and solar power, while also supporting biofuels.

Many Nebraska businesses have struggled to find qualified workers. What can Congress do to help businesses here find skilled workers?

Nebraska is the perfect place for businesses to thrive. With beautiful and prosperous rural areas, unique communities, growing cities, and a strong work ethic, our top challenge remains the recruitment and retention of workers. Workforce development is our top business need, according to the Chamber of Commerce. We need education and training that matches our workforce needs. We must support apprenticeship programs and support community colleges and four-year institutions. Congress must also prioritize paid family/sick leave, as well as child care to help families juggle work and family. We must also welcome all people, including the LGBTQ+ community.

When talking with district constituents, what is the No. 1 issue/concern you hear, and what do you propose to do about that issue?

The top issue my constituents care about is access to quality, affordable health care. Inflation has caused families to pick and choose what to pay for, with medications and health care often taking a backseat. Prescription drug prices and health services are too high. Congress must lower premiums under the Affordable Care Act that help Americans pay for essential prescription drugs and lower premiums. Finally, we need to protect access to reproductive health care and birth control. This is a top concern of constituents in the wake of the Dobbs decision, as people realize the draconian government mandates being imposed on citizens.

Mike Flood

Age: 47

Party: Republican

Occupation: U.S. congressman; founder and co-owner, Flood Communications

Home: Norfolk

Public offices held: 1st District congressman, July 12-present; Nebraska Legislature, 2021-22, 2005-13

Family: Married, two children

What is your top priority?

My top priority is stopping inflation, bringing down prices for Nebraska families, and turning our economy around. Today, we’re in a recession, we’re facing the highest inflation in four decades, and Nebraskans are struggling to pay skyrocketing prices at the gas pump and the grocery store. Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi’s out-of-control federal spending created this mess, and fixing it starts with reducing spending. Next, we need to cut taxes, so families can keep more of what they earn. Finally, we need to expand domestic energy production to bring down gas prices and make America energy independent.

In a broad sense, the June special election results showed Rep. Flood running the strongest among rural voters, and Sen. Pansing Brooks performing best among urban voters. Make a case, Rep. Flood, for why urban voters should give you a second look.

I’m working hard in Congress for all my constituents, wherever they live in the 1st Congressional District. Every community has its own set of challenges and opportunities, just like every voter, but the things that unite us are far more significant. We all want to see our economy restored to its former strength, and we want an end to rampant inflation. We all want government to get out of our way and respect our personal freedoms. We all want things to be better for future generations. That’s why I’m running: to continue working for the 1st Congressional District.

What congressional action would you propose to combat inflation?

Out-of-control federal spending pushed by Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi created this mess, fueling inflation and pushing our economy into a recession. To get our economy back on track, we have to start by reducing federal spending. Next, we need to cut taxes so that Nebraskans can keep more of their own hard-earned money. Lastly, we have to reverse the radical, anti-energy policies of the Biden administration and start producing more energy domestically. Increasing our domestic oil and gas production will not only bring down energy prices, but will also improve America’s energy security.

Would you support congressional action to regulate abortion and if so, with what limits and exceptions?

The Supreme Court has returned the issue to the states, which I support. While I personally believe life begins at conception, I would support public policy with exceptions in instances of rape, incest and life of the mother. I join most Nebraskans in supporting commonsense abortion regulations like banning partial birth abortion, as well as requirements to protect the health and safety of mothers, such as parental notification, informed consent, and clinic licensing. I’m proud of the bipartisan bill I introduced and passed as speaker, banning abortions at 20 weeks, when science informs us that unborn babies can feel pain.

Do you support or oppose President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan? Why?

Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness executive order violates every tenet of fairness we believe in as Nebraskans. Why should waitresses, tradespeople and assembly line workers have to pay off the student loans of doctors, lawyers and college professors? Why should people be punished for making the choice to work their way through college, or attend a less expensive school, to avoid taking on debt? It’s fundamentally unfair, it’s legally suspect, and it’s also bad policy. This scheme will fuel more inflation, encourage irresponsible borrowing, and give license to institutions of higher education to raise prices even higher in the future.

Climate change is forecast to become a significant drag on the national and global economy. What congressional funding and policies would you support to combat climate change?

Earth’s climate has been changing since the beginning of time, and it will continue to change. We should be mindful of those changes, just as we are of the weather every day. At the same time, we can’t allow climate change to be used as a justification to raise existing taxes, create new taxes, grow government, restrict energy exploration, or in any way limit our economy’s incredible potential. Nebraskans know how best to steward our own land, air and water, and that’s why I’ll always oppose federal overreach, job-killing regulations, and the disastrous “Green New Deal” agenda.

Many Nebraska businesses have struggled to find qualified workers. What can Congress do to help businesses here find skilled workers?

My top Nebraska workforce priority is keeping more of our talent here. In the Legislature, I worked to develop and support programs connecting students with local employers for job, internship and scholarship opportunities. By expanding and strengthening those partnerships, which we can work to do at every level of government, we can help young people connect to local employers offering skilled, well-paying jobs. If we can keep more of our talent here in Nebraska, especially in our rural communities, we can meet our workforce needs and grow our economy for all Nebraskans.

When talking with district constituents, what is the No. 1 issue/concern you hear, and what do you propose to do about that issue?

Inflation is the top issue on constituents' minds because it weighs so heavily on our everyday lives. Inflation is at a four-decade high, pushing our economy into a recession and costing families thousands of dollars. We need to rein in inflation by stopping the reckless federal spending that caused it in the first place. Then, we need to cut taxes so that families can keep more of what they earn. Nebraskans deserve a break, and that's why I'm fighting to get our economy back on track.