Election guide 2022: Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District

Of its three seats in the U.S. House, Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District is the state's most competitive.

This year features a contest between incumbent Rep. Don Bacon and State Sen. Tony Vargas. The winner will serve a two-year term starting in January.

The district encompasses all of Douglas County, including Omaha. After redistricting in 2021, Saunders County was added to the district, and the boundaries shifted in Sarpy County. Much of western Sarpy County remains in the district, including Gretna and Springfield. It also includes a portion of Papillion, generally south of Schram Road and west of South 60th Street.

Editor's note: Each response was limited to 100 words and edited for style.

Don Bacon

Age: 59

Party: Republican

Occupation: U.S. congressman; retired Air Force brigadier general

Home: Papillion

Elected offices held: 2nd District congressman, 2017-present

Family: Married, four children

Why do you believe voters in the 2nd District should pick you when they cast their ballot this fall?

I’ve delivered bipartisan results and my views most closely align with the majority of our district. I’ve passed 13 bills into law to help Gold Star families, veteran suicide prevention, a future VA facility, bringing critical manufacturing back to U.S. from China, and much more. I secured $1 billion for Offutt after the floods and a new runway. We will also get a totally modernized Eppley Airfield. I was rated No. 1 elected official in America for seeking consensus by Common Ground and top 3% for bipartisanship by Georgetown. I’ve been named Legislator of Year by a diverse group: U.S. Chamber, Equipment Manufactures, and UA of National Steamfitter/Plumbers. We also were named Best Constituent Services in Congress.

What congressional action would you propose to combat inflation?

Democratic economists (Summers and Rattner) warned President Biden and Speaker Pelosi that the $2 trillion ARPA would trigger inflation and it did. We need to stop reckless spending that is fueling inflation and increase energy production to make America energy independent, which will drive down the cost of gas and utilities. I have voted against $12 trillion in spending bills in the last 20 months. I also voted for the insulin price cap bill in March. We have opportunities to lower costs of medicine with smart market based policies.

Would you support congressional action to regulate abortion and if so, with what limits and exceptions?

As a Christian, I am pro-life and believe in the humanity of the unborn child. I also know that most voters want a 15-week restriction, and policies to the right or the left lose support. I am willing to support this consensus position as it moves us forward from where we are now, and that would put us with most European countries. Less than one in five Americans think there should be no restriction on abortions up until birth and have taxpayer funding of abortions, policies that are shared by North Korea and China. Those are the extreme positions. I think we can find consensus and move our country forward and the majority of the voters are showing us the way.

Do you support or oppose President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan? Why or why not?

First, it is unconstitutional. The president cannot do this without Congress first passing an appropriations bill. Secondly, the cost of this is $400 billion, and it will fall on the taxpayers to cover it. Those who benefit have on average higher salaries than those who didn’t go to college and who will be paying the bill. Waitresses, plumbers and farmers are stuck with the tab. Further, we should teach accountability for one’s decisions. There are many companies, including the military, that offer free tuition. We should encourage that.

Climate change is forecast to become a significant drag on the national and global economy. What congressional funding and policies would you support to combat climate change?

I am the Republican lead for the growing climate solutions bill that will provide carbon credit access to farmers and that encourages sustainable practices such as cover crops. I was also the lead proponent to keep the wind and solar energy tax incentives in the major tax reform that was passed in 2017, that led to the strongest economy in 40 years. I support carbon capture utilization and battery research so that we can better harness renewables. I’ve also supported ethanol and biofuel legislation.

Many Nebraska businesses have struggled to find qualified workers. What can Congress do to help businesses here find skilled workers?

I am a big advocate for teaching trades in high school and expanding apprenticeships. We have a huge shortage in the trades. I am a supporter of expanding legal immigration to include high skills as well as seasonal. We want to honor legal immigration, but also fix our broken border that is causing harm everywhere in America. I have supported legislation that also helps with student tuition if they agree to take jobs in areas where there’s dire need.

When talking with constituents, what is the No. 1 issue/concern you hear, and what do you propose to do about that issue?

The two biggest issues I hear is constituents want the greatest country in the world to function well and to stop the bitter vitriol they see on TV, and I hear constituents cannot cover the 13% increase in groceries and the 25% increase in energy. Voters are reassured to know I was selected as the No. 1 elected official in America for seeking consensus and that I’m in the top 3% for bipartisanship. Voters also know that I will oppose reckless spending and support increasing US energy production so we can get inflation under control.

Tony Vargas

Age: 38

Party: Democrat

Occupation: State senator, former nonprofit leader

Home: Omaha

Public offices held: District 7 state senator, 2017-present; Omaha Public Schools board, 2013-16

Family: Married, two children

Why do you believe voters in the 2nd District should pick you when they cast their ballot this fall?

Voters in our community deserve a representative in Congress who leads with integrity. Someone who is more focused on what unites us than what divides us. And someone who understands the challenges that working families are facing. That's been my track record in the Legislature. As a state senator, I've supported over $1 billion in property and income tax relief for Nebraskans. And I've secured nearly half a billion dollars in funding for education, affordable housing, and access to health care. I'm ready to keep working for Nebraskans and I hope to earn your support.

What congressional action would you propose to combat inflation?

Inflation is a real threat to Nebraska families and businesses. Reversing this trend will continue to be a high priority for me. Supply chain issues are the heart of the problem and the reality is we’re in a global race with China to grow our economies. We have to do everything we can to help American companies create goods and jobs and we can and must do that right here in Nebraska. It’s also critically important that we find other ways to put more money back in the wallets of Nebraskans, including middle class and child tax cuts, lowering the cost of health care and prescription drugs, and lowering the cost of child care.

Would you support congressional action to regulate abortion and if so, with what limits and exceptions?

Congress should restore the right to reproductive health care established by Roe v. Wade for nearly 50 years in federal law. I believe the decisions a woman makes for her body and her family are deeply personal and politicians have no place telling her what she can and cannot do.

Do you support or oppose President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan? Why or why not?

I would have done this differently. It’s important to lower costs for families that are struggling. But we need to do it in a more targeted way that does not allow the wealthy to receive benefits. We also must address the root of the problem and make sure colleges cannot continue to increase costs and we should support measures to increase affordability for future students. This should include greater transparency on the cost of college, cracking down on predatory for-profit colleges, and allowing borrowers to refinance their loans at lower rates.

Climate change is forecast to become a significant drag on the national and global economy. What congressional funding and policies would you support to combat climate change?

Just as I have in the Legislature, I will continue to support legislation to aggressively combat climate change if elected to Congress. The need to invest in renewable energy sources is an environmental and economic necessity. We can fight climate change while helping businesses create new, sustainable energy and manufacturing jobs in Nebraska. We must do everything we can to be good stewards of our environment and leave our state a better place for future generations. That means cracking down on people and companies that are polluting our land and water and causing health and environmental disasters, and holding them responsible. Nebraskans deserve leaders who take this problem seriously.

Many Nebraska businesses have struggled to find qualified workers. What can Congress do to help businesses here find skilled workers?

Workforce development must begin with strengthening our public schools and providing all children, no matter where they live, with a high quality education. Congress must also invest in vocational and skills training programs, which provide pathways into good paying, high demand careers. We also need to ensure there are opportunities for growth and support for working families. We can do this by creating better paying jobs, passing middle class and child tax cuts, lowering the cost of health care and prescription drugs, and ensuring affordable child care is available.

When talking with constituents, what is the No. 1 issue/concern you hear, and what do you propose to do about that issue?

Washington just isn't working for regular people in Nebraska. We're all feeling the effects of rising costs and it doesn't feel like there's any relief in sight. We have to support our workers by ensuring that everyone has access to affordable health care, child care, and housing. And we have to support businesses so they create jobs, grow, and give support back to our communities. These aren't partisan issues — they affect all of us. We have to stop pointing fingers so we can move forward to make things better for folks. We can fight for what’s right, for policies that help people, and we can do it with civility and integrity.