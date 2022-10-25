Election guide 2022: Omaha Public Power District

Two seats on the Omaha Public Power District Board of Directors are up for election this year, and both have contested races.

The public power utility district serves nearly 400,000 customers in all or parts of 13 eastern Nebraska counties.

In Subdivision 4, candidates Matt Core and Jim Grotrian are running to replace Rick Yoder. The subdivision includes most of Sarpy County, as well as six counties south of it. In Subdivision 5, incumbent Craig Moody faces a challenge from Kevin Ryan. The subdivision is in Omaha, with the general boundaries being West Maple Road to the north, Saddle Creek Road to the east, the Union Pacific Railroad track to the south, and 132nd Street to the west.

The board is tasked with setting the district's mission and vision. It establishes policy, evaluates the district's performance, makes some operational decisions and decides who serves as the district's president and CEO.

Races are nonpartisan, and those elected to the eight-member board serve six-year terms.

Subdivision 4

Matt Core

Age: 36

Party: Nonpartisan

Occupation: Lieutenant, Sarpy County Sheriff's Office

Home: Papillion

Elected offices held: None

Family: Married, four children

Why do you want to serve on the OPPD board?

Family, community, and service drive me. I spent the last 14 years at the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, and prior to my career in law enforcement, I served in the Air National Guard and was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. I feel a responsibility to serve my country and my community. My dad worked for OPPD for 32 years and I learned from an early age the important role OPPD plays in our community and in our daily lives. The OPPD Board is another way that I can give back and utilize my skills and experience to benefit others.

What is the greatest challenge currently facing OPPD?

Ensuring that all of those served by OPPD have consistent, reliable, and affordable power while navigating the quickly changing energy market, extreme weather events that put stress on the grid, and economy-wide and world events that cause volatile pricing for resources like oil and gas.

OPPD is targeting 2050 for net zero carbon emissions. Do you support this goal? Please explain your answer.

Yes. This is the direction the industry as a whole is going. Credit agencies want to see that the utility is taking steps to decarbonize because they see a high-emitting portfolio as a business risk. A good credit rating reduces the cost of debt and helps keep rates low. More and more, businesses are looking for a decarbonized electricity portfolio when they choose where to locate. OPPD must be careful in their decision-making in the coming years to accomplish this goal so that they can achieve it while continuing to provide ratepayers with reliable and affordable power.

Do you feel OPPD is doing enough to prepare for the future surge in electricity demand as more products and people shift to electric?

It’s clear that OPPD has an eye on the future. Power with Purpose is an important initiative that helps OPPD keep up with demand, and the OPPD Board’s decision to postpone shut-down of the North Omaha Station demonstrates their commitment to maintaining a reliable power supply. OPPD needs to make sure that we have a diverse and sustainable supply of energy to be able to provide power to ratepayers without interruption as demand continues to grow.

Why should voters pick you to serve on the OPPD board?

My priorities are to keep rates low, ensure our electricity is reliable, and protect our quality of life. My years of direct service in law enforcement, the U.S. Air National Guard, and volunteering in the community have given me a lot of experience listening to people and understanding them. I will ensure that proper oversight is provided to OPPD and that you, the ratepayer, are well-represented. If you have any concerns, needs, or ideas, please call or text me at 402-672-6520.

Jim Grotrian

Age: 56

Party: Republican

Occupation: Self-employed, consulting and agri-business

Home: Cass County (Buccaneer Bay)

Elected offices held: Sanitary Improvement District #5 Board, 2010-present

Family: Married

Why do you want to serve on the OPPD board?

I am a lifelong resident of southeast Nebraska which encompasses the seven counties of the OPPD Subdivision 4. I believe SD #4 of the OPPD service area should have a representative who can authentically represent the rural and urban ratepayer of the utility. It is also important to have an experienced, business minded public servant on the Board that can help shape important energy policy during such a critical time in our communities and country.

What is the greatest challenge currently facing OPPD?

I think the greatest challenge is to meet current and future demands on our electrical grid and stay focused on the affordability and reliability of our rates and service to our ratepayers. I also think OPPD must be a strong partner with our business community and work collaboratively to grow our economy.

OPPD is targeting 2050 for net zero carbon emissions. Do you support this goal? Please explain your answer.

A. Having zero net emissions is an admiral goal. I am in support of the plan insofar as it does not jeopardize reliability and affordability for the ratepayers. First and foremost, we owe it to our ratepayers to provide electricity at a rate that doesn’t break the bank and comes on when they flip the switch. To accomplish this, we need to maintain a diversified energy portfolio. I will serve as an advocate for ratepayers and look at every decision through that lens.

Do you feel OPPD is doing enough to prepare for the future surge in electricity demand as more products and people shift to electric?

As a public utility, OPPD exists to serve the ratepayers. We owe it to everyone we serve to continue to look at usage trends and anticipate future energy needs. Failing to do so now would undoubtedly lead to increased rates in the future. The district must maintain a strong, diversified, energy portfolio to meet current and future energy needs.

Why should voters pick you to serve on the OPPD board?

I have the experience, passion, and conservative vision to lead OPPD during this time of rising cost and uncertain demand on our electrical grid. OPPD must put ratepayers first, I pledge to always stand up for their voice. District 4 is very geographically unique, from suburban Sarpy County to rural Richardson County. But one thing is always true, we need electricity that will reliably turn on at an affordable rate. As a lifelong southeast Nebraskan, I understand those diverse needs, and will fight for the ratepayer. I would be honored to earn the support of the residents of Subdistrict 4.

Subdivision 5

Craig Moody

Age: 47

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Managing partner at Verdis Group

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: OPPD Board of Directors, 2017-present

Family: Married, two children

Why do you want to continue serving on the OPPD board?

My first term on the board was heavily focused on reshaping the vision and direction of the organization towards clean energy, affordability, and reliability, and a future that prioritizes our customer-owners and captures all the advantages public power has to offer. With solid plans in place, our focus turns toward execution of those plans, which is undeniably more difficult. The district is building two natural gas plants, decommissioning a nuclear plant, adding 600 MW of solar, and investing in several new technologies. Leading this work requires deep knowledge of the industry and pragmatically moving the organization through the transition ahead.

What is the greatest challenge currently facing OPPD?

The biggest challenge is navigating a quickly transforming and growing industry. Demand for OPPD’s service has grown significantly, and that growth is going to continue as more consumers electrify their homes and drive electric vehicles. Meanwhile, the entire industry is shifting towards clean energy, consumers are demanding new services and products from their utility, and the grid requires continued investment to maintain reliability. The challenge, actually the opportunity, is to meet growing demand while smoothly transitioning the organization to a utility of the future while maintaining the affordability and reliability that our customer-owners expect.

OPPD is targeting 2050 for net zero carbon emissions. Do you support this goal? Please explain your answer.

I absolutely support this goal. I was heavily involved in leading the board toward adopting our net zero goal, and I’m proud that we’re leading the utility industry towards decarbonization. The good news is that we can achieve it and do so while keeping our services affordable and reliable. This is a finding that was revealed by a significant study the district performed (with the help of industry experts) to examine how we might achieve net zero by 2050.

Do you feel OPPD is doing enough to prepare for the future surge in electricity demand as more products and people shift to electric?

Yes. We have a great start in our preparations as evidenced by the investments in two natural gas plants and 600 MW of solar. We are also investing in programs to help customer-owners conserve electricity (and save a few bucks) and reduce overall demand. However, the anticipated demand growth is significant, and more work is needed to ensure OPPD continues to meet that demand. We have an obligation to serve, and we take that mandate very seriously.

Why should voters pick you to continue serving on the OPPD board?

Electricity is a basic life necessity and should not be taken for granted. Given the anticipated demand growth, pace of change in the industry, and technological advancements occurring, OPPD needs board members who have experience, expertise in the industry, and an ability to make sound decisions that will shepherd the district through these changes to best serve our customer-owners. I have the experience, the expertise, and the track record of accomplishments to demonstrate that I can and will continue leading OPPD to a successful future.

Kevin Ryan

Age: 53

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Attorney, private practice

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: None

Family: Married, two children

Why do you want to serve on the OPPD board?

First and foremost, I would like to save OPPD customers from unnecessary and avoidable rate increases. The amount of money that OPPD has in reserves, exceeds what a public power utility truly requires. Last year's rate increase was wholly unnecessary due to this fact. I believe that OPPD will almost certainly increase rates again in the coming year, and in subsequent years to come, until the Board has the courage to say no. These rate increases, coupled with rising fuel costs, have the potential of making our electricity bills unreasonable and unaffordable. Lowering customers' electricity bills is my top priority.

What is the greatest challenge currently facing OPPD?

The greatest challenge that OPPD faces is how to continue to provide enough reliable power to its customers in a time of 1.) increasing electrification; 2.) increasing consumption; and 3.) increasing technological advances and affordability of renewable energy. As the transportation and industry sectors become more environmentally responsible (e.g. electric vehicles), it's the power industry left to provide more electricity than it ever has. The challenge is to always keep power reliable, always keep it affordable, and to welcome smart, reasonable, and economically sensible renewable energy options.

OPPD is targeting 2050 for net zero carbon emissions. Do you support this goal? Please explain your answer.

Yes. OPPD's plan to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050 is a long-term goal, not a binding deadline, and as we've seen with the recent North Omaha coal plant closure delay, OPPD is not afraid to extend its goals. I fully support the goal, as it is hardly aggressive (power companies, corporations, cities, states, all over the country have the same 2050 goal, if not sooner) but I also believe every plan for renewable energy must be done within reason, and can never threaten the reliability of our power, nor can it result in electricity bills that we cannot afford.

Do you feel OPPD is doing enough to prepare for the future surge in electricity demand as more products and people shift to electric?

Rapid electrification is a significant challenge for the entire country. I am currently more confident in OPPD's preparation for providing reliable power in the face of a demand surge, than I am in OPPD's commitment to true affordability for the customers. While the North Omaha coal plant delay is most likely a signal that OPPD will halt environmental progress to guarantee reliability when it has to, I am concerned about OPPD keeping rates as low as possible for ratepayers in the process. And again, that is my top priority — the ratepayers.

Why should voters pick you to serve on the OPPD board?

I have practiced law in the Omaha area for 25 years. My work as a trial attorney in state and federal court has taught me how to help people from all walks of life, and fight for people in need. The OPPD Board needs board members who will fight for the customers. The customers who own OPPD. The customers who need their rates to be affordable, their power to be reliable, and who welcome reasonable renewable energy solutions when they benefit both the environment and themselves.