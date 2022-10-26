Election guide 2022: OPS school board

Three incumbents on the Omaha Public Schools board face contested races this fall.

Each member on the nine-member board serves a four-year term. In Subdistrict 2, incumbent Marque Snow faces a challenge from Brianna Full, while Hina Agarwal is challenging Nancy Kratky in Subdistrict 6 and Carl Satterfield is challenging Margo Juarez in Subdistrict 8. Shavonna Holman is running unopposed in Subdistrict 4.

The OPS Board of Education is a nonpartisan office, and party affiliation does not appear on the ballot.

Subdistrict 2

Brianna Full

Age: 26

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Advocacy coordinator at Spark CDI

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: None

Family: Single, no children

Why are you running?

I’m running because the issues that OPS are facing need new and fresh people on the board to address them. I feel I would be the best fit because of my unique background growing up and aging out of the foster care system and because of my experience as a community organizer in North Omaha and a policy adviser at the NE Legislature.

What are the top issues facing the district and how would you address them?

The top issues the district is facing are staffing shortages, behavioral issues with students in school, and learning outcome disparities that Black students, brown students, and students with disabilities experience within OPS. I will try my best to fix these issues by working collaboratively with teachers, parents, students, and community organizations in Omaha to find solutions that are meaningful and long-lasting.

Marque Snow

Snow did not respond to multiple requests from The World-Herald seeking his participation.

Subdistrict 6

Hina Agarwal

Age: 43

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Experience manager at Kiewit Luminarium

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: None

Family: Married

Why are you running?

Access to a good education is integral to a thriving community. We know that by enhancing the educational opportunities of every child, we can positively impact our society. By creating and maintaining an excellent public educational system, we allow every child to become a productive member of society. I am a former classroom teacher. I understand the rewards when we see students as eager learners. I also empathize with the challenges of longer school days, teaching through a pandemic, limited resources and inadequate teacher compensation. I understand the need to make sure there is a pipeline of future teachers attracted to the profession.

What are the top issues facing the district and how would you address them?

1. Teacher recruitment and retention

I will be accessible and appreciative of input from classroom teachers, as I respect our educators and that is the starting point for building and maintaining a working relationship.

2. Efficient and effective communication between the district and all stakeholders

I believe all stakeholders should have a seat at the table as we work together to ensure every student has access to a quality education and learning environment. We need to find better ways to engage community members and inform them about what is happening at their district schools.

3. Students meeting math, science and reading standards

Nancy Kratky

Age: 85

Party: Republican

Occupation: Retired

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: OPS school board, 1994-2013, 2018-present

Family: N/A

Website: None

Why are you running?

I am running because I have the knowledge, history and experience of the district. I attended and graduated, taught and retired from the district. I've served on the board from 1994-2013 and 2018-2022. We have educational opportunities for all ethnicity and races from PreK through 12th grade. This includes the gifted, remedial and special needs students. My foremost goal is to improve each student's performance by observing, addressing and providing early and continuous assistance and interventions when needed in preparation for their future endeavors, occupations and livelihood.

What are the top issues facing the district and how would you address them?

Safety is always paramount whether it be in the classroom, building, grounds or via transportation to and from activities. We employ security guards and activate police for complicated instances.

Hiring qualified staff for all schools, 52,000 students and translators for first languages is challenging.

University students in the education program are being compensated to student teach with the understanding that they will remain in OPS for two years of service.

Parents/guardians are an integral part of everything from attendance, homework, graduation rates and their importance in the future of their children.

Subdistrict 8

Margo Juarez

Juarez did not respond to multiple requests from The World-Herald seeking her participation.

Carl Satterfield

Age: 75

Party: Democratic

Occupation: Retired

Home: Papillion

Elected offices held: Past school board member in Nebraska City, 4 years

Family: Married, two children

Website: None

Why are you running?

I believe the child should be No. 1 priority of everyone. I am a graduate of Peru State College with a bachelor's degree in education. My three motivating reasons are:

1. Parents should be able to express their opinions, be heard and considered when it comes to their children.

2. Child should the No. 1 priority by everyone concerned for receiving a quality education

3. I believe in education (minimum of reading, writing, math)

I believe in an open dialogue, by person to person contact. I will keep an open mind on all topics for discussion, hearing all sides of a question is always the best. I will always give you one of three answers: Yes, and explain why reasoning; No, and explain my reasoning; I do not know, but will get the answer to you within two weeks.

What are the top issues facing the district and how would you address them?

1. I believe the child should be No. 1 priority of everyone.

2. I believe in EDUCATION and NOT indoctrination.

3. Girls-specific activities should be for GIRLS and NOT transgender girls.

4. NO CRT or SEX topics of any kind should be taught to children in grades kindergarten through fourth grade at a minimum.

5. Parents should be able to have their children attend any school that they want, and the money should follow.

6. Good teachers should be compensated and NOT bad teachers.

7. Maximum of 18 children per class.