Election guide 2022: Papillion La Vista school board

Six candidates are running for three seats on the Papillion La Vista Community Schools board.

The list of candidates includes three incumbents: Brian Lodes, Fred Tafoya and SuAnn Witt. Challenger Brittany Holtmeyer finished first in the primary. Elizabeth Butler and Patricia Conway-Boyd are the two other challengers.

Elizabeth Butler

Age: 39

Party: Nonpartisan

Occupation: City clerk, City of Omaha

Elected offices held: None

Home: Papillion

Family: Married, two children

Why are you running?

I have two young boys enrolled in the school district and I like to be involved in the community that I live in. While working as the Papillion City Clerk, I was very active in various community programs and clubs. Now that both my boys are school aged, I started volunteering again. School is a big part of our day, I am the mom dropping off and picking up my kids, attending school events and running them to sports. I believe my government knowledge, skills, talents and passion for learning make me a great candidate for the school board. It will keep me involved in my kid’s life while showing them the importance of volunteering your talents to make a community great.

What are your top priorities?

One of my top priorities, is to hire more mental health coordinators and behavior specialists. More resources for both of these areas that provides properly taught social lessons would alleviate student crises. Students should have access to counseling all the time, not when the person is available in between teaching sessions. Additionally, student behavior is a problem amongst all districts, having dedicated facilitators at each school will greatly curb this problem by coaching students on how to express themselves without acting out. This would ultimately lead to a reduction of student’s missing classes when a crisis occurs, and on the flip side protect a teacher’s plan time and/or teaching time to deal with a student crisis.

Patricia Conway-Boyd

Age: 65

Party: Republican

Occupation: Vocational rehabilitation consultant, Conway Rehabilitation Services, (self-employed)

Home: Papillion

Elected offices held: Papillion La Vista school board, 2007-18

Family: Married, grown children

Website: None

Why are you running?

1) Property values increase but the tax levy's remain the same. As property values increase, it requires less cents per $100.00 of value to meet district needs. 2) Parents are the ultimate authority of their children. We need to assure parents are well aware of curriculum and non-curricular activities and decisions involving their children. 3) Constituents need school board members that will engage with them when they have questions or concerns about school business. 4) We need to improve the learning environment, by addressing behavioral issues in the classroom so teachers can teach and students can learn.

What are your top priorities?

Top Priorities: Improved Reading and Math Skills; Fiscal Responsibility; Property Tax Levy Reduction; Parental Rights; Community Engagement; Transparency; and Improvement in Teaching/Learning Environment, which should assist in Retention of Teachers.

Brittany Holtmeyer

Age: 32

Party: Republican

Occupation: Esthetician since 2012; currently a stay at home mom

Home: Papillion

Elected offices held: None

Family: Married, two children

Why are you running?

My primary motivation to run was because I did not agree with how the PLCS board of education handled the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 return to school plan. PLCS board of education did not take all students rights into consideration when they voted to universally mask the students without allowing for religious or medical exemptions. I started attending school board meetings regularly and quickly learned the school board had a great responsibility and we’re falling short of living up to that responsibility. I am running because I want to be part of the solution and not the problem.

What are your top priorities?

My top priority is getting the board back to following PLCS series 8000 by starting with policy 8110. We need transparency, accountability, and fiscal responsibility. I have gained trust from staff, parents and the community of PL. I want to continue to be the strong voice and make sure their voices are heard. We need to get back to the basics, empower the parents to use their parental rights and not have division within our district. To always remind the people, we elect the board, the board chooses a superintendent and they work for the people!

Brian Lodes

Age: 42

Party: Republican

Occupation: Corporate controller, NMC Equipment Services LLC

Home: Papillion

Elected offices held: Papillion La Vista Community Schools board, 2019-present

Family: Married, three children

Why are you running?

As a parent of three children enrolled in the district, a 32-year resident of La Vista and Papillion and proud graduate of the Papillion La Vista Community Schools (G. Stanley Hall, La Vista Middle School, and Papillion La Vista High School), I want to be reelected to the school board to ensure that future generations of students, including my own children, receive a superior educational foundation and life development skills from Papillion La Vista Community Schools. Growing up in La Vista and now living in Papillion gives me a unique perspective of the entire district.

What are your priorities?

My top priorities are a continued focus on academic performance, with an emphasis on the recovery of learning loss and the mental health of our students and staff due to COVID-19, the district’s strategic plan, and planning for the continued growth of the district with a focus on keeping our tax levy steady or declining. We can accomplish these priorities by engaging with stakeholders throughout the district. I will continue to make my decisions based on what is best for our students and staff, while being mindful of our budget and tax levy.

Fred H. Tafoya

Age: 82

Party: Republican

Occupation: Retired

Home: Papillion

Elected offices held: Papillion La Vista Community Schools board, 1989-96, 1999-2006 and 2019-present

Family: Widowed, two children

Why are you running?

Having 20 years of experience on the PLCS board has given me knowledge, education, and experience of the district. The district is in excellent condition, not only fiscally but more importantly, the high-level of educational experiences that the students receive. This is all possible due to the leadership, the administration, teachers and staff who provide for our students. To continue this process and maintain the high-level of instruction, we need people that have knowledge of the district, education, and experience. I am running for the board, to maintain a positive environment for decision making.

What are your priorities?

Mental health is an issue that is increasing at a rapid rate, it is a major concern for the board, superintendent, and administrators. The superintendent and the board support the effort to curtail this problem and have hired staff to address and alleviate this.

Teacher retention is a major concern. The board and administration are aware and are very concerned, that this will affect the educational experience of our students. We will be addressing these concerns.

Being fiscally responsible is very important. Taxpayers need to be comfortable that we are only spending tax dollars on needs.

SuAnn Witt

Age: 68

Party: Democrat

Occupation: 1972-2008, Omaha Public Schools, held a number of positions from secretary to resource management coordinator for IMS department; 2008-21 Nebraska Department of Education (retired), Rule 89 program manager and state e-rate coordinator

Home: Papillion

Elected offices held: Papillion La Vista Community Schools board, 2019-present; Public Service Commission, 2015–21

Family: Married, foster parent for five years, two adopted children

Why are you running?

I believe in public schools and the value a well-educated population brings to its community. My career is serving public education. For 36 years I worked in many positions at the Omaha Public Schools from high school secretary to IT coordinator. In 2008, I joined the Nebraska Department of Education working on policy and support structures with local, state, and national educators strengthening and advancing the needs of public K-12 education. I served on over a dozen review teams providing best practices feedback on school and district-level reviews. I wish to continue public service as a school board member.

What are your top priorities?

My top priorities are:

1. Safety: focus on a safe and healthy environment for our students and staff.

2. Resource Management: assuring all funds are used for educational objectives and not frivolous or politically-motivated purposes.

3. Advocacy: keep kids first and politics out of the classroom. Teachers know how to develop and deliver curriculum. Let them.

4. Equity/Diversity: Every student is unique and has needs to achieve their goals. Each student should get what they need when they need it respectfully given no matter their situation.