Election guide 2022: Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District

There are five seats on the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District board up for election this year, but only one of those races is contested.

Tim McCormick, currently representing Subdistrict 4 on the board, faces a challenge from Barbara Nichols.

The subdistrict is in west Omaha. Its general boundaries are Fort Street to the north, Interstate 680 to the east, West Center Road to the south and 168th Street to the west.

In the four other subdistricts up for election this year, only the incumbent is running.

The NRD is a governmental entity tasked with protecting and enhancing natural resources. The board sets policy and provides direction to NRD staff members who handle day-to-day operations of the district.

Members of the 11-member board serve four-year terms. Board seats are nonpartisan offices, and party affiliation does not appear on the ballot.

Editor's note: Each response was limited to 100 words and edited for style.

Tim McCormick

Age: 62

Party: Republican

Occupation: Owner of a bridge and piling construction company

Home: Omaha

Public offices held: Papio Missouri River NRD Board, 2019-present

Family: Did not answer

Website: None

Why do you want to serve on the NRD board?

I am very interested in water issues and their importance to our future. From flood safety, water quality, utilization, preservation and recreation. I support all and am proud to be associated with the fine staff at the Papio Missouri Natural Resource District and the great work they are doing. I hope my experience can bring something to the board to help the staff do their jobs better.

What is the greatest challenge currently facing the NRD?

In my first term, the district has seen record flooding and severe drought. it will be important to keep our eye on the ball and plan for the future knowing it's uncertainty. We should build our infrastructure before floods and droughts. Staying ahead of our rapidly growing community's need for flood safety, water quality, and desire for recreational facilities.

How is climate change challenging the fundamental mission of the NRD to conserve, manage and enhance the area’s natural resources?

We have seen records in all sorts of climate issues pointing to water as one of our most valuable resources to be managed not ignored.

Do you feel the NRD board has been a responsible steward of taxpayer dollars?

Yes The district has reduced the levy, recognizing the growth in valuations has allowed for higher revenue. The growth driving those valuations has created greater need for infrastructure and management. Resulting in greater responsibilities for the Papio Missouri Natural Resource District.

Why should voters pick you to continue serving on the NRD board?

I have a bachelor of science in civil engineering from the University of Notre Dame, graduate studies modeling the Ogallala Aquifer at UNO, 40+ year career in heavy civil construction, bridge construction business owner for 26 years. I have built or repaired over 200 bridges and structures in the area, worked on Papio Missouri Natural Resource District projects and Corp of Engineers projects including the big Papio channel control structure from Center Street to L street. Widening the channel underneath the UPRR trestle just south of I-80 significantly increased flows and reduced flooding potential for miles upstream.

Barbara Nichols

Age: 71

Party: Republican

Occupation: Retired

Home: Omaha

Public offices held: Papio Missouri River NRD Board, 2001-2005

Family: Unmarried, three children

Website: None

Why do you want to serve on the NRD board?

The mission and work of the NRD is where I come alive and thrive — setting policies and making decisions to guide our most precious natural resources into our greatest assets. I know the geography, the demographics, and most importantly, the people. I am passionate about working to make a difference in improving the quality of life with our abundant natural resources, while holding the line on spending – for now and the future. My interest in natural resources guided my study at UNO where I earned BS in environmental science-planning and political science, and coursework masters in public administration coursework.

What is the greatest challenge currently facing the NRD?

Continuing to provide flood control with rising cost of acquiring property for those projects, balance with commercial and residential development, private property owners, public recreation access, and with environmental integrity, with wishes of the public to maximize public access to recreational opportunities. Studies show that water features with recreation are important to home buyers, which increase property values and contribute to the tax base. NRD operates on a conservative budget and must prudently allocate available funds for such purchases in a timely manner to save the tax payers even more dollars in the long run.

How is climate change challenging the fundamental mission of the NRD to conserve, manage and enhance the area’s natural resources?

Changes in climate trends definitely impact the NRD’s fundamental mission to conserve, manage and enhance our area’s natural resources. Preparation and planning is key. From drought to floods, to soil and wind erosion, to flora and fauna, to prepare for projected changes that will affect the way we live and work, I will study and monitor current research in the scientific community so I can be the most credible asset possible in contributing to those discussions with my fellow NRD board members, and to make the best informed decisions that will strategically and fiscally protect and grow our community.

Do you feel the NRD board has been a responsible steward of taxpayer dollars?

The opening sentence should be: The maximum tax levy for NRDs is set by the State at 4.5 cents per $100 of valuation. Papio NRD boasts either decreased or same tax levy for the past 17 years. Due in part to recent inflated property values, the NRD will drop its property tax levy to 3.48 cents per $100 of assessed valuation for 2023, after this year’s levy of 3.57 cents, citing “methodical and conservative financial management” and “while simultaneously funding critical public safety projects” (John Winkler, GM Papio NRD). The NRD is fortunate to have and work with some of the best professionals in flood and natural resources management.

Why should voters pick you to serve on the NRD board?

I offer education and experience, leadership and passion with a lifelong history of dedicated service to the community. I served honorably and faithfully on the board in the past, including the executive board. As the only woman on the Board, managing natural resources for approximately 40% of the state’s population, I bring a fresh perspective to make the district a better place to live, work, and play through support of progressive flood management, trail development, more river access, and cost sharing projects. It isn’t always so much about change, but about better. I will make it better.