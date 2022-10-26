Election guide 2022: Ralston school board

Four candidates are running for three seats on the Ralston Public Schools board, with one of those qualifying as a write-in candidate.

Elizabeth Kumru, Mary Roarty and Carrie Hough all filed to appear on the ballot, while Cynthia Huebner qualified as the sole write-in candidate in the race. Kumru and Roarty are both incumbents.

The three winners will serve four-year terms on the board. Board seats are nonpartisan and party affiliation does not appear on the ballot.

Carrie Hough

Age: 47

Party: Republican

Occupation: Technical recruiter, Capstone IT

Home: Ralston

Elected offices held: None

Family: Married, three children

Website: None

Why are you running?

I am running for this office because my family and I have lived in Ralston for over 18 years. All of my children have attended Ralston Schools and I look forward to the opportunity to serve the community.

What are your top priorities?

My top priorities will be to learn, provide experience from my career in business, promote fiscal responsibility and foremost continue to promote the great learning opportunities for Ralston children.

Cynthia Huebner

Age: 69

Party: Republican

Occupation: Treasurer emeritus, Professional Research Consultants Inc.

Home: Ralston

Elected offices held: None

Family: Unmarried, two children

Website: None

Why are you running?

I was uncertain about committing prior to March 1, the filing deadline to have one’s name printed on the Ballot. At the August Board meetings a proposal was initially presented by the Administration, and subsequently passed by the Board, to replace within the 2022-2023 Staff Handbook the singular pronouns “he” and “she” with the plural pronoun “they”. This incident propelled me into commitment, first to the effort and expense of running as a Write-in Candidate, and potentially to the duty of being a responsible board member, willing to carry out such an assignment with integrity, forthrightness, and fortitude.

What are your top priorities?

1. To ensure that parents are allowed and encouraged to exercise God-given authority with their children.

2. To hire, support, pay and empower teachers to teach curriculum that prepares and challenges students, develops their minds, and strengthens their thinking capacities.

3. To assess curriculum to substantiate that the intent and content of the subject matter being presented is course work and apprenticeship skills that better prepare our children for their future vocations. Language literacy (ability to communicate) and math literacy (ability to problem solve, reason, analyze information) must be paramount in preparing our children to become contributors to society.

Elizabeth Kumru

Age: 69

Party: Nonpartisan

Occupation: Retired

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: Ralston school board, 2019-present

Family: Married, two children

Website: None

Why are you running?

Public education is one of the building blocks on which this country was built, but it’s under attack now and needs strong support like never before. Public schools are the best option for students in this state. I also believe that it takes a community to raise a child. Student success depends on the support of parents, schools, educators and the entire community. Even though my children, who are graduates of Ralston, are now grown and productive, enterprising citizens in their own right, I want to continue to be involved and give back to my community.

What are your top priorities?

Last year, the Ralston community passed a bond issue that will provide safe and secure schools in our district. One of my priorities is to ensure that the board continues to be good stewards of taxpayer money and that the projects are completed as promised. Other priorities are to provide Ralston students with a quality educational experience, create innovative ways to educate our kids and support the needs of every child and family. Ralston already offers many workforce development experiences, but I’d like to see an expansion of our academies.

Mary Katherine Roarty

Age: 58

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Fiserv client care organization director II

Home: Ralston

Elected offices held: Ralston school board, 2019-present

Family: Single, one child

Website: None

Why are you running?

I am passionate about the Ralston community and serving our students, staff and families. Ralston Public School District is a diverse community and it is important that we celebrate the diversity and work to create equity for all students. By providing career education and opportunities, we can help stop the cycle of generational poverty and nurture a climate of hope for all students and families!

What are your top priorities?

My top priorities align with the strategic priorities of our district. My top priority continues to be providing the best education possible for all students and ensuring our students have an understanding of their career opportunities. We continue to expand our RHS career academies to offer students options to explore career fields and even obtain certifications while still in high school. Our Future Ready Ralston project focuses on updating our facilities to provide secure entrances to our schools, enhanced learning environments, and improved technology. We have been responsible stewards of our Taxpayers' money and will continue to work to reduce our levy and pay off our debts early.