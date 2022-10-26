Election Guide 2022: Springfield Platteview school board

Five candidates are running for three seats on the Springfield Platteview Community Schools board.

The list of candidates includes two incumbents. The board consists of six members. Each serves a four-year term.

Darren Carlson

Age: 46

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Content specialist, Medical Solutions

Home: Springfield

Elected offices held: Springfield City Council, 2014-16

Family: Divorced, two children

Why are you running?

I love this community and want to serve its students, teachers, staff and patrons. Managing growth while maintaining a small community puts Springfield Platteview schools in a unique position. It will require long-term planning, with appropriate and clear short-term action. I have experience in government and in communication, and feel equipped to serve and do that work.

What are your top priorities?

My top priority will be to continue building and maintaining a school district that is attractive to families, students and especially great teachers. People are moving to this area, and will continue to. Do we have the opportunities, facilities, and programs to serve them? That all starts with supporting and retaining great teachers.

Kyle Fisher

Age: 60

Party: Republican

Occupation: Business manager, Omaha Magazine

Elected offices held: Springfield Platteview school board, 2019-present and 2005-14; Learning Community Coordinating Council, 2017-18 (appointed)

Family: Married, one child

Website: None

Why are you running?

My desire to continue serving the community is the foundation of my name on the ballot. Education is an area I highly value and believe it is an area I can do my part for the future. Education and today’s students are the next generations. I appreciate the opportunity to contribute.

Brian Osborn

Age: 47

Party: Nonpartisan

Occupation: Vice president/environmental practice leader, Olsson

Home: Springfield

Elected offices held: Springfield Platteview school board, 2015-present

Family: Married, two children

Website: None

Why are you running?

As an alumni, I have always had a passion for Springfield Platteview. I’ve served on the school board for 8 years and have helped set us up for future growth and success. I’d like to continue that journey.

What are your top priorities?

Continue to advance our district with first tier facilities and programs to allow the students to be their best selves.

Lee Smith

Age: 46

Party: Republican

Occupation: Operations manager for disability and FML leaves, The Reed Group

Home: Springfield

Elected offices held: None

Family: Married, three children

Website: None

Why are you running?

I have had three children in the district (two currently). Springfield Platteview Community Schools is a well-run district with well-run schools. They do not get caught up in the political nonsense that sometimes happens across the nation, with their only priority being the safety, security, and depth of learning of our children. I want to make sure this continues. I am a hometown boy that grew up and take pride in the district and want to make sure that the current students continue to get the learning and experience I had.

What are your top priorities?

To make sure that we as a district are being good steward of the finances provided by the taxpayers, to continue the small-town values that have served us well, and to make sure the educators have the resources they need to continue to deliver a second to none education to our children.

Steven Stehlik

Age: 49

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Medical device sales, Ethicon Inc.

Home: Springfield

Elected offices held: None

Family: Married, four children

Website: None

Why are you running?

My father was a superintendent of education and my mother was a grade school teacher. I grew up in a very small town and learned the importance of education. I volunteer for many clubs and activities at the school currently and want to help our district grow and improve. I want to see all our facilities, curriculum, teachers, and schools all grown and prosper while being financially responsible to our taxpayers.

What are your top priorities?

Manage growth. Exceed state standards in all areas of testing. I would like to see class offering expand and offer even more choices and opportunities for college credit. I would like to see more development in the areas for those students who do not plan attending college to help with job placements and opportunities as well. Overall, provide support to the community and school district as we continue to grow.