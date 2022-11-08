 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ELECTION UPDATES: Early returns in Nebraska skew Democratic, with many counties yet to report

Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen lays out what he wants to do if elected.

As polls closed in Nebraska and the first returns came in Tuesday night, heavy returns out of Douglas and Lancaster County gave Democrat Carol Blood an early lead in the Nebraska governor's race over Republican Jim Pillen.

Votes from the state's two most populous counties dominated the first returns released from the Nebraska Secretary of State's office and were not expected to be indicative of the ultimate statewide count. 

Those returns 30 minutes after the polls closed gave Blood 54% of the early vote compared to 43% for Pillen. At that point, more than two thirds of the votes counted had come from Lancaster and Douglas counties.

Pillen, owner of a large hog operation in northeast Nebraska and a member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, was generally favored to win in the GOP-leaning state. Republicans have recently had a stranglehold on the Nebraska governor’s office, with a Democrat last elected to the office in 1994.

Blood had spoken optimistically before the first returns came out, saying she felt her team had run a good campaign.

“We’re definitely a grassroots campaign — we didn’t just say it, we did it," Blood said. "We’ve been working hard with grit and determination.”

The results showing Pillen way down didn't shake those who were at his election-night party in Lincoln. Joe Kelly, Pillen’s running mate, took the stage shortly afterwards to begin a series of speeches supporting Pillen.

Mike Moser, a state senator from Columbus, said he expected Pillen to prevail. He said some of Pillen’s pillar campaign platforms of conservative values and business strategies “resonated” with Nebraska voters.

“Nebraska will make the right decision,” Moser said.

Those early returns also gave Democrats leads in both the 1st and 2nd Congressional Districts. 

In the Omaha-based 2nd District, Democratic challenger Tony Vargas led GOP incumbent Don Bacon in a race that was expected to last into the night.  Most of ballots counted in the early returns were early-voting ballots cast in Douglas County, which were expected to skew Democratic.

Bacon was first elected in 2016. Vargas is a current state senator.

In the 1st District, Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln led Republican Rep. Mike Flood of Norfolk in early results that were largely from Democratic-leaning Lancaster County.

The crowd erupted in cheers at Lincoln Station in Lincoln at 8 p.m. as the earliest poll results showed Patty Pansing Brooks well out in front.

However, those numbers were expected to shift as the night went on. Two-thirds of the early votes counted in the district came from Lancaster, Pansing Brooks' home county.

Flood beat Pansing Brooks in a special election in June that pitted fellow members of the Nebraska Legislature.

The election was held after long-time GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry resigned his seat. Fortenberry had been convicted of three felonies related to a federal  investigation of in the wake of a criminal conviction.

In western and central Nebraska’s 3rd District, Republican Adrian Smith was not seriously challenged. He was first elected in 2006.

Republicans were also expected to claim all the other state constitutional offices, with Democrats fielding no candidates in the races: Mike Hilgers for Attorney General, Mike Foley for State Auditor, Bob Evnen for Secretary of State and John Murante for State Treasurer. Evnen and Murante are both incumbents seeking re-election.

One other competitive race that did not appear too early to call was the race for Douglas County Attorney. The blue wave of early voting for Democrats in Douglas County didn’t take one candidate along for the ride.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine, who switched to the Republican Party after the state Democratic Party accused him of "perpetuating white supremacy" in a charging decision, was beating his Democratic challenger Dave Pantos 54% to 46% in the first results. Every other Democrat in Douglas County was beating their challenger in early voting counts.

