Else declared winner in Democratic primary for Nebraska's 3rd District

Democrat David Else will face incumbent Republican Adrian Smith in the race for Nebraska's 3rd Congressional District.
Else defeated Daniel Wik in the Democratic primary in a race that was too close to call on Tuesday night.
Else will take on Smith, who has served in Congress since 2007 and previously served two terms in the Nebraska Legislature.
Mark Elworth Jr. is running unopposed as a Legal Marijuana NOW candidate and also advanced to the general election.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of May 2022
A mask ls partily covered by petals that blew off a nearby blooming tree in a parking lot in Omaha on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
People and vendors line 11th Street, looking north towards Jackson Street on the first day of the Omaha's Farmers Market on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Steve Kunasek plays the Cajun accordion on the first day of Omaha's Farmers Market on Saturday. Kunasek normally performs with The Prairie Gators.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The new signs for CHarles Schwab Field are now installed. The field was formerly TD Ameritrade Park.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-LaVista South's Cole Krska (right) celebrates with Andre Santamaria after Santamaria scored a goal during their district final against Omaha South at Papillion-LaVista South High School on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Chelsea Souder, the founder and director of Nebraska Abortion Resources, speaks as hundreds of people rally for abortion access rights after a leaked draft a U.S. Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade become public outside the Omaha and Douglas County Civic Center on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A pigeon builds a nest in the sign on the DoubleTree hotel located at 1616 Dodge Street on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Bryan's Cesar Hernandez (8) celebrates his corner kick goal as teammate Christofer Gallardo-Mejia (14) comes up behind him in the Omaha Central vs. Omaha Bryan boys soccer district semifinal game at Omaha Bryan High School on Monday. Omaha Bryan won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.