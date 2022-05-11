 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Else declared winner in Democratic primary for Nebraska's 3rd District

  • Updated
  • 0

Democrat David Else will face incumbent Republican Adrian Smith in the race for Nebraska's 3rd Congressional District. 

Else defeated Daniel Wik in the Democratic primary in a race that was too close to call on Tuesday night.

Else will take on Smith, who has served in Congress since 2007 and previously served two terms in the Nebraska Legislature. 

Mark Elworth Jr. is running unopposed as a Legal Marijuana NOW candidate and also advanced to the general election.

emily.nitcher@owh.com, 402-444-1192, twitter.com/emily_nitcher

Emily is an enterprise reporter for the World-Herald. Previously, Emily covered K-12 education, local government and the Nebraska Legislature. Follow her on Twitter @emily_nitcher. Phone: 402-444-1192.

