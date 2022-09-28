Events planned to protest removal of Omaha's protected bike lane

As Omaha's first protected bike lane enters its final days, community members plan to rally for its preservation.

Supporters of the Harney Street bike lane will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday at Dewey Park. The gathering will feature speeches from community leaders and a 5:30 p.m. bike ride.

A second event planned for noon Friday will again bring protesters to Harney Street, this time between 18th and 19th Streets for a show of support and a call for transparency from city officials.

The protests come a week after Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced that the city would not extend the pilot program for the existing protected bike lane. That program is set to end Sept. 30. Stothert's decision means the bollards separating cyclists and vehicles will come out and downtown Omaha will be left without a protected bike lane, at least for the time being.

The city first opened the protected bike lane, known as the Market to Midtown Bikeway, in July 2021. The 2-mile, two-way lane is protected by bollards and set between the curb and parallel parking spaces. It runs along Harney Street from 10th Street to Turner Boulevard.

The group Bike Walk Nebraska pitched the idea for the project and provided the funding for the 18-month pilot program.

That program, Stothert said in a letter to council members last week, has provided city officials with enough data for an evaluation and “future decisions about protected bikeways in our urban core.”

An evaluation, her letter continued, will consider Harney Street as well as other east-west streets in an effort to find the safest and most accessible location for a permanent protected bikeway.

Speaking with members of the media last week, Stothert raised safety concerns regarding the Harney Street bike lane and the city's proposed streetcar project.

Under a recently approved route concept, streetcars would run east along a portion of Harney Street for part of the route. Citing issues in Seattle, Stothert said there are known challenges that come with running a bikeway along with a streetcar.

The decision to end the pilot program came days after the City Council approved a resolution that expressed support for the pilot program and the establishment of a permanent protected bike lane in the city's urban core.

Isabella Manhart, one of the rally organizers, said in a press release that the destruction of the bike lane is "just one part of the bigger picture of the city's complete disregard for the needs of its citizens."