Eviction moratorium will end, but help available for Nebraskans struggling to pay rent

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Thursday to throw out a federal eviction moratorium “will have a devastating impact on thousands of Nebraskans struggling to pay rent and at risk of eviction,” Legal Aid of Nebraska said Friday.

But legal and financial help for Nebraskans facing eviction is still available.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had reimposed the moratorium on Aug. 3. It was issued to temporarily halt evictions in counties with “substantial and high levels” of COVID-19 transmissions and was to last until Oct. 3.

But the high court said the agency lacked the authority to do so under federal law without explicit congressional authorization. The court’s action ended protections for roughly 3.5 million people in the country who said they faced eviction in the next two months, according to Census Bureau data from early August.

One avenue for help is the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which provides money to eligible renters and landlords to cover back rent, future rent and bills for utilities, internet and cellphones.