Fact check: President Trump's rally in Omaha

We fact checked a few Midlands-specific items from President Donald Trump’s Omaha speech.

On the pandemic economy

Trump said: “We are setting records, 11.4 million people. … We are literally setting records — unemployment, look at housing, look at automobile production. Look at how you’re doing in Nebraska.”

The facts: The September report showed U.S. employers added 661,000 jobs, which did in fact bring the total rebound in jobs over recent months to about 11.4 million. But that figure still represents only about half of the more than 22 million jobs that were wiped out when the virus first struck in the spring and large swaths of the economy were forced to shut down. It’s true that Nebraska and Iowa have fared better economically than many other states. Nebraska now has the lowest unemployment rate in the country at 3.5%, while Iowa is in fifth place at 4.7%. The coronavirus is on the march in both states, however, which could mean that a painful winter awaits.

On trade and the farm economy