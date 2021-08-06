Farnam heads toward becoming permanent two-way street through Dundee in 2023

Kevin Andersen, Stothert’s deputy chief of staff for economic development and development services, said the city wants to coordinate with the Medical Center’s development and its traffic impacts.

The proposed capital improvement plan says construction is anticipated to occur in 2023 to coincide with UNMC’s redevelopment efforts near 44th Street.

With the Medical Center’s longer-range plans calling for thousands of new employees, Andersen said that would generate a huge amount of traffic.

“You really have to analyze where that traffic is going and coming from,” he said.

Councilman Danny Begley, who represents Farnam Street through the area, said he is confident and hopeful the conversion will take place.

Begley said he has heard loud and clear from neighbors that they want Farnam two way, all day.

“It can be a safety hazard, with accidents that have happened, and confusing,” he said.

The morning and evening one-way route has been in place since 1958. From 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. weekdays, traffic runs eastbound. From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, both lanes go westbound. The rest of the time it's a two-way street.