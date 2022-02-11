Federal judge in Fortenberry case sharply questions why case should be moved to Nebraska

Attorneys for Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry argued Friday that a California-based federal judge should dismiss the case against the congressman.
In the next breath, attorney John Littrell argued that if the judge didn’t dismiss it, he should transfer the case to Nebraska.
That gave the judge pause.
“Maybe give me a serious answer,” U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. admonished Littrell.
“That is a serious response,” Littrell said. “I can tell the court is offended by that.”
“I’m not offended; I’m surprised,” Blumenfeld said. “It seems so blatantly self-serving.”
Littrell explained that he was advocating for his client — which drew further response from the judge about arguments based on law vs. passion. Indeed, the defense is pulling out all the stops as the congressman who represents Lincoln and parts of eastern Nebraska attempts to clear his name and get reelected to his 10th term in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Fortenberry stands accused of three felonies — seeking to conceal the existence of conduit contributions that originated from a Paris-based Nigerian billionaire and two counts of lying to federal agents about the source of those funds. Fortenberry’s attorneys say that he was the victim of a setup by federal officials and that he may have been confused but he never lied to authorities.
He had been set to go to trial next week, but a surge in COVID cases suspended jury trials through next week in Los Angeles, where the case was filed. A new date has not been set. Previous filings indicate that Fortenberry, who appeared in the Los Angeles courtroom for the first time Friday, could go to trial as soon as March 15.
Among many motions, Fortenberry has requested that the case be moved to Nebraska, because that is where the congressman is based, it is where one of the alleged crimes took place and it is where a handful of Fortenberry witnesses live. Another reason the defense gave for the move: Fortenberry wants a trial quickly so he can clear his name before this year’s election. Fortenberry faces a Republican challenger, State Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, in the May 10 primary. The GOP primary winner will take on the Democratic winner, from a field that so far includes State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks and Jazari Kual, both of Lincoln.
But during a pretrial hearing Friday, Judge Blumenfeld questioned whether the defense had evidence that Nebraska could hold a trial any faster than he could. Blumenfeld noted that it would take another judge time to get up to speed on all of the issues and motions in the case.
Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in California have objected to a transfer. Assistant U.S. Attorney Susan Har said Nebraska’s federal court schedules jury trials eight deep — meaning seven other cases could be in line along with Fortenberry's. She also dismissed Fortenberry’s argument that the case should be moved for the convenience of Fortenberry’s witnesses — arguing that she’s not sure whether those witnesses will actually be called and whether their testimony will be relevant.
One of Fortenberry’s proposed witnesses: an expert on memory who would testify that people’s memories get spottier as they age — an attempt to show that Fortenberry may have been confused rather than lying to federal agents. Prosecutors have objected to the defense’s desire to call that expert, saying he adds nothing more than common sense.
Friday, the judge sharply questioned how defense attorneys could call the expert to speak to Fortenberry’s mindset without first calling Fortenberry to testify.
The judge didn’t rule on any of the motions. But he seemed skeptical about — and abruptly ended arguments over — whether the defense should be allowed to delve into campaign contributions by the prosecutors in this case. Evidence of those contributions was sealed, but Fortenberry's defense team described them left-leaning. Blumenfeld characterized them as minor and noted that even the defense has acknowledged that the prosecutors have unquestioned professional integrity.
Littrell said the jury should be able to hear about the contributions and give them whatever weight they want.
Following the defense’s logic, Blumenfeld asked whether the defense team's or the judge’s political party should be aired, as well. Blumenfeld, a longtime California judge, was appointed to the federal bench by then-President Donald Trump.
Blumenfeld didn’t allow Littrell to finish his argument, perhaps signaling how he feels about the jury hearing about political leanings.
“Alright, we’re done with this issue,” Blumenfeld said.
