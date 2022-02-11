Federal judge in Fortenberry case sharply questions why case should be moved to Nebraska

He had been set to go to trial next week, but a surge in COVID cases suspended jury trials through next week in Los Angeles, where the case was filed. A new date has not been set. Previous filings indicate that Fortenberry, who appeared in the Los Angeles courtroom for the first time Friday, could go to trial as soon as March 15.

Among many motions, Fortenberry has requested that the case be moved to Nebraska, because that is where the congressman is based, it is where one of the alleged crimes took place and it is where a handful of Fortenberry witnesses live. Another reason the defense gave for the move: Fortenberry wants a trial quickly so he can clear his name before this year’s election. Fortenberry faces a Republican challenger, State Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, in the May 10 primary. The GOP primary winner will take on the Democratic winner, from a field that so far includes State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks and Jazari Kual, both of Lincoln.

But during a pretrial hearing Friday, Judge Blumenfeld questioned whether the defense had evidence that Nebraska could hold a trial any faster than he could. Blumenfeld noted that it would take another judge time to get up to speed on all of the issues and motions in the case.