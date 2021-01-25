Festersen seeks to permanently allow virtual participation at Omaha City Council meetings

Even after the coronavirus pandemic finally subsides, people still may be allowed to participate in Omaha City Council meetings from their home offices or living rooms.

Councilman Pete Festersen has proposed a rule change that would make permanent the public’s ability to virtually comment on city business via Zoom, the videoconferencing service.

A public hearing and vote on the resolution is expected at the council’s 2 p.m. meeting Tuesday.

Festersen said the change would provide easier access for those who are unable to attend meetings in person to testify on city issues, or those who are uncomfortable doing so.

“Over the last year, we’ve seen a big increase in interest in the workings of local government,” Festersen said. “Anything we can do to make that more accessible and more transparent … is something we should pursue.”

Fetsersen’s proposal comes amid a broader push by community advocates and political candidates to make local government more accessible. State Sen. Mike Flood has introduced a bill in the Nebraska Legislature that would allow public bodies to hold virtual meetings under certain circumstances.