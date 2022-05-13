Final early primary ballots clear up some races, including 1 in Douglas County

Final early primary ballots were added to the vote count Friday, clearing up some races, which had been too close to call.
Those included the race for the Democratic nomination for Douglas County sheriff. The updated numbers put Greg Gonzalez ahead of Wayne Hudson by more than 1,300 votes.
On the Republican side of the county sheriff's race, Aaron Hanson won easily against George Merithew.
Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said 31.5% of the county's registered voters participated in the primary election. The previous high for a gubernatorial primary of 27.6% was set in 2006. Historically, Kruse said, turnout is around 20%.
Turnout across the state sat at 32%, said Cindi Allen with the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office. That number, she said, is fairly typical for a primary.
Kruse said officials still are counting provisional ballots and looking into a handful of ballots where signatures may not match or cases where voters received a replacement ballot. He expects an additional 950 ballots to be added to the count.
The race for Legislative District 18 is another one Kruse said officials are watching. Clarice Jackson and Christy Amendariz are separated by 21 votes for second place.
Automatic recounts are triggered if the difference between second and third place is less than 1% of the top vote-getter, Kruse said.
For the most part, things went smoothly Tuesday, Kruse said. He credited patient voters and a strong contingent of poll workers.
"They really are, for the most part, Nebraska nice, which makes everything just go smoothly," he said.
Photos: Nebraska primary day 2022
Brett Lindstrom, Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, walks off the stage, with results projected on him, after conceding the race during an election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
Brett Lindstrom, Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, concedes the race during an election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
Brett Lindstrom, Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, concedes the race during an election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
Addison Kloeckner, 11, of Papillion, wears a patriotic hair bow during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
Members of the media await results during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
Supporters gather during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
Supporters listen as Brett Lindstrom, Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, concedes the race during an election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
Brian Michael, of Elkhorn, looks over results during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
Supporters listen as Brett Lindstrom, Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, concedes the race during an election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
Nebraska 2nd Congressional District candidate Alisha Shelton smiles during a press interview during a watch party at Legend's Bar and Grill in Omaha on Tuesday.
Nebraska 2nd Congressional District candidate Tony Vargas delivers his victory speech with his wife, Lauren (left), during a watch party at Beercade 2 in Omaha on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska 2nd Congressional District candidate Tony Vargas laughs during his victory speech with his wife, Lauren (left), during a watch party at Beercade 2 in Omaha on Tuesday.
State Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha and wife Lauren wait during an applause break in his victory speech at Beercade 2 in Omaha on Tuesday. The Democratic primary winner next will face incumbent Rep. Don Bacon for the 2nd Congressional District seat.
Nebraska 2nd Congressional District candidate Tony Vargas gives his victory speech during a watch party at Beercade 2 in Omaha on Tuesday.
Nebraska congressional candidate Alisha Shelton speaks with media during a watch party at Legend's Bar and Grill in Omaha on Tuesday.
Nebraska congressional candidate Alisha Shelton speaks with media during a watch party at Legend's Bar and Grill in Omaha on Tuesday.
Nebraska congressional candidate Alisha Shelton speaks with media during a watch party at Legend's Bar and Grill in Omaha on Tuesday.
Nebraska 2nd Congressional District candidate Tony Vargas waits during an applause break in his victory speech during a watch party at Beercade 2 in Omaha on Tuesday.
Nebraska 2nd Congressional District candidate Tony Vargas gives his victory speech during a watch party at Beercade 2 in Omaha on Tuesday.
Yard signs fill the area outside the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Vicki Allen, of Elkhorn, takes a photos of the first wave of results during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Supporters gather during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Beth Kramer, the finances director with the campaign, wears American flag high heels during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Dave Rippe, the Lindstrom running mate, talks with supporters during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Dave Rippe, the Lindstrom running mate, speaks during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Jana Lindstrom, Brett Lindstrom's cousin, watches over his daughter, Olivia, 5, during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Brett Lindstrom, Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, speaks with supports during an election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Brett Lindstrom, Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, speaks with supports during an election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Volunteer District Inspector Marilyn Blakemore deposits a completed ballot for the Nebraska primary at Flatland Church on Tuesday.
Aliza Schachter-Fuerst, 5, enjoys her "I Voted Today" sticker after her father Matt Fuerst voted in the Nebraska Primary at Flatland Church on Tuesday.
Signs direct voters to their polling place in Nebraska's primary election on Tuesday at Werner Park.
Voters fill out their ballots at Fontenelle Forest during Nebraska's primary election on Tuesday.
Voters head to their polling place at Fontenelle Forest during Nebraska's primary election on Tuesday.
Voters fill out their ballots in Nebraska's primary election on Tuesday at Werner Park.
Head Groundskeeper Zach Ricketts, left, works on the field while Carol Szczepaniak votes in Nebraska's primary election on Tuesday at Werner Park.
Voters fill pick up their ballots at Fontenelle Forest during Nebraska's primary election on Tuesday.
Jim Pillen receives a sticker after voting at his polling place, Columbus Berean Church, in Columbus, Nebraska, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Jim Pillen votes at his polling place, Columbus Berean Church, in Columbus, Nebraska, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Jim Pillen and his wife Suzanne Pillen speak with Linda Paitz (second from right) and Fred Weinand (right) after voting at their polling place, Columbus Berean Church, in Columbus, Nebraska, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Jim Pillen turns his ballot into Linda Paitz at his polling place, Columbus Berean Church, in Columbus, Nebraska, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Larnisha Dortch fills out her ballot at Fontenelle Forest during Nebraska's primary election on Tuesday.
Volunteer District Inspector Marilyn Blakemore, left, takes the ballot from State Sen. Brett Lindstrom after he voted in the Nebraska Primary at Flatland Church on Tuesday. Lindstrom is running for Governor of Nebraska.
Aliza Schachter-Fuerst, 5, tries to peek at her father, Matt Fuerst's ballot while voting in the Nebraska Primary at Flatland Church on Tuesday.
Signs for political candidates line an entrance to the polling place at Flatland Church on Tuesday.
