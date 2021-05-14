Final election results from Omaha's 2021 general election

The Douglas County Election Commission on Friday released final results from Omaha's general election.

The updated results included about 9,000 previously unreported ballots. Most were by-mail ballots turned in Tuesday, and a few hundred were provisional ballots.

The added votes didn't change Mayor Jean Stothert's dominant victory over RJ Neary.

And the final numbers confirmed the upset of the election: Juanita Johnson's win over three-term incumbent Ben Gray by 13 percentage points to take the District 2 City Council seat that represents North Omaha.

The next City Council will have four Democrats and three Republicans. It will feature three new members: Danny Begley, Don Rowe and Johnson.

Turnout in Tuesday's general election hit nearly 33%, which was lower than the 35% of voters who came out in the 2017 city election.

The mayor and council members will be sworn in June 7. The results of the election will be officially certified May 27.

Mayor's race:

Jean Stothert — 64%

RJ Neary — 35%

Total votes: 95,603