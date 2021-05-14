 Skip to main content
Final election results from Omaha's 2021 general election
The Douglas County Election Commission on Friday released final results from Omaha's general election.

The updated results included about 9,000 previously unreported ballots. Most were by-mail ballots turned in Tuesday, and a few hundred were provisional ballots.

The added votes didn't change Mayor Jean Stothert's dominant victory over RJ Neary.

And the final numbers confirmed the upset of the election: Juanita Johnson's win over three-term incumbent Ben Gray by 13 percentage points to take the District 2 City Council seat that represents North Omaha.

The next City Council will have four Democrats and three Republicans. It will feature three new members: Danny Begley, Don Rowe and Johnson.

Turnout in Tuesday's general election hit nearly 33%, which was lower than the 35% of voters who came out in the 2017 city election. 

The mayor and council members will be sworn in June 7. The results of the election will be officially certified May 27. 

Mayor's race:

Jean Stothert — 64%

RJ Neary — 35%

Total votes: 95,603

District 1:

Pete Festersen — 61%

Sarah Johnson — 38%

Total votes: 14,832

District 2:

Juanita Johnson — 56%

Ben Gray — 43%

Total votes: 7,567

District 3:

Danny Begley — 52%

Cammy Watkins — 47%

Total votes: 12,806

District 4:

Vinny Palermo — 61%

Becky Barrientos-Patlan — 38%

Total votes: 7,033

District 5:

Don Rowe — 53%

Patrick Leahy — 47%

Total votes: 15,747

District 6:

Brinker Harding — 63%

Naomi Hattaway — 37% 

Total votes: 20,079

District 7:

Aimee Melton —51%

Sara Kohen — 49%

Total votes: 17,502

