Financial missteps by Sarpy County treasurer led to missed school tax payments, audit says

One alleged error by the Sarpy County Treasurer’s Office caused Millard Public Schools to miss out on a nearly $2.4 million tax payment, while Bellevue’s school district was overpaid by $2.3 million.
In another accounting misstep, according to state auditors, the treasurer distributed certain funds to school districts only once in a year, rather than on a monthly basis, as is required. As of Dec. 31, more than $515,000 had not been distributed to the school districts.
Those were among the findings of a 75-page audit of Sarpy County Treasurer Brian Zuger’s office released Tuesday by State Auditor Charlie Janssen’s office.
The county and state auditors say no money is missing, but the report's findings detail miscalculated distributions to school districts and other entities that rely on property taxes, inaccurate financial reconciliations and a patchwork system of bookkeeping in an office that oversees about $130 million on a daily basis.
The findings of the audit, called an attestation, prompted the Sarpy County Board on Tuesday to vote unanimously to authorize a law firm to begin legal proceedings that could lead to Zuger's removal from office. He was elected to the post in 2018 and makes $101,000 a year.
In all, the audit identified multiple issues that affected more than $12.5 million in public funds.
“Our priority is to protect Sarpy County taxpayers, so we take the (audit’s) findings very seriously,” County Board Chairman Don Kelly said in a statement after Tuesday’s vote.
“The attestation identifies millions of dollars of funds incorrectly distributed to the schools, the cities and the county, which is why we’re exploring all of our options moving forward," Kelly said.
In a statement sent by his attorney after the vote, Zuger said the shortcomings identified in the audit existed “long before” he was elected treasurer, and that his office has been working to correct them.
“I am deeply disappointed by the board's decision to seek my removal from elected office,” Zuger said. “Our taxpayers put me in this position because I promised to modernize the Treasurer's Office, expand taxpayer services and develop a culture of engaged, empowered and high-performance employees. I am doing just that.”
The audit states that Zuger’s office failed to include the tax levies of all school districts in Sarpy County cities when calculating the tax payments that the Omaha Public Power District makes to county and city governments and school districts. The utility directs 5% of its gross revenues from the previous year's retail electricity sales to those entities.
That alleged omission by Zuger and his team led to over- and underpayments to schools and cities, the report says.
The County Board's vote Tuesday paved the way for outside law firm Kutak Rock to begin the legal process of removing Zuger from office. County officials contend they can either direct the firm to file a petition in district court to attempt to remove Zuger, or hold an administrative hearing in which the board would oversee proceedings.
It wasn't clear Tuesday how the county will proceed, or when.
The report also notes that Zuger hired an outside firm to recommend improvements and assist with financial operations. Between June and February, the county paid BerganKDV more than $142,000 from the treasurer’s budget.
Despite the help, "numerous issues" continued to exist, including problems with the reconciliations completed by BerganKDV, the report says. The Treasurer's Office could have hired "two or three full-time staff for an entire year for the amount of money paid to BerganKDV" to complete the same work, according to the report.
A BerganKDV spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.
The county is responsible for paying for the state auditors' work, but officials do not yet know the cost of the attestation, a county spokeswoman said. To date, the county has paid Kutak Rock more than $35,000 to represent and advise the county on the audit.
Zuger said he was sorry that his office was "unable to catch and fix every issue," but his staff is taking corrective steps to address auditors' concerns.
"I am proud of the service I provide to our taxpayers and intend to continue to provide," he said.
