Financial missteps by Sarpy County treasurer led to missed school tax payments, audit says

That alleged omission by Zuger and his team led to over- and underpayments to schools and cities, the report says.

The County Board's vote Tuesday paved the way for outside law firm Kutak Rock to begin the legal process of removing Zuger from office. County officials contend they can either direct the firm to file a petition in district court to attempt to remove Zuger, or hold an administrative hearing in which the board would oversee proceedings.

It wasn't clear Tuesday how the county will proceed, or when.

The report also notes that Zuger hired an outside firm to recommend improvements and assist with financial operations. Between June and February, the county paid BerganKDV more than $142,000 from the treasurer’s budget.

Despite the help, "numerous issues" continued to exist, including problems with the reconciliations completed by BerganKDV, the report says. The Treasurer's Office could have hired "two or three full-time staff for an entire year for the amount of money paid to BerganKDV" to complete the same work, according to the report.

A BerganKDV spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.