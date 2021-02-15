First rolling blackouts hit Nebraska as power use surges in cold snap; conserve to avoid more

The bad news: That could easily change. If there are more planned outages, OPPD expects them to last about an hour.

The Lincoln Electric System also was reporting planned outages. LES officials tweeted that any such outages would be for 30 to 60 minutes but could last longer.

NPPD has not yet started planned outages for any of its statewide customer base, but spokesman Mark Becker said the utility is prepared to do so if needed.

“It’s a fluid situation,” Becker said. “Our customers across the state are going to have to understand they may get a 30-minute blackout without notice.”

Utilities in the power pool have little say when the pool tells them to use less power. If that happens, OPPD officials say they shut off power to a certain part of their grid. OPPD said it will try to rotate any outages around, so that no single part of the city bears the brunt of the outages.

As of about 1:30 p.m. Monday, OPPD was producing about 100 megawatts more power than its customers were using. But Burke said that if a power plant trips off somewhere in the system, "we may be asking customers to go through (more) planned outages."