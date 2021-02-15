First rolling blackouts hit Nebraska as power use surges in cold snap; conserve to avoid more

Get a blanket and some warm clothes, Nebraska. The first rolling blackouts because of this week's bitter cold have hit Nebraska.
Omaha and Lincoln utilities both enacted what they refer to as planned outages Monday afternoon, and more might be coming soon if people don't take steps to conserve power.
The Nebraska Public Power District also warned about the possibility of rolling blackouts.
The 17-state Southwest Power Pool, of which Nebraska utilities are members, announced at midday Monday that its members, stretching from North Dakota to Texas, were using more power than the combined utilities were producing and had tapped as much as they could from available reserve supplies.
“In our history as a grid operator, this is an unprecedented event and marks the first time SPP has ever had to call for controlled interruptions of service,” said Lanny Nickell, SPP’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. “It’s a last resort that we understand puts a burden on our member utilities and the customers they serve, but it’s a step we’re consciously taking to prevent circumstances from getting worse."
Omaha Public Power District President and chief executive officer Tim Burke told The World-Herald that a brief outage in Bellevue midday Monday was the first and only planned outage locally. The good news is power demand and supply are evening out, he said.
The bad news: That could easily change. If there are more planned outages, OPPD expects them to last about an hour.
The Lincoln Electric System also was reporting planned outages. LES officials tweeted that any such outages would be for 30 to 60 minutes but could last longer.
NPPD has not yet started planned outages for any of its statewide customer base, but spokesman Mark Becker said the utility is prepared to do so if needed.
“It’s a fluid situation,” Becker said. “Our customers across the state are going to have to understand they may get a 30-minute blackout without notice.”
Utilities in the power pool have little say when the pool tells them to use less power. If that happens, OPPD officials say they shut off power to a certain part of their grid. OPPD said it will try to rotate any outages around, so that no single part of the city bears the brunt of the outages.
As of about 1:30 p.m. Monday, OPPD was producing about 100 megawatts more power than its customers were using. But Burke said that if a power plant trips off somewhere in the system, "we may be asking customers to go through (more) planned outages."
Utility leaders are particularly worried about peak power usage times Monday evening and early Tuesday morning, when temperatures in Nebraska might drop to the negative teens.
OPPD, Metropolitan Utilities District, LES and NPPD all are asking people to turn down their thermostat by a few degrees.
Furnaces matter to peak electricity usage, even if they use natural gas, because the blowers that distribute the heat from burning natural gas still rank among the home appliances that use the most power, utility officials said. Washing machines, dryers and dishwashers use a lot, too, which is why officials recommend people wait a day or two before washing their next loads.
“I think we’re in a pretty good spot, thanks to the diligent work of a lot of people,” said Craig Moody, a member of the OPPD board who tweeted about possible blackouts. “But we need to keep our eyes on the prize, and our customer owners are going to play a key role.”
Moody, who runs a business that helps companies conserve energy and use it more efficiently, said his family spent much of the weekend with their thermostat set at 64 degrees, chilly but livable. He said he hopes people will find a lower temperature they can handle.
Part of what's driving demand is how far south into the midsection of the country the jet steam is reaching with colder temperatures.
About 30 of the nation’s 50 states are seeing temperatures that are sharply below normal, and some, like Texas and Oklahoma, are seeing once-in-a-generation drops, including temperatures in the teens along the Mexican border and below-zero temperatures in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
Temperatures in Texas and Oklahoma matter because the two states are among the region's largest producers of natural gas, which is used to make electricity and in people's furnaces. The states typically are warm enough that they don't need as much natural gas for heating as other states in the pool.
A record cold snap like this one turns utilities in Texas and Oklahoma into competing customers for natural gas and makes extracting natural gas more difficult in places like the Texas Panhandle, Burke said. That raises prices on limited supplies.
