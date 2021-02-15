First rolling blackouts hit Nebraska as power use surges in cold snap; conserve to avoid more

Get a blanket and some warm clothes, Nebraska. The first rolling blackouts because of this week's bitter cold have hit Nebraska.
Omaha and Lincoln utilities both enacted what they call planned outages Monday afternoon, and more might be coming soon if people don't take steps to conserve power.
The 17-state Southwest Power Pool, of which Nebraska utilities are members, announced at midday Monday that its members, stretching from North Dakota to Texas, were using more power than the combined utilities were producing and had tapped as much as they could from available reserve supplies. Texas was the first state to start the rolling blackouts. Millions there are without power.
“In our history as a grid operator, this is an unprecedented event and marks the first time SPP has ever had to call for controlled interruptions of service,” said Lanny Nickell, SPP’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. “It’s a last resort that we understand puts a burden on our member utilities and the customers they serve, but it’s a step we’re consciously taking to prevent circumstances from getting worse."
Omaha Public Power District President and Chief Executive Officer Tim Burke told The World-Herald that a brief outage in Bellevue at midday Monday was the first and only planned outage locally. The good news is power demand and supply were evening out, he said.
The bad news: That could easily change. If more such outages are needed, OPPD expects each to last about an hour.
The Lincoln Electric System said in a mid-afternoon press release that it had gone through two cycles of rolling blackouts and had not yet received additional requests for more from the regional power pool. LES said more might come without warning over the next 36 hours.
The Nebraska Public Power District also warned about the possibility of rolling blackouts for its statewide customer base. NPPD said it had not yet started any planned outages, but spokesman Mark Becker said the utility is prepared to do so if needed.
“It’s a fluid situation,” Becker said. “Our customers across the state are going to have to understand they may get a 30-minute blackout without notice.”
Electric utilities serving Nebraska's Dixon and Custer Counties have been warned to prepare for possible rolling blackouts. Dixon County Sheriff Don Taylor said in a press release that people should keep their cellphones charged, as the blackouts could affect landline telephones.
Local utilities in the regional power pool have little say when the pool tells them to use less power. If that happens, OPPD officials say they shut off power to a certain part of their grid. OPPD said it would try to rotate any outages, so that no single part of the city bears the brunt of the outages.
As of about 1:30 p.m. Monday, OPPD was producing about 100 megawatts more power than its customers were using. But Burke said that if a power plant trips off somewhere in the regional power pool, "we may be asking customers to go through (more) planned outages."
Utility leaders are particularly worried about peak power usage times Monday evening and early Tuesday morning, when temperatures in Nebraska might drop to the negative teens.
OPPD, Metropolitan Utilities District, LES and NPPD all are asking people to turn down their thermostats by 2 to 4 degrees.
Furnaces matter to peak electricity usage, even if they use natural gas, because the blowers that distribute the heat from burning natural gas still rank among the home appliances that use the most power, utility officials said. Washing machines, dryers and dishwashers use a lot, too, which is why officials recommend people wait a day or two before washing their next loads.
“I think we’re in a pretty good spot, thanks to the diligent work of a lot of people,” said Craig Moody, a member of the OPPD board who tweeted about possible blackouts. “But we need to keep our eyes on the prize, and our customer owners are going to play a key role.”
Moody, who runs a business that helps companies conserve energy, said his family spent much of the weekend with their thermostat set at 64 degrees, chilly but livable. He said he hopes people will find a lower temperature they can handle.
MUD president Mark Doyle said Omaha's natural gas and water utility is operating at full capacity on the gas side, including using its liquefied natural gas and propane conversion backup plants to boost peak supplies of heating fuel. MUD customers broke a record for natural gas usage, set in 2019, on Sunday. The utility says the new record could be eclipsed Monday and Tuesday.
"I can’t tell you that nothing will go wrong and we won’t have an issue," Doyle said. "But we are critically focused on it."
MUD is not yet concerned about natural gas supplies, he said, but the utility and its suppliers are watching increased demand for natural gas.
Doyle said one thing that would ease some load on the gas system is the decision by Omaha Public Schools for shifting to remote learning on Tuesday, saying the ability to keep OPS facilities cooler-than-normal would help.
He said people can help by reducing the temperature to which they normally heat their homes and businesses by three degrees.
"I have a feeling we'll get a little conservation," Doyle said. "Most reasonable people will do what they can if they can."
Part of what's driving higher demand is how far south into the midsection of the country the jet steam is reaching with colder temperatures.
About 30 of the nation’s 50 states are seeing temperatures that are sharply below normal, and some, like Texas and Oklahoma, are seeing once-in-a-generation drops, including temperatures in the teens along the Mexican border and below-zero temperatures in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
Temperatures in Texas and Oklahoma matter because the two states are among the region's largest producers of natural gas, which is used to make electricity and in people's furnaces. Those states are typically warm enough that they don't need as much natural gas for heating as other states in the pool.
A record cold snap like this one turns utilities in Texas and Oklahoma into competing customers for natural gas and makes extracting natural gas more difficult in places like the Texas Panhandle, Burke said. That raises prices on limited supplies.
Another factor is decreased production of wind power throughout the 17 states, including Nebraska, where OPPD's Burke said the utility was getting about 100 megawatts of wind power instead of its usual 1,000.
Many have argued at public hearings involving Nebraska's public utilities that the shift in recent years toward renewable energy sources like solar and wind power risked making electrical systems more vulnerable to swings in temperature.
OPPD, for instance, closed its Fort Calhoun Nuclear Station after paying to rebuild it following the 2011 floods and committed to reducing its carbon footprint by shifting more of its power generation from coal to natural gas.
But officials with OPPD and other local utilities said they still maintain baseline power generation using natural gas and coal. OPPD spokeswoman Jodi Baker said this week's troubles have to do with the collective needs of utility partners in the 17-state system during an unusually long and widespread cold snap.
"This is not about our specific mix of generation," she said.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, whose state produces and defends fossil fuels, said the power grid's troubles have to do with power companies being unable to generate fuel and electricity because of freezing temperatures.
aaron.sanderford@owh.com, 402-444-1135, twitter.com/asanderford