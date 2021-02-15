First rolling blackouts hit Nebraska as power use surges in cold snap; conserve to avoid more

The bad news: That could easily change. If more such outages are needed, OPPD expects each to last about an hour.

The Lincoln Electric System said in a mid-afternoon press release that it had gone through two cycles of rolling blackouts and had not yet received additional requests for more from the regional power pool. LES said more might come without warning over the next 36 hours.

The Nebraska Public Power District also warned about the possibility of rolling blackouts for its statewide customer base. NPPD said it had not yet started any planned outages, but spokesman Mark Becker said the utility is prepared to do so if needed.

“It’s a fluid situation,” Becker said. “Our customers across the state are going to have to understand they may get a 30-minute blackout without notice.”

Electric utilities serving Nebraska's Dixon and Custer Counties have been warned to prepare for possible rolling blackouts. Dixon County Sheriff Don Taylor said in a press release that people should keep their cellphones charged, as the blackouts could affect landline telephones.