First-time candidate seeks to unseat Democrat in Nebraska Public Service Commission race

“I’m tenacious, which I think is important. You have to keep at these issues,” Rhoades said. “I’m never pleased with the progress we’re making. I’m always the one at the commission who’s saying that we have to do this faster; we have to tighten this up.”

But Davis, a first-time candidate for elective office, said he’s knocking on 600 to 700 doors a week in an effort to overtake Rhoades. Davis won the GOP primary by 2,400 votes over Krystal Gabel.

He said he decided to run because his restaurant co-workers weren’t well served by ride-sharing companies, cellphone service or 911 systems. Davis said he’ll work hard to improve those services, and said he’s already reached out to one cellphone company and found out they have plans to install new towers to improve reception.

“Even though I’m a Republican, I’m not a complete, party-line voter,” Davis said. “I’m not here to represent one party or one group of people, I’m here to represent everyone.”

There is one glaring difference between the two candidates, besides the fundraising gap — Rhoades voted against the route approved by the PSC for the Keystone XL, while Davis said he would have voted for it and would be an advocate for the pipeline.