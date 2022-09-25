Flood, Pansing Brooks square off in first debate ahead of general election

Abortion and economic issues took center stage at a congressional debate to decide who will represent Nebraska’s Republican-leaning 1st District for the next two years.

The Sunday showdown between U.S. Rep. Mike Flood of Norfolk, a Republican, and State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, a Democrat, was the first debate prior to the November general election — but it wasn’t the first time that the candidates have gone head to head. The two debated in June ahead of the special election to replace former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who stepped down in March after he was convicted of three felonies related to illegal campaign contributions.

Flood emerged victorious in the special election, garnering about 53% of the vote to Pansing Brooks’ 47%. He will finish Fortenberry’s term in January, but he’s hoping to defeat Pansing Brooks again in November and serve a full two-year term.

The hourlong debate, hosted by KETV Channel 7, began with a discussion of economic issues such as inflation, workforce development, student debt and American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Both candidates agreed that inflation is a major issue for Nebraskans. Flood blamed the rising inflation rates on "billions and trillions of dollars in federal spending since Biden took office," but did not offer solutions. Pansing Brooks said she supports lowering Affordable Care Act premiums and prescription drug costs.

Last month, President Joe Biden announced a controversial plan to cancel $10,000 of student debt for borrowers with an income of less than $125,000. Pansing Brooks steered clear of explicitly supporting this policy, but said that she supports capping interest rates on student loans, expanding the Pell Grant program and making public colleges less expensive to attend.

Flood called the move to cancel student debt un-American and "unconscionable."

"Why should an electrician and a waitress pay off the debt for a Ph.D. student or graduate?" he said. "That's not right."

Tensions flared during questions about abortion — an issue that many believe will drive higher voter turnout this election season. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, allowing states to make their own laws to regulate abortion.

Flood stayed true to his anti-abortion stance, saying that he believes in "common-sense" regulations such as the current 20-week ban in Nebraska. He previously voiced support for a so-called “trigger bill” which would have banned abortions in nearly all cases following the Supreme Court’s decision. The ban failed to pass the Nebraska legislature.

"[Pansing Brooks] supports abortion up until the day of birth," Flood said. "She supports dismemberment abortion. She supports late-term abortion."

Pansing Brooks emphatically disagreed with this characterization, saying that she believes in abortion that is "safe, legal and rare." She said that she does not support late-term abortions unless the mother's life is at risk and criticized his support for the "draconian" and "extreme" trigger bill.

"It is very aggravating that he continues to put words in my mouth and explain my position when he's just flat-out wrong," Pansing Brooks said.

Towards the end of the hour, tensions were lowered as both candidates expressed gratitude for the opportunity to debate one another. They agreed that it's important for voters to see candidates think on their feet.

"I find this is a very valuable exercise," Flood said. "I think tonight's debate has great purpose."

Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District covers part or all of 12 eastern Nebraska counties. It includes Bellevue, La Vista, most of Papillion, Lincoln, Columbus, Fremont and Norfolk, among other communities.

A Democrat hasn’t won a congressional race in the district since 1964. The district leans Republican by 11 points, according to the Cook Partisan Voting Index.