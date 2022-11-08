 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pansing Brooks concedes as Flood projected to win 1st District race

  • Updated
  • 0

Omahans have multiple free, discounted ways to get to the polls Tuesday

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Flood is projected to defeat Democrat challenger State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln Tuesday to continue representing Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District for the next two years.

As of 10:30 p.m., Flood held  a lead of about 14,000 votes over Pansing Brooks. Flood carried the race just under 55% with Pansing Brooks behind at about 45%.

Pansing Brooks delivered a concession speech around 11:15 p.m. thanking her supporters and focusing on the campaign as a journey.

"How would you all feel if we had simply given up before we even began the race?" she said. "I hope you have felt hope throughout this whole campaign."

Flood’s edge was similar  to the one he held in the June’s special election, where he garnered just below 53% of the votes, while Pansing Brooks had 47%. The election was necessary to fill the remainder of former Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s term after he was found guilty of three felonies related to taking illegal campaign contributions.

People are also reading…

Stay informed digital promo

Sign up today and save! Go to

Omaha.com/subscribe

Flood’s short stint representing the 1st District earlier this year followed his second term as a state senator from Norfolk. The 1st District covers part or all of 12 eastern Nebraska counties.

About 200 people gathered with Flood and his family at his election party in Norfolk on Tuesday. He began the night trailing Pansing Brooks in early results but increased to lead slowly crept past by 10 p.m.

"I set out in January to keep this seat Republican. I announced we need to change of leadership in Washington and I'm excited to say that we're about to fire Nancy Pelosi," he said.

Pansing Brooks gathered with supporters at a lively event in Lincoln’s Haymarket as the poll numbers rolled in.

The 64-year-old former state senator from Lincoln had appeared optimistic throughout the general election campaign after finishing about 5 percentage points behind Flood in the special election in June, a narrower-than-expected margin.

Pansing Brooks, a former Republican, focused her campaign on a message of bipartisanship.

Her support of abortion rights was a strong issue for her campaign in the wake of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in June that overturned Roe v. Wade. Flood voted in favor of a failed bill in the Nebraska Legislature that would have made abortion illegal.

Throughout his campaign, Flood reinforced his top priorities of stopping inflation and restricting access to abortion, while focusing on immigration and crime.

Flood and Pansing Brooks also clashed over issues such as gun restrictions and student debt relief.

Nebraska First Lady Susanne Shore endorsed Pansing Brooks prior to the special election. She also received endorsements from former U.S. Sens. Bob Kerrey and Ben Nelson. 

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman were among Flood's top endorsers.

Lincoln Mayor Lerion Gaylor Baird said she thinks Pansing Brooks worked hard to earn the support of people all over the district during her campaign.

“She’s run a professional, compassionate, hardworking, ethical race,” she said. “We can be proud of her no matter the outcome.”

In addition, Republican Rep. Adrian Smith will coast to another term after defeating two challengers in Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District, which represents about 75% of the state. He was first elected to the office in 2006.

#13106_101022_Congressional district 1

Omaha World-Herald Election Guide 2022

Keep informed on all the major races in today's general election by checking out our Omaha World-Herald 2022 election guide. 

Election guide 2022: Nebraska governor
Politics

Election guide 2022: Nebraska governor

  • Updated
  • 0

Three people will appear on the ballot in a bid to be Nebraska's next governor. Find out where they stand on abortion, tax relief and more.

Election guide 2022: Nebraska's 3rd Congressional District
Politics

Election guide 2022: Nebraska's 3rd Congressional District

  • 0

The 3rd Congressional District is by far Nebraska's geographically largest, encompassing about three-fourths of the state. It's also a Republican stronghold.

Election guide 2022: Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District

  • Updated
  • 0

Rep. Don Bacon and State Sen. Tony Vargas are squaring off to represent Omaha and the rest of Nebraska's 2nd District in Congress.

Election guide 2022: Nebraska's 1st Congressional District
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Nebraska's 1st Congressional District

  • Updated
  • 0

Voter's in Nebraska's 1st Congressional District will see a rematch of a race that was on the ballot just several months ago.

Election guide 2022: Omaha-area seats in the Nebraska Legislature
Politics

Election guide 2022: Omaha-area seats in the Nebraska Legislature

  • 0

Candidates for Omaha-area legislative districts share their views on property taxes, abortion, elections and more.

Election guide 2022: Douglas County sheriff
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Douglas County sheriff

  • 0

Two men with lengthy backgrounds in law enforcement are running to be the next Douglas County sheriff.

Election guide 2022: Douglas County attorney
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Douglas County attorney

  • Updated
  • 0

Dave Pantos is challenging longtime Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine.

Election guide 2022: Nebraska Attorney General
Politics

Election guide 2022: Nebraska Attorney General

  • 0

For the first time in eight years, Nebraska will have a new attorney general come 2023.

Election Guide 2022: Springfield Platteview school board
Politics & Government

Election Guide 2022: Springfield Platteview school board

  • 0

Five candidates are running for three seats on the Springfield Platteview Community Schools board.

Election guide 2022: Papillion La Vista school board
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Papillion La Vista school board

  • Updated
  • 0

Six candidates are running for three seats on the Papillion La Vista Community Schools board. 

Election guide 2022: Bellevue school board
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Bellevue school board

  • Updated
  • 0

Three incumbents running for Bellevue Public Schools board are Maureen McNamara, Nina Wolford and Phil Davidson. The three challengers in the race are Jim Moudry, Christine Clerc and Mary Moore Salem.

Election guide 2022: Elkhorn school board
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Elkhorn school board

  • 0

Three seats are up for election on the Elkhorn Public Schools board, and six candidates are running. 

Election guide 2022: Gretna school board
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Gretna school board

  • 0

Six candidates are competing for three seats on the Gretna Public Schools board.

Election guide 2022: Bennington school board
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Bennington school board

  • Ryan Hoffman
  • 0

There are six candidates running for three seats up for election on the Bennington Public Schools board.

Election guide 2022: Ralston school board
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Ralston school board

  • 0

Four candidates are running for three seats on the Ralston Public Schools board, with one of those qualifying as a write-in candidate.

Election guide 2022: Millard school board
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Millard school board

  • 0

Six candidates, including two incumbents, will vie for three at-large seats on the Millard School Board.

Election guide 2022: OPS school board
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: OPS school board

  • 0

Three incumbents on the Omaha Public Schools board face contested races this fall. 

Election guide 2022: Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District

  • 0

There are five seats on the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District board up for election this year, but only one of those races is contested.

Election guide 2022: Omaha Public Power District
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Omaha Public Power District

  • 0

Two seats on the Omaha Public Power District Board of Directors are up for election this year, and both have contested races.

Election guide 2022: Metropolitan Utilities District
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Metropolitan Utilities District

  • 0

Two spots on the Metropolitan Utilities District Board of Directors are up for grabs in November, and both races have two candidates vying for a seat on the seven-member board.

Election guide 2022: University of Nebraska Board of Regents
Politics

Election guide 2022: University of Nebraska Board of Regents

  • 0

Two seats on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents have contested races.

Election guide 2022: Nebraska State Board of Education District 8
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Nebraska State Board of Education District 8

  • 0

Among the mostly hotly contested races across Nebraska this fall are the seats on the Nebraska State Board of Education.

Election guide 2022: Nebraska state treasurer
Politics

Election guide 2022: Nebraska state treasurer

  • 0

Two candidates are running to serve as Nebraska state treasurer for the next four years.

Election guide 2022: Nebraska state auditor of public accounts
Politics

Election guide 2022: Nebraska state auditor of public accounts

  • 0

Three candidates are seeking to replace Auditor Charlie Janssen as Nebraska's top financial watchdog.

cordes@owh.com, ​402-444-1130, twitter.com/henrycordes

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk reportedly considers putting all of Twitter behind a paywall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert