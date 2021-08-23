 Skip to main content
Former congressional candidate Kara Eastman takes job at helm of Chicago nonprofit
Nebraska congressman Don Bacon easily defeated Kara Eastman to retain his congressional seat. This is the second time the two faced off in a general election. It is also the second time that Bacon defeated Eastman. The first time Bacon beat Eastman by just two points. The New York Times reports that Bacon won over Eastman by over 7%.

LINCOLN — Two-time congressional candidate Kara Eastman announced Monday that she has been named the new CEO of TPAN (Test Positive Aware Network), a Chicago-based nonprofit.

Eastman was the Democratic nominee in Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District in 2018 and 2020, losing to Rep. Don Bacon both times. A Chicago native, she has a degree in social work and more than 20 years of experience leading nonprofits. 

TPAN was founded in 1987 at the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. It now supports people living with or vulnerable to HIV and related conditions, including people who are homeless or coping with mental health or substance use problems. 

“I’m honored to work with such an important organization and will do everything I can to widen its reach and continue to push the mission of self-empowerment," Eastman said. 

She and her husband, Scott, a professor of history at Creighton University, plan to split time between Omaha and Chicago.

