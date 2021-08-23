Former congressional candidate Kara Eastman takes job at helm of Chicago nonprofit

LINCOLN — Two-time congressional candidate Kara Eastman announced Monday that she has been named the new CEO of TPAN (Test Positive Aware Network), a Chicago-based nonprofit.

Eastman was the Democratic nominee in Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District in 2018 and 2020, losing to Rep. Don Bacon both times. A Chicago native, she has a degree in social work and more than 20 years of experience leading nonprofits.

TPAN was founded in 1987 at the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. It now supports people living with or vulnerable to HIV and related conditions, including people who are homeless or coping with mental health or substance use problems.

“I’m honored to work with such an important organization and will do everything I can to widen its reach and continue to push the mission of self-empowerment," Eastman said.

She and her husband, Scott, a professor of history at Creighton University, plan to split time between Omaha and Chicago.

