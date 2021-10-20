Former director of Legal Aid of Nebraska announces run for Douglas County attorney

A former campaign manager for congressional and mayoral candidates is now running his own campaign.
Dave Pantos, 51, the former director of Legal Aid of Nebraska who helped steer campaigns last year for congressional candidate Kara Eastman and mayoral hopeful RJ Neary, has announced he'll seek the Democratic nomination for Douglas County attorney.
"I do have experience leading large teams, including large teams of attorneys," Pantos said in a phone interview Wednesday after his campaign announcement. "A big part of the job is being able to work with diverse types of people. I've been an attorney for 25 years and I've always been passionate about access to the courts and criminal justice reform."
Pantos, who has litigation experience but little criminal defense experience and no prosecutorial background, will be taking on Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine, the state's most experienced prosecutor.
The 69-year-old Kleine, who switched to the Republican Party last year and is now running for his fifth term, has said he has handled 100 to 150 criminal jury trials over a four-decade career. The county attorney is responsible for prosecuting criminal matters, advising the Douglas County Board and defending the county against civil litigation. He or she is paid $208,000 a year.
Pantos said he decided to enter the race to increase office transparency, focus on "racial justice" in evaluating "policies and practices," limit cash bail to only the most severe cases and end the "prosecution of low-level marijuana offenses."
The latter was the first bullet point listed in Pantos' tweet announcing his agenda. Low-level marijuana offenses are prosecuted by the Omaha city prosecutor, not the Douglas County attorney. The county attorney handles about 4,500 felony cases a year, along with some misdemeanor domestic violence cases.
Pantos said marijuana charges land in the county attorney's office "if you go up the line."
"There are other drug possession cases in which folks are ending up in prison," Pantos said. "It would be my policy to look at those cases and when possible not prosecute them."
Pantos said he is running as a leader who wants to address systemic issues — such as a recent study that found that, in Nebraska, Black defendants are nine times as likely to be incarcerated as White criminals.
The only time Legal Aid attorneys can dip into criminal matters is on behalf of indigent clients charged on federal lands. Pantos said he did so a few times. "Most of my experience has been in civil, federal and administrative courts," he said.
Pantos said he was motivated to run, in part, because of Kleine's handling of the shooting of a Black man by a White bar owner during May 2020 protests prompted by the death of George Floyd under a Minneapolis police officer's knee.
Kleine declined to charge Jake Gardner, who shot and killed James Scurlock after Scurlock jumped on his back. Supporters of Scurlock said he was trying to disarm Gardner after the bar owner fired two warning shots amid chaos in downtown Omaha.
Kleine determined that Gardner was justified in shooting Scurlock, saying Scurlock was on his back, had his arm around Gardner's neck and refused to get off him.
Amid outrage two days after Kleine ruled the case self-defense, he relented and asked for a grand jury and special prosecutor to review the case. After a grand jury charged Gardner with manslaughter, Gardner killed himself before authorities could arrest him.
Later, members of Nebraska's Democratic Party voted to declare that Kleine had "perpetuated White supremacy" in the case. Kleine bristled at that, saying he based his decision on the evidence. Soon after, the lifelong Democrat switched to the Republican Party.
"I strongly disfavored how (Kleine) handled that," Pantos said.
Pantos worked at Legal Aid in New Jersey for six years before becoming litigation director of Legal Aid of Nebraska in 2006. In 2008, he became executive director and served in that role until 2014. He said he oversaw a staff of about 30 to 35 attorneys — roughly half the size of Douglas County's legal team.
County attorney "is a leadership position," Pantos said. "What's most important is you have someone who is experienced in best leading teams and best representing people, where you make sure the objectives of reducing crime are being met. You don't expect the president of the hospital to be doing surgery every day. It's a similar kind of thing."
