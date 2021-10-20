Former director of Legal Aid of Nebraska announces run for Douglas County attorney

Pantos said he decided to enter the race to increase office transparency, focus on "racial justice" in evaluating "policies and practices," limit cash bail to only the most severe cases and end the "prosecution of low-level marijuana offenses."

The latter was the first bullet point listed in Pantos' tweet announcing his agenda. Low-level marijuana offenses are prosecuted by the Omaha city prosecutor, not the Douglas County attorney. The county attorney handles about 4,500 felony cases a year, along with some misdemeanor domestic violence cases.

Pantos said marijuana charges land in the county attorney's office "if you go up the line."

"There are other drug possession cases in which folks are ending up in prison," Pantos said. "It would be my policy to look at those cases and when possible not prosecute them."

Pantos said he is running as a leader who wants to address systemic issues — such as a recent study that found that, in Nebraska, Black defendants are nine times as likely to be incarcerated as White criminals.