Former Douglas County sheriff calls for candidate of opposing party to drop out

A former longtime Republican Douglas County sheriff has called for the Democratic nominee to end his campaign, saying he is unfit for the job.

Tim Dunning, who retired in December 2020 after 26 years in the elected position, issued a press release Wednesday slamming candidate Greg Gonzalez.

Gonzalez is a former Omaha police deputy chief who retired in January. He faces Republican challenger Aaron Hanson, a current Omaha police sergeant.

Dunning had declined to publicly endorse a candidate in the crowded May primary election but said in an interview Wednesday that he is endorsing Hanson. Dunning said he has concerns about Gonzalez.

“I don’t think this guy should be sheriff,” Dunning said. “I was the sheriff for 26 years. I consider the people there my family, and I just feel that the person who runs that office needs to be accountable and needs to be honest.”

Gonzalez said Dunning’s attacks come as a surrogate of the Hanson campaign and are backlash for his wife’s successful lawsuit against the Omaha Police Department.

“There are many good cops, but there was a level of corruptness within the Omaha Police Department and the internal affairs unit. We stuck up for it, and now we’re paying the price,” Gonzalez said. “This county needs top law enforcement officials with integrity who are honest and who will work for the people.”

Dunning’s press release, which made no mention of Hanson or his merits, said three incidents from Gonzalez’s law enforcement career were “questionable activities.”

First, Dunning said, Gonzalez had shared confidential police records. He pointed to a June document filed in the discrimination lawsuit of former Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez, who is Gonzalez’s wife, against the City of Omaha and Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer. After a four-day trial in September, a jury awarded Belcastro-Gonzalez $700,000 in lost wages and benefits, siding with her claim that she was wrongly passed over for a promotion to deputy chief as retaliation for previously reporting gender harassment.

In the June brief, Deputy City Attorney Bernard in den Bosch wrote that during the lawsuit’s litigation, Belcastro-Gonzalez identified emails that were sent or received on her city email account that she then forwarded to her personal email account.

“Some of the emails contained confidential information about police officers that she was privy to as a Captain, while other emails, to which she would not have been privy as a Captain and which also contained confidential information, were forwarded to her by Deputy Chief Greg Gonzalez,” according to the brief.

Gonzalez said he and his wife were preserving emails that were relative to her court case and nothing else.

Second, Dunning questioned the circumstances of Gonzalez’s departure from OPD and said he should publicly share an agreement that exists between him and the City of Omaha.

Dunning had filed a public records request asking the city to share that document, but the city declined because it is a personnel matter.

Dunning provided an August letter written by in den Bosch concerning Dunning’s records request, which acknowledges that there is an “agreement” but “that Agreement does not involve the payment of money nor is there any other provision of state law which requires its disclosure.”

In his explanation of why the city withheld the document, in den Bosch wrote that the timing of Dunning’s request was important.

“Retired Deputy Chief Greg Gonzalez is seeking political office and there is some potential that any document, even if were merely identified, would be used for political purposes,” in den Bosch wrote. “The record establishes that Deputy Chief Greg Gonzalez was not subject to an internal investigation, claim, or any pending or threatened lawsuit at the time that he retired. The affidavits also establish that there was no financial consideration provided to Deputy Chief Gonzalez at the time of his retirement.”

Responding to Dunning’s allegation, Gonzalez said he retired in good standing. He said that if he were under investigation or had retired in lieu of an investigation, his law enforcement certification would be under review, which isn’t the case.

Third, Dunning also asked city officials in a records request about an internal investigation more than 15 years ago. In den Bosch replied that there was no internal investigation, but an “internal information” from June 2006.

“The report raises concerns about the actions of several Omaha Police Officers, including then Sgt. Greg Gonzalez, whose names had come up in an ongoing criminal investigation by the FBI,” in den Bosch wrote. “A phone number assigned to Gonzalez had been recorded in a pen register in a then FBI investigation. No Internal Investigation was ultimately authorized and no criminal charges were filed against any Omaha Police Officer.”

In den Bosch declined to release the five-page report because it contained investigative information and was therefore exempted from Nebraska public records laws. A pen register is a list of numbers or Internet addresses contacted from a phone or device.

Gonzalez said he was the head of the narcotics unit at the time and supervised several wiretap investigations that involved informants and federally indicted criminals. He said he was unaware that his phone number had been recorded and said he couldn’t respond to a “phantom complaint.”

He said he was promoted to lieutenant within months after those drug cases, then to captain and ultimately to Chief Schmaderer’s inner circle as deputy chief.

“Not one of my officers nor me ever got in trouble for any wrongdoing,” he said. “I have never been sent to internal affairs on this matter, nor have I ever had a reprimand in my entire career as a police officer.”

Hanson said he was aware of Dunning’s allegations, which have been part of rumors and speculation swirling in the law enforcement community for months.

“Tim Dunning supports me and I’m proud to have his support,” Hanson said. “I can understand why he would want to leave that sheriff’s office in the hands of the right person.”