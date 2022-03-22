Former Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano to speak at UNO forum

Former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano will appear virtually at a forum hosted by the University of Nebraska at Omaha and the Atlantic Council.

The forum will be hosted on UNO's website and Atlantic Council platforms at 5 p.m. April 25.

Napolitano served as Homeland Security secretary in former President Barack Obama’s administration from 2009 to 2013.

Napolitano will deliver remarks and discuss the role of U.S. leadership in a changing world with former Defense Secretary and former U.S. Sen. Chuck Hagel, R-Neb.

A UNO press release described the Atlantic Council as a nonpartisan organization that galvanizes U.S. leadership and engagement in the world.

Napolitano’s appearance is part of the fourth installment of the Chuck Hagel Forum in Global Leadership series. Jody Neathery-Castro, a UNO associate professor of political science, will serve as moderator of the discussion.

Napolitano is a professor of public policy at the Goldman School of Public Policy at the University of California, Berkeley. She also is the founder and faculty director of that university's Center for Security in Politics.

Before her tenure as Homeland Security secretary, Napolitano was governor of Arizona. She previously served as Arizona’s attorney general and U.S. attorney.

The forum’s three previous guests consisted of former U.S. Vice President and current President Joe Biden in 2019, former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in 2020 and inaugural U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge in 2021.

