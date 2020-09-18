Former Husker's company could score Omaha's recycling contract

The city tweaked its request for bids and put it out again. NebraskaLand came in close to the city’s estimate from 2019.

The company, which operates at 39th and D Streets, is fairly new. Brown, a member of Nebraska’s national championship football teams in the 1990s, started the company in 2016. But city officials thoroughly vetted NebraskaLand and believe that the company can do the job, said Assistant Public Works Director Jim Theiler.

“(Brown) has gone from just a business startup to where he’s doing close to 20,000 tons of commercial recyclables right now,” he said. “And that’s about the size of the contract he’ll be taking on from Omaha.”

Theiler said NebraskaLand has expanded from processing only recyclables from businesses to also handling some suburban residential recycling.

“They demonstrated very well to us that they know the business, that even though the residential side is a little new to them ... they’re handling it very well. And we really checked them out — both our Finance Department did a thorough review and our Public Works Department observed their facilities and understood his operational plans — and are very confident that we’re going with the right bid here.”