Former MUD headquarters converted to one of 3 new Douglas County justice center buildings

New Douglas County Juvenile Probation offices in the old Metropolitan Utilities District headquarters building will lead to better outcomes for young people in trouble with the law and help improve public safety, officials predicted at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.

Nebraska State Probation Administrator Deb Minardi called the newly renovated building "an amazing space where families and youth (will) feel respected, feel valued, can grow and feel like people care about their future."

"When we raise our youth up, we're essentially saying to them, your past does not define you, and your past need not define your future; that we believe in you, and that there is hope," Minardi said.

The former MUD building, 1723 Harney St., was renovated as part of Douglas County's $128 million juvenile justice center across Harney Street from the Douglas County Courthouse. The renovated edifice is the first of the three buildings in the complex to be completed. A new courthouse annex and juvenile detention center are scheduled to be done in 2023. Douglas County Board Chair Mary Ann Borgeson led a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.

The renovated building will become the new home of the Douglas County district of Juvenile Probation, a state agency. The 52 probation officers, plus about 40 administrators and support staff, will move into the new offices in about two weeks. They'll leave behind cramped quarters that Douglas County leases in the Keeline Building a block away.

In their current space, most of the probation officers must share offices with each other. There are no dedicated conference rooms for meeting with youths and their families. Drug screenings are conducted in shared restrooms. The current office doesn't even have Wi-Fi.

The four-story building they're moving to is relatively spacious and well-lit by windows. It retains its stately historic appearance afforded by high ceilings and decorative wood trim in many places. Probation officers will have their own individual offices. The building has three small conference rooms and a large one — the imposing, wood-paneled former meeting room of the MUD board. The building has Wi-Fi and up-to-date technology. It has dedicated private rooms for drug screenings. And there are two lactation rooms.

"It's an awesome complex for us to serve the kids and families," Richard Williams, a Douglas County Juvenile Probation supervisor, said as workers got their first look at their new digs. "We'll have appropriate space. We won't have people sitting on top of each other like we had before. It's nice."

He said the conditions "are 10 times better" for the workers. Having adequate space and meeting rooms, Williams said, will help the probation office serve youths and families better.

"A lot of our work efforts are working with the families," he said. "When we have privacy, chances are they'll be more willing to engage and work with us. ... Before, we would be speaking and other people are in the next room — that's not privacy for folks that are coming in that are already in a bad situation."

About 450 youths are on juvenile probation in Douglas County. The probation office is trying to help them turn their lives around and avoid further involvement in the court system.

"The work you do in juvenile justice is challenging," said Mary Visek, chief probation officer in the office. "We want to be able to offer our staff the best place that we can for them to get up and come into every day to do this work. This building really does speak to that, and provide a nice, sunlit, open, clean space."

Borgeson said the environment of the new building will increase the staff's positivity and make youths and families feel more hopeful and cared for.

"What we believe is that if you provide those positive reinforcements from staff to staff, and to children and families, you then will gain an increase in public safety," Borgeson said.

The Omaha-Douglas Public Building Commission sold bonds to pay for the three-building complex. Douglas County taxpayers are repaying the bonds.

Borgeson and other proponents of the controversial project, which has been five years in the making, pitched the notion that better facilities located together, combined with better programming, would lead to efficiencies and reforms that will improve services to young people directly involved, their families and the general public.

"When I was standing up there, I actually had butterflies in my stomach, because I was so excited that we're trying to make things better for our kids and our families," Borgeson said after the ceremony. "This is the first step in the project to do that."

