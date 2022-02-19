 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Nebraska Congressman Brad Ashford optimistic after brain cancer diagnosis

Former Congressman Brad Ashford confirmed on Saturday that he has been diagnosed with brain cancer, but said he feels confident he can overcome it. 

Ashford, 72, underwent a biopsy at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha on Friday, and his wife Ann said they are waiting for the results to determine the specific type of cancer and treatment plan going forward. 

In a phone interview with The World-Herald Saturday, Ashford said he was feeling good and would be returning home as soon as possible.

“It’s brain cancer, but I’ve got a lot of work to do so I’m gonna get out of here and keep doing what I do,” he said.

Ashford, who first disclosed the diagnosis in a Facebook post Friday, said he felt grateful to be in the care of Nebraska Medicine.

“The health care here at Nebraska Medicine is beyond anything one could imagine, it’s so incredible,” he said. “I’ve been proud to work on many projects here, including the cancer center, interestingly. There’s nobody better.”

Ashford represented Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District, which includes Omaha, from 2015 to 2017 after defeating former-Rep. Lee Terry, a Republican, in 2014. Before Congress, he served in the Nebraska Legislature for 16 years.

Ashford, a Democrat, lost his reelection bid to Republican challenger Don Bacon in 2016. He ran for the seat again in 2018 but lost in the Democratic primary to challenger Kara Eastman. 

After Eastman defeated Ann Ashford in the 2020 Democratic primary, Brad Ashford ultimately endorsed Bacon in the general election. Ashford, who was a registered Republican before becoming an independent and ultimately a registered Democrat, said at the time that the country needed "unifiers not dividers in Congress."

Bacon shared a statement on his Twitter account Friday in response to Ashford's diagnosis.

“I, along with the whole community, stand with Brad and Ann, and pray for healing and a quick recovery,' he wrote. "Brad is a great leader in the Omaha community and has made a huge impact for so many. I am grateful for our friendship."

Ashford said despite his health challenges, he is focused on continuing to spread his message of bipartisanship.

“I’m not going anywhere," he said. "But I think you learn from things like this that we, as a group, working together, we’re so much more powerful than when we're fighting.”

Columns by Community Columnist Brad Ashford

Brad Ashford is a former U.S. House member and former Nebraska state senator from Omaha.

Midlands Voices: Public-private partnerships have helped Omaha, can strengthen city's library system
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Public-private partnerships have helped Omaha, can strengthen city's library system

  • Brad Ashford

    and Ann Ashford

  • Updated
  • 0

Omaha Public Libraries must remain a public entity, but local philanthropic support can provide great help. 

Midlands Voices: The past provides key lessons for the present about character and values
Columnists

Midlands Voices: The past provides key lessons for the present about character and values

  • Brad Ashford
  • Updated
  • 0

A former 2nd District House member describes key figures whose examples still inspire him. 

Midlands Voices: Yes, Congress can move past politics to work together
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Yes, Congress can move past politics to work together

  • Brad Ashford
  • Updated
  • 0

Democrats and Republicans worked together to clear obstacles to allow the VA to work with the private sector, enabling Omaha's VA progress. 

Midlands Voices: Nebraska must preserve Legislature's nonpartisan, constructive culture
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Nebraska must preserve Legislature's nonpartisan, constructive culture

  • Brad Ashford
  • Updated
  • 0

Toxic, Congress-style campaign tactics and extreme political positions have become the norm, undermining the foundation of our nonpartisan Legislature, Brad Ashford writes.

Midlands Voices: Redistricting poses a major test for our nonpartisan Legislature
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Redistricting poses a major test for our nonpartisan Legislature

  • Brad Ashford
  • Updated
  • 0

State senators must be willing to move beyond narrow partisan fixations if they're going to reach final agreement. 

Midlands Voices: This week's elections warned both parties about their extremism
Columnists

Midlands Voices: This week's elections warned both parties about their extremism

  • Brad Ashford
  • Updated
  • 0

The message was to stop the petty politics and address real issues. 

Midlands Voices: A range of public-private partnerships strengthen Omaha
Columnists

Midlands Voices: A range of public-private partnerships strengthen Omaha

  • Brad Ashford
  • Updated
  • 0

Omaha institutions and community advocates have developed a constructive mindset enabling these fruitful collaborations. 

Midlands Voices: Two crucial public-private collaborations have boosted Omaha for 25 years
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Two crucial public-private collaborations have boosted Omaha for 25 years

  • Brad Ashford
  • Updated
  • 0

MECA and Project Harmony addressed needs for which traditional approaches didn't have answers. 

Midlands Voices: Challenges of 2021 give rise to solutions and opportunities
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Challenges of 2021 give rise to solutions and opportunities

  • Brad Ashford
  • Updated
  • 0

The last two years have taught us that we don’t have the luxury of working in silos any longer. 

