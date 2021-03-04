Former Omaha mayor, current Douglas County Board member Mike Boyle has cancer

Mike Boyle has lung cancer.

The 77-year-old Douglas County Board member, a former mayor of Omaha, was recently diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer.

He will begin treatment soon at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and plans to continue his County Board duties as usual, said his daughter Maureen Boyle, a physician who was recently elected to the board.

“He doesn’t feel sick at all,” she said. “He’s just plugging away like he always has been.”

The cancer was diagnosed after doctors noticed something while looking at a chest X-ray that had been done for another reason, she said. A biopsy of a lymph node tested positive.

Mike Boyle likely will receive radiation and chemotherapy, possibly beginning next week. Maureen Boyle said there have been a lot of advancements in lung cancer treatment, and the family doesn’t see the diagnosis as something to be sad about.

”This is a guy with nine lives,” she said. “He had a heart attack when he was 40 — 37 years ago.”