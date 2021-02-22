Former Rep. Cavanaugh, previous mayors endorse RJ Neary in Omaha mayor's race

The last three Democrats to be elected Omaha mayor have endorsed candidate RJ Neary to be the next to lead the city.
Mike Fahey, Jim Suttle and Mike Boyle all have backed Neary, chairman of locally owned commercial property company Investors Realty, in the city's spring mayoral race, according to his campaign.
They join three current Democrats on the City Council — Ben Gray, Vinny Palermo and Chris Jerram — in supporting him.
Former U.S. Rep. John Cavanaugh III, who represented Nebraska in the House from 1977 to 1981, also endorsed Neary last week during a virtual town hall event.
Cavanaugh is one of three Democrats to have represented Nebraska in the House in the last 50 years.
Cavanaugh said he thinks Neary, a Democrat, has the chops to help Omaha advance its economy and educational opportunities.
"He loves (Omaha's) diversity — he loves the whole range of activities that this city offers to our children and to the next generation," Cavanaugh said at the event. "What he's doing in this campaign, I think, is raising all of our sights ... about what is possible."
In recent weeks, Neary has released proposals on pandemic recovery, climate and sustainability, and equity in Omaha. He's one of a handful of Democrats seeking to unseat incumbent Republican Mayor Jean Stothert, who is running for a third term.
Former South Omaha Councilman Garry Gernandt also backed Neary at the virtual town hall, called For the Love of Omaha, at which participants discussed Omaha's strengths.
Other supporters include former Nebraska Gov. Bob Kerrey and John Ewing, the Douglas County treasurer.
Omaha's primary election is April 6. The top two vote-getters in the mayors race and seven City Council district contests will advance to the May 11 general election. The election is officially nonpartisan.
