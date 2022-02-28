Former residents from condemned Omaha apartments are safe, but still far from having homes

People displaced from the condemned Flora apartments in downtown Omaha have roofs over their heads, but most still have no permanent homes a month after the city ordered the building vacated due to life-threatening disrepair.

Just one family, a couple with two children in school, has moved into a rental house. At least 15 others remain in temporary emergency shelter in hotel rooms provided by the nonprofit organization Together and donors from the community who stepped up to help.

The agency and others are working with the Omaha Housing Authority to try to find housing assistance for several people, including a mother with two children who’s working part time while attending community college. Case managers are helping another person, a military veteran, navigate through a federal government supportive housing program for veterans.

“He was pretty close to housing, probably just waiting on an inspection,” Tina Murray, director of crisis engagement for Together, said last week.

The people were displaced when City of Omaha housing code inspectors ordered the 12-unit Flora Apartments vacated Jan. 24 due to fire hazards and other dangerous disrepair. Several of the multiple code violations dated back months or even years. The city’s chief housing code inspector, Scott Lane, called the “rotten” conditions at the Flora, 2557 Jones St., the worst he has seen in a multi-family dwelling in his three years on the job.

The owner, William Stanek, reportedly is close to selling the Flora. He has not responded to requests for comment since the city vacated the apartments, and declined to comment when approached in person as he coordinated workers boarding up the building. Reached by phone Friday, Stanek hung up as soon as a reporter identified himself.

Lane contacted Together days before vacating the apartments to give the agency and the people a chance to start looking for shelter. Together rented storage units and helped the people move some of their personal belongings, although they left a lot behind.

“For the most part, they’re all doing pretty well,” Murray said. “Right now, we’re delivering food to them once a week. We paid for three or four storage units. We paid for 30 days and we’ll probably have to pay for another month. It’s just giving everyone time to figure out what the next move is.”

Case managers from Heartland Family Services are helping as well. Besides having little income to spare after paying their rent at the Flora, and thus being unable to pay first month’s rent and security deposit for another place, many of the people lack the documents or credit history that most property owners require of tenants.

“There’s a lack of affordable housing,” Murray said. “We’re waiting for availability in some of these OHA units, finding something that they’ll be able to maintain on their own once we step out. ... Generally in some of our other housing programs, (when) we take somebody who is literally homeless, it normally takes 30 to 60 days to get them housed.”

People can help by making donations to Together. You can go to togetheromaha.org/get-involved/donate.html and write “Crisis Engagement—25th and Jones” in the field titled “Message About Your Donation.”

Donors are making it possible for Together to help the people displaced from their homes. A big boost came from the Greater Omaha Packing Foundation, which gave $20,000.

Greater Omaha Packing CEO Henry Davis wanted to help after he saw World-Herald coverage of the deplorable conditions at the apartments as the people were being evacuated, said Mike Drury, president of the company. The apartments are near South Omaha, home to Greater Omaha Packing and many of its workers.

“It must just be shellshock (for the Flora residents),” Drury said. “You know, challenges day in and day out and all of a sudden this comes down on top of you. So we’re just glad there’s an organization like Together that can help out.”

Murray said the donation “was a huge, huge help.”

“I don’t even know if they realize just how relieving that was to see that come in,” she said.

Individual donors also pitched in about $20,000 in the first few days after the people were evacuated.

“We’re extremely grateful,” Murray said.

Rob Toscano, 52, is one of the former Flora residents who is still staying in a hotel. He said he hasn’t gotten his damage deposit back from the Flora. Finding a place to live is further complicated because he left his identification behind in the rush to leave his apartment. Toscano said he called 911 and went to the hospital by ambulance last week with what turned out to be pneumonia.

He said Together has been very helpful and he appreciates, but he feels frightened and lost.

“I’m all alone and I don’t know what to do,” Toscano said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

<&rule>

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.